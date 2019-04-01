Aerojet Rocketdyne Acquires 3D Material Technologies For Additive Manufacturing

With the acquisition, Aerojet Rocketdyne acquires a critical element in reducing development costs and timelines in the increasingly competitive aerospace market.

3D Material has developed additive manufacturing expertise for the aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) has announced the acquisition of 3D Material Technologies for an undisclosed amount from parent firm ARC Group Worldwide.

3D has developed an additive manufacturing services business focused on the aerospace, medical, defense, and industrial markets.

With the deal, AJRD is bringing 3D's expertise in-house as it seeks to reduce product development costs and time-to-market in the increasingly competitive aerospace development market.

Target Company

Daytona Beach, Florida-based 3D Material was formed in 2013 to provide 3D printing of metal and plastic arts for prototyping and short-run production purposes in various industries including aerospace and defense markets.

Management is headed by General Manager Ashley Nichols, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously general manager of AFT Hungary, another division of ARC Group Worldwide.

Below is a presentation video about the potential for additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry:

Source: 3DS_SIMULIA

3D Material's primary offerings include:

MLS - Metal Laser Sintering

FDM - Fused Deposition Modeling - Plastic

MJP - Multijet Printing - Plastic

3D Scanning - Structured Light 3D Scanning

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 report by SmarTech Publishing, the global additive manufacturing market reached $9.3 billion in size.

This represented a growth rate of 18% over the prior year.

Below is a historical and forecasted chart of industry growth:

The 2018 market sub-segments progressed "in similar fashion."

Furthermore, the two trends propelling the market forward are:

The "effect of a rapid strategic importance placed on additive manufacturing by large multinational corporations spanning the global chemicals and materials communities to developers of traditional machine tools and industrial lasers." The "continued efforts of the industry to focus their strategies on applications, especially ones which provide growth that is largely complementary -not competitive - with existing manufacturing processes and machine tools."

Acquisition Terms

Aerojet Rocketdyne didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and said the "purchase price and ongoing financials are deemed immaterial to the business."

A review of the firm's most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, Aerojet Rocketdyne had $735 million in cash and $2.1 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt accounted for $352 million.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, was $210 million.

In the past 12 months, AJRD's stock price has risen 26.3% vs. competitor Kratos Defense & Security's (KTOS) rise of 48.1%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises over the past 12 quarters have been predominantly negative, although more frequently positive in the last three reported quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are evenly split across most categories and the current consensus price target of $41.00 implies a potential upside of 15.8% from its price as of press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

Aerojet acquired 3D due to the cost and time efficiencies to be gained from 3D printing technologies in the rapidly growing aerospace market.

As Aerojet President and CEO Eileen Drake stated in the deal announcement:

The addition of 3DMT's capacity and expertise in metal alloy additive manufacturing expands our range of products and services in the space and defense markets. As we look to the future, additive manufacturing will continue to play an important role in lowering costs and production timelines. This deal allows Aerojet Rocketdyne to broaden its application of this revolutionary technology. We respect the long-standing reputation for quality and customer focus that 3DMT has built in the aerospace industry and we are thrilled to welcome them to our company.

This acquisition was likely valued on a "team and technology" basis and stemmed from AJRD's desire to bring in-house 3D's significant additive manufacturing expertise in the aerospace and defense markets that Aerojet operates in.

As the aerospace market shows a new burst of growth from reusable technologies and new market entrants from the shift away from government-focused activities to the private sector, developing these capabilities in-house is a strong strategic argument for acquiring firms such as 3D.

With the deal for 3D, Aerojet Rocketdyne takes a small but important step in increasing its competitiveness as the game for aerospace development heats up in the years ahead.

