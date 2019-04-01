BlackBerry: New World Is Here

As I detailed in an article last week, BlackBerry (BB) had a key earnings report due on Friday. With the company having completed its Cylance acquisition, investors were waiting to hear how much revenue growth would be coming and at what cost. BlackBerry did report another quarter that beat reduced Street estimates, although it was again helped by one-time items. Guidance was decent, but after shares soared on the news, I'd recommend investors wait for a pullback before buying.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, BlackBerry reported non-GAAP revenues of $257 million, beating by $14 million, and showing high single digit growth over the prior year period. On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.11, which beat Street estimates by a nickel. GAAP earnings were three cents lower, and certain results were helped by at least three cents due to income tax recoveries related to the Cylance acquisition.

When we drill down on the revenue results, detailed in the graphic below (in millions), things get a bit mixed. Enterprise software and services came in well below Street estimates, while BlackBerry Technology Solutions (which houses QNX and Radar) was slightly below. On the flip side, Licensing and IP dramatically beat estimates thanks to one-time items that management admitted on the conference call would not repeat in the current fiscal year. Those high margin IP revenues certainly helped on the bottom line.

(Source: BlackBerry Q4 income statement supplement, seen here)

For the full year, BlackBerry reported a GAAP revenue decline of $28 million, or about 3%, mostly due to the runoff of legacy businesses. When taking out the debt adjustment, the company had a true operating loss of $63 million. The true bottom line is better after including interest income, but just remember that interest income won't be as much this year since the company spent a large portion of its cash on the Cylance deal.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, investors were most curious about guidance. Not only did everyone want to hear specifics related to Cylance moving forward, but how the rest of the business was looking in the new fiscal year. As detailed on the conference call linked above, here are the main points of management's guidance for fiscal 2020:

"A goal of around $270 million in licensing revenue. License, we expect to decrease 5% year-over-year."

"Total revenue growth will come in between 23% to 27%."

"IoT business unit growth of between 12% to 16%. We expect the BTS to grow faster than the enterprise UEM business."

"Cylance to grow somewhere between 25% to 30%, from a base around $170 million."

"SAF to be around somewhere between $10 million to $20 million."

"Adding about $300 million of costs related to Cylance. This will break down to about $75 million in costs of goods sold and $220 million operating expense."

Based on what I've previously stated, I don't think this guidance is terrible, but it's not spectacular either. The one-time IP/Licensing revenues in Q4 boosted last year's numbers, but that high bar makes this year's non-Cylance guidance look a little soft. The Cylance revenue figure is a little more than I was expecting, but I also wasn't expecting there to be as many expenses added. Remember, I stated above that BlackBerry in fiscal 2019 had a true operating loss of $63 million, and that was on more than $900 million in revenue. Cylance is projected to have a loss quite a bit more than that on its own, with less than 1/4th the amount of revenue.

The major thing that investors have to watch now in the results is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP. BlackBerry management loves to cite non-GAAP, which makes the business look much better than it really is. Most true world-leading tech companies don't take stock based compensation out, and in fiscal 2019 stock-based payments were $68 million, more than half of non-GAAP net income. BlackBerry also excluded $11 million of restructuring charges, despite the fact the company has been restructuring for almost a decade now. I'm sure a good amount of Cylance expenses will be stock based, meaning the GAAP to non-GAAP spread will widen quite a bit moving forward.

I mentioned in my previous article that the average Street price target on the name was $10.50, and I thought that was extremely fair. Given the mixed guidance (higher revenues but larger losses), I don't see any reason to change that target until we see a few quarters of Cylance in the books. That would have made BlackBerry a strong buy prior to earnings, but after the rally on Friday, it's not a screaming buy anymore. We've seen a number of post-earnings pullbacks in recent quarters as well. A majority of the past five years has been spent in the $7 to $11 range, meaning we're towards the upper end of that area now.

In the end, BlackBerry's report was pretty much as expected. The company beat reduced expectations as one time IP/Licensing revenues were booked. Now that Cylance is on board, revenue growth will certainly accelerate, but it will result in a significant amount of GAAP losses. For the moment, BlackBerry appears to be fairly valued, so I wouldn't rush in to buy after Friday's rally.

