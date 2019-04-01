Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend ETF: Better Than Its State Street Cousin?

In the end, I do not believe that RDIV fares any better than its State Street peer in the head-to-head comparison.

It is no secret that I am a fan of dividend stocks.

Based on my research, this class of securities not only makes sense for income-seeking equity investors, but also possibly for those with a long-term growth investment objective as well. This seems to be the case because dividend stocks have historically produced better returns than the S&P 500 (SPY) fairly consistently - from a risk-adjusted and, in many cases, even absolute perspectives. This is more so the case when the dividend payments are "dripped" back into the portfolio.

Credit: Blominvest Bank

Not long ago, I looked at State Street's SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) and concluded that this fund was "a good starting point for those looking for simplicity and low cost in dividend investing". Today, I turn my attention to one of its close cousins, the Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV), and ask myself: how do these two funds compare, and is one fund clearly superior than the other?

At first glance

Both ETFs have a similar, general objective of investing in a group of companies that have been issuing large dividend payments relative to their stocks' market value (i.e. high yielding). This strategy might be uncomfortable for the more conservative investor, since robust yields could be a reflection of the cheaper yet riskier nature of the names contained in the portfolio.

That said, the ETFs address stock selection a bit differently. State Street's SPYD looks to invest in "the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500". On the other hand, Oppenheimer's RDIV aims at "securities in the S&P 900 with the highest trailing dividend yield". I have a mild preference for the latter's approach, since it includes 400 mid-cap names within its population of investable stocks that the former does not.

Unfortunately, this is where I believe RDIV's advantage over SPYD ends.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple sources

Oppenheimer uses a "smart beta" approach to portfolio construction that may seem appealing at first glance: it allocates its assets more heavily towards companies with higher revenues, not towards those with higher market values (i.e. revenue weighting vs. market-cap weighting). By doing so, the fund manager argues the ETF "increases its exposure to attractively valued stocks compared to a market-cap-weighted index".

While this is true, the side effects of such approach are two-fold. First and possibly least desirable, the fund ends up concentrating its investments too heavily within a universe of only a few stocks. For example, RDIV assigns nearly half of its total assets under management to 10 names, and almost three-fourths to the top 20. By contrast, SPYD's equal-weight approach means that only 15% and 28% of the fund's AUM is concentrated in the top 10 and top 20 stocks, respectively.

Second, revenue weighting tends to favor stocks of very large companies that are not necessarily valued richly in the market - the key benefit highlighted by Oppenheimer on its website. This phenomenon is reflected in RDIV's average forward P/E of only 11.8x vs. SPYD's 14.1x. But while low valuation can be perceived as a positive in some cases, I believe it could further expose the ETF to "yield traps" that pay high dividends but are deeply discounted in the market. Within the context of a high-yield strategy, I would rather invest in companies that are perceived to be less risky (i.e., richer valuation multiples) than on potentially more distressed ones.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Lastly, since SPYD's October 2015 inception, RDIV has produced risk-adjusted returns that have lagged those of its State Street counterpart and the S&P 500 (see graph and table above). The under-performance is the result of higher annualized volatility of 14.0% vs. SPYD's substantially lower 12.2%, which could be a reflection of RDIV's higher risk profile discussed above. In portfolio yield terms, RDIV offered a lower standardized yield of 4.04% against SPYD's 4.34% as of the end of March 2019.

The verdict

Oppenheimer's ultra dividend ETF is yet another option for dividend seekers looking for simplicity and a largely passive approach to investing. The fund showcases a couple of interesting features, particularly its exposure to both large- and mid-cap stocks.

However, after weighing the pros and cons, I do not believe that RDIV fares any better than its State Street peer in the head-to-head comparison. Asset concentration and a slightly inferior performance track record only begin to tell the story. Meanwhile, an annual management fee of 0.39% that is 32 bps higher than that of SPYD convinces me that there are better alternatives to be considered in the high-yielding equities ETF space.

I own a number of dividend-paying stocks in my "All-Equities SRG" and "The 10% Yielder" portfolios - both of which I discuss regularly with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.