Quanex Building Products: More Scope For Improvement

Over the last five years, Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) has improved its profitability and cash flows. However, the company has more scope for improvement in its operations and profit margins. The company has shown that it's willing to act to reduce costs by closing under-utilized facilities and more may be needed in that direction. The company's shares are fully priced at current levels.

Manufacturing Overcapacity

2018 Quanex's manufacturing facilities operated at 59% of capacity. In comparison, Masonite International Corp. had an average production capacity utilization of 77%. There's room for greater utilization and cost efficiency in their manufacturing facilities. On the other hand, the company thinks this ample capacity offers an opportunity for growth without having to open new facilities. In 2017, the company did act on the capacity front by closing two U.S. vinyl plants and two cabinet door plants. The company may do more closure to increase its capacity utilization especially if demand does not materialize in the repair and remodeling industry.

Exhibit: Quanex Revenue from End Markets

(Source: Quanex Building Products Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference)

The company generates about 70% of its revenue from the repair and remodeling industry. The age of the housing stock is an indicator for the direction of repair and remodeling industry. As of 2017, the median age of the housing stock in the U.S. was 37 years. The U.S. states with higher population growth also have newer homes. The states with older homes, like New York or Massachusetts, may have the highest potential for repair and remodel but they may not have high demand if population growth slows.

Higher energy efficiency standards bode well for Quanex. The company's warm edge spacer products could do well as repair and remodel picks-up in other countries where stronger energy efficiency measures have been taken compared to the U.S.

The company generated sales of $196.7 million during the first quarter of 2019 compared to $191.7 million for the same period in 2018. The company saw healthy revenue growth of 6% in the North American Fenestration segment. The sales growth was driven by both market growth and good pricing. For the first quarter ending January 31, 2019, net loss was $3.6 million or $0.11 per diluted share. In the same period of 2018, the company had $4.9 million in net income and $0.14 per diluted share. The income growth in 2018 was positively affected by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December of 2017.

Adjusting the EPS for restructuring and related severance expense, foreign currency impacts and the tax benefit from the tax cut resulted in a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted shares. On an adjusted basis, the EBITDA for the quarter declined by $1 million compared the same period in 2018. The decline was attributed to elevated medical costs.

In Q1 2019, the company used cash for its operating activities and hence had a negative $20.24 million in cash from its operating activities. There were three main uses for cash in their operations. The first was an increase in the use of cash in operations driven by an inventory increase of about $4.67 million. The second was cash used for accounts payables increased from $4.52 million in Q1 2018 to $11.738 in Q1 of 2019. That is an increase in payables of about $7.21 million. The third was an increase in accrued liabilities. About $3.5 million in deferred compensation plans was recorded under accrued liabilities. Warranty expenses and expenses related to foreign currency derivatives is included in accrued liabilities. So, operating cash decreased because of pay down of accrued liabilities of $18.85 million. That was an increase in the use of cash by $8.221 million compared to the same quarter of 2018. In Q1 2018 cash provided by operations was $8.19 million compared to cash used by operations of $20.24 million.

Improvements in Cash Flows Since 2013

Since 2013, the company has made dramatic improvements to its margins and cash flows. In both 2017 and 2018, the operating income margin stood at 4% compared to a margin of a negative 2% in 2013. Its operating cash flow has more than doubled from $43.51 million in 2013 to about $105.36 million in 2018. However, its gross margins are on the low side.

Exhibit: Quanex Free Cash Flows

(Source: Quanex Building Products Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference)

Potential for Margin Improvement

Poor fundamentals impede the company and may cause trouble if the market slows. Gross and operating margins are low. Quanex had gross margins of about 22% while comparable companies such as Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had a gross margin of about 44% and Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had a gross margin of 25%. A further improvement in capacity utilization either by the way of increased production or plant closures may help Quanex improve its gross margins. All things being equal, if Quanex were to achieve the same gross margins of 25% as Apogee, it could potentially double its operating income margin from about 4% to 8%.

Outstanding Shares Increasing

The company spent $32 million in the fiscal year 2018 on share repurchases and just $7 million on dividends. The company spent more than 4x on share repurchases compared to its dividends. During 2018, the company had repurchased 1.9 million shares at an average price of about $16.84. On March 29th, 2019, the stock price stood at $15.89. The company could have purchased about 6% more shares for the same money at current prices. They could have purchased over 2 million shares. It's telling about human nature that when it comes to spending our own money, we spend substantial time comparing prices while buying groceries or endlessly comparing prices of airline tickets or hotel rooms across websites. But when it comes to shareholder's (other people's money) funds we do not bring the same due diligence. Even after spending substantial amounts of its cash flows buying back its shares, the company's both basic and diluted share count has increased. In 2016, the diluted share count stood at 33.876 million and at the end of the fiscal year 2018, it stood at 35.025 million or an increase of about 3.4%.

The Outlook

The repair and remodel markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2022. Both window shipments and semi-custom kitchen cabinet markets are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% until 2022. Earnings per share are estimated to be $0.87 for the fiscal year 2019 at a revenue of about $924 million or a 3.8% Y-o-Y increase. This would give the company earnings multiple of 18.2. The shares are fully priced at these levels. Besides that, it may take until the summer of 2019 to get more clarity on the direction of the housing markets and the state of the U.S. consumer. Given its weak profit margins, even a minor downturn in the housing market could have an adverse impact on its profitability. It's best to wait for a lower entry point and more clarity on the direction of the housing market before buying Quanex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.