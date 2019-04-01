Largo Resources: I'm Not Buying The Hype

However, vanadium prices have started to soften and have already dropped by more than half from recent highs.

Introduction

At first glance, Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF) looks extremely undervalued as earnings hit C$108 million in Q4 2018. The market capitalization stands at $839 million; the company plans to soon be debt-free, and vanadium is being called the new super-metal.

However, I don’t think the high price of vanadium is likely to last for long, and most investors are oblivious to the existence of a Kazakh mining company which is looking to shake up the market to its core, just like Kazatomprom did with the uranium space.

An overview of Largo Resources

The company is among the only three large-scale primary vanadium producers in the world. A major part of vanadium production comes as a by-product from Chinese and Russian steel mills:

Source: Largo Resources

In contrast, Largo Resources has one of the world’s largest-grade operations and is among the producers with the lowest operating costs:

Source: Largo Resources

The Campbell pit of the company’s Maracas Menchen mine in Brazil has a proven and probable head grade of 1.15%, and the concentrate grade stands at 3.21%, making Largo one of the only two companies in the world which are qualified to supply high-purity vanadium. The high-purity vanadium flake and powder is perfect for vanadium redox batteries, master alloys, and chemical catalysts, and it yields a price premium over and above standard vanadium.

Largo is also in the process of expanding its production capacity by 25% to 1,000 tpa per month, which should drive down costs. The new nameplate capacity is expected to be reached in Q3 2019, and the expansion will cost only $18-22 million.

The company has embarked on a 25,000-meter drill program, which aims to expand mine life of Maracas Menchen beyond the current nine years.

Largo plans to become debt-free in early June 2019. As of 19 February, it had an outstanding debt balance of just over $29 million, while its cash balance stood at C$206.2 million at the end of 2018.

The vanadium market

Demand for vanadium pentoxide is expected to continue to be above supply in the foreseeable future, which most analysts expect should help keep prices high. As most vanadium is produced as a by-product, higher prices wouldn’t necessarily lead to much new supply:

Source: Largo Resources

However, as you can notice, prices have come down significantly over past few months:

Source: Vanadium Price

This is similar to the price drop of cobalt, another metal of the future that is mainly produced as a by-product and was supposed to be in tight supply:

Source: InfoMine

While I don’t expect vanadium prices to crash as badly, I think that, in the future, they could stabilize at around $7-8 per pound.

As I mentioned before, Largo’s production is high grade, which attracts a premium. However, the market for the wondrous new technologies like vanadium redox batteries and master alloys is still very small. Over 90% of demand comes from the steel sector, which means that a global recession would hit vanadium pretty hard:

Source: Largo Resources

In 2018, Largo produced 9,830 tons of vanadium pentoxide, and high-purity sales during the year stood at 1,440 tons. While this is an increase of 620% compared to 2017, it’s still just a small fraction of the company’s overall production. Demand for high-purity vanadium is just not enough at the moment, and Largo is very much dependent on the price for standard vanadium. And, here, the company has a problem because costs have been rising over the years despite increasing production:

Source: Largo Resources 2018 Financial Report

Largo Resources has trouble generating profits when the price of vanadium drops below $8 per pound, and profitability is something unusual for the company.

And, regarding that supply deficit, I think that things could change very soon thanks to the rise of a Kazakh company which can be very profitable at $8 per pound.

The disruptor

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group is listed in Kazakhstan and, last week, also listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company owns the Balasausqandiq project, which is a very large black-shale deposit containing vanadium and several valuable by-products - uranium, molybdenum, aluminium, rare earth metals, and carbon.

Source: Ferro-Alloy Resources Group

What makes Balasausqandiq different from other vanadium projects is that it’s a sedimentary deposit with no iron included, which means that grades don’t have to be as high as most rival projects in order to be commercial. The cash costs are expected to come at around $1.54 per pound, which is three times less than Largo’s.

The mine is already producing using a pilot plant, and CEO Nick Bridgen claims that this is already the lowest cash cost vanadium project in the world.

The company plans to use the $6.9 million raised in London to take a first phase of the project to output of more than 5,600 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide and expand production at a separate part of the project that is already operating to 1,500 tonnes per year. The objective is for Balasausqandiq to be producing around 23,000 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide annually in three and a half years. The resource is pretty impressive too - Balasausqandiq is estimated to have more than 100 million tonnes, but only limited work has been done with the feasibility, including a figure of 24.3 million tonnes. The 100 million tonnes could contain the equivalent of around 670,000 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide, which is equal to almost five times the annual world production.

The economics of the project certainly looks mind-blowing at $7.50 per pound:

Source: Ferro-Alloy Resources Group

Phase 1 of Balasausqandiq is almost enough to eliminate the vanadium supply deficit, and Phase 2 will flood the market. Sure, the company could encounter funding difficulties, and there could be problems scaling up as the processing operations have only been proved in a pilot plant, but Ferro-Alloy Resources Group remains a very significant threat for Largo.

Construction of Phase 1 should begin in the second quarter of 2019 and is expected to be completed around the end of 2020.

Conclusion

Largo Resources had a great year as vanadium prices roared high, but I think the good times are coming to an end.

The high-purity vanadium market isn’t large enough, and the company is very dependent on the price for standard production. The bull thesis for high vanadium prices is based on increasing demand and a supply deficit, but Ferro-Alloy Resources Group could bring the market into balance in 2021 and into a glut shortly after all by itself. Unlike Largo, the company can be highly profitable at lower vanadium prices, given its cash costs are projected to be three times lower.

While the current market cap and lack of net debt would suggest that Largo is very undervalued, the rise of Ferro-Alloy Resources Group could put the company into a market in which it is struggling to turn a profit once again. I think this could be a repeat of the uranium scenario where the rise of Kazatomprom brought Cameco (CCJ) to its knees.

