Why I Like Q2

Thought For The Day: You can view the change in quarter as nothing more than an accounting device, or seize the moment to claim some control over your financial life.

Avoiding College – One Way To Fund Retirement

“With an average cost of over $25,000 per year for private colleges, a student graduating in 4 years would spend over $100,000. That's before accounting for the additional expenses of attending. If they invested that $100,000 and earned a mere 5% annualized after inflation, they would have $898,500.78 in 45 years.” (Colorado Wealth Management Fund)

Modern Monetary Theory – After The Inflation Kicks In

“Do we really expect our elected representatives to come together to pass thoughtful legislation to evenhandedly curb inflation? Do we expect the moneyed interests who have so much sway in Washington to simply "take one for the team" as their tax rates are hiked? Worse yet, do we expect congressmen to go home and explain to their irate constituents that, despite their financial pain, their taxes need to go up because Modern Monetary Theory says so? In my estimation, this is part of the theory that works only in theory but, in reality, would lead to a nasty economic crisis.” (Cashflow Capitalist)

Market History And Current Outlook

“Since the end of World War II, there have been seventeen quarters with returns stronger than the returns that we saw in the first quarter of 2019. Fifteen of those seventeen quarters (88%) saw positive returns over the next quarter. Historically, nearly 70% of quarters have seen positive returns for the broad market domestic equity gauge, so this evidence suggests an above-average likelihood of positive return persistence after strong quarters. The returns in those subsequent quarters were pretty strong at +6.3%, which is more than 2x the average quarterly return over this long time horizon.” (Ploutos)

Thought For The Day

From the perspective of market history, the new quarter beginning today offers “an above-average likelihood of positive return persistence,” coming on the heels of a formidable Q1, which produced the best quarterly returns in about a decade. The above-linked article by Ploutos provides the details.

But I have different reason for liking Q2, which is, by the way, the same reason I liked Q1 and even the selfsame reason I liked the dreaded Q4. One can view the change in quarter or calendar year as nothing more than an accounting device, but investors can also make use of these units of time as brief periods for contemplation. In a 27/4 world with information always streaming, it simply helps to seize calendrical junctures to take stock of your investments as they relate to your personal financial plan. Three months ago, I decided that increasing my equity exposure would make sense for me. I haven’t yet decided on my Q2 objectives – still thinking about it – but am looking forward to refreshing my efforts to make the best of market conditions and my personal situation.

You don’t need to sit in a darkened room to think and plan without the distractedness that today’s social media encourages. You can just seize the moments that the market’s conventions offer to claim a modicum of self-control over your life as an investor.

--

