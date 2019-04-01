Anheuser-Busch InBev Shows Signs Of Progress But Hurdles Remain

By Callum Turcan

Image Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

In 2015, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) announced it was buying SABMiller in an all-cash deal worth $107 billion at the time. The deal closed a year later, with AB InBev taking on a lot of debt to fund such a large transaction. It wasn’t that long ago that InBev was taking out Anheuser-Busch in a $52 billion all-cash deal back in 2008. While divestments had to be made in order to comply with regulators and anti-trust concerns, the new and improved AB InBev retained a commanding presence in America’s beer market and a promising international growth story. However, its high debt load is forcing management to allocate free cash flow towards deleveraging instead of growing AB InBev’s dividend. As of this writing, AB InBev yields over 4% on a TTM basis, but after cutting its payout in half to better allow free cash flow to go towards debt reduction, its forward yield is closer to 2.2% (depending on foreign currency movements as AB InBev declares its dividends in euros).

We are supportive of AB InBev’s deleveraging strategy, but caution that dividend growth will remain muted going forward until two things change. First, the company needs to bring its debt load down to its preferred 2.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA level so free cash flow can be allocated elsewhere in the future. At the end of 2018, AB InBev notes its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 4.6x, down from 4.8x at the end of 2017. Secondly, the company needs to prove that the expected operational synergies are actually realized. That includes both cost savings and the ability to more aggressively move into emerging markets, which is where the bulk of beer consumption growth is expected to come from.

Two years in

As the big buyout closed in 2016, we can get a glimpse of how well AB InBev has done as a combined entity. In 2017, the company posted an IFRS gross margin of 62.1% and an IFRS operating margin of 30.4% (which climbs to 31.6% on an adjusted basis). A year later, the company posted an IFRS gross margin of 62.7% and an IFRS operating margin of 31.3% (which climbs to 32.6% on an adjusted basis).

Management notes that the firm’s stronger gross margins were a product of several things, including selling more premium low and no alcohol brands which often carry lower excise taxes yet higher average prices (Michelob Ultra is a prime example of these types of offerings). Higher premium beer brand sales in general were also at play and helped offset the negative impact of higher freight transportation costs in America and rising commodity costs, particularly for aluminum. AB InBev’s rising operating margin increased due to rising gross margins and synergies realized as part of the merger, including layoffs.

On the revenue side of things, its reported numbers in US dollars can obfuscate AB InBev’s organic performance. In US dollar terms, its revenue dropped by 3.2% on a year-over-year basis in 2018. On an adjusted constant currency basis, AB InBev’s revenue grew by 4.8% while its total volume sold increased by 0.3% annually. That being said, in light of an enormous chunk of AB InBev’s debt being dollar denominated while the firm does a lot of overseas business in local currencies, there are always serious foreign exchange risks to be aware of.

AB InBev posted 0.8% volume growth at its beer unit which helped offset a 3.6% decline in its non-beer sales volumes on an annual basis last year. As this growth was achieved while the firm’s gross margins were expanding, this is a sign that AB InBev is successfully leveraging its enlarged footprint to drive sales growth that isn't dependent on price discounting gimmicks. The US dollar was very strong in 2018, so that major headwind may become a tailwind going forward now that the Federal Reserve is taking it slow.

Synergies saving billions per year

These are early days, but so far, AB InBev has already realized substantial savings relating to the merger according to management. Here is an excerpt from the company’s latest quarterly conference call:

“Let's start with an update on our synergies. In the fourth quarter we delivered $217 million of synergies bringing the total for the fiscal year 2018 to just over $800 million and total synergies captured to-date to over $2.91 billion. Our total synergy guidance remains at $3.2 billion which will be delivered by the end of 2019 earlier than we originally anticipated. As a reminder these synergies do not include any top line or working capital synergies. We continue to expect the synergy capture to require approximately $1 billion of one-off cash costs to be incurred in the first three years after closing and of which $623 million has been spent to date.”

One of our key concerns comes down to whether Anheuser-Busch would be able to effectively integrate SABMiller into its global operations. As things stand today, the company is ahead of schedule and on track to realize $3.2 billion in annual pre-tax synergies by the end of this year. That’s a promising sign.

Image Shown: A visual representation of AB InBev’s synergies after Anheuser-Busch purchased SABMiller Image Source: AB InBev

Debt, cash flow, and dividend commentary

AB InBev ended 2016 with $113.9 billion in long-term borrowings and $6.8 billion in short-term borrowings. That was stacked up against $8.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $5.7 billion in investment securities (short- and long-term holding periods), keeping in mind the company expected to receive a material amount of cash proceeds from the assets the combined firm had to divest for regulatory reasons. $122.6 billion in total debt versus $14.3 billion in total cash and similar assets gave AB InBev a massive ~$108.2 billion net debt load at the end of 2016.

Fast forward to the end of 2018 and there has been some moderate levels of improvement. AB InBev exited last year with $105.6 billion in long-term borrowings and $4.2 billion in short-term borrowings for a total debt load of $109.8 billion. Stacked up against $7.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, along with just $0.2 billion in investment securities, AB InBev’s net debt load improved to $102.5 billion at the end of 2018. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done on the deleveraging front, which is why AB InBev cut its payout last year.

In 2018, AB InBev generated $14.7 billion in net operating cash flow, down 5% versus 2017 levels. Keep in mind very negative foreign exchange effects were at play here. The company spent $5.1 billion on capital expenditures last year (defined as acquisition of property, plant and equipment and of intangible assets), up 7% versus 2017 levels. While its free cash flow generation slumped by over 10% year-over-year to $9.6 billion in 2018, that was enough to cover $7.8 billion in dividend payments (note total dividend payments were down 16% annually due to the payout cut).

However, when factoring in its large net debt load and exposure to negative foreign currency movements, it’s clear synergies alone wouldn’t be enough for AB InBev to fix its financial position. Investors reacted negatively to the payout cut, but the company really had no other choice but to accept deleveraging would have to come at the expense of income seeking investors.

In order to systematically evaluate the strength of a company’s dividend coverage, we utilize our proprietary Dividend Cushion Ratio. This metric measures the forecasted free cash flows of the firm over the next five years (derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis) less the net debt or plus the net cash position of the company, divided by the expected dividend payouts during this five-year period. The idea is that a Dividend Cushion Ratio north of 1.25x earns a firm a good Dividend Safety rating, but to truly allow income-oriented investors to sleep easy at night, a ratio north of 2.75x is required to earn an excellent Dividend Safety rating.

AB InBev earns a Dividend Cushion Ratio of -1.0x, which is why it sports a very poor Dividend Safety rating. Its deleveraging process will prevent serious sustainable payout growth until that is completed, so we give AB InBev a poor Dividend Growth rating (a measure of the company’s ability to grow its quarterly dividend payout in the future). Below is a visual representation on how we arrived at these conclusions and obtained these ratings.

Image Shown: AB InBev’s Dividend Cushion Ratio is held down by its large net debt load

By 2020, it’s possible a combination of additional annual synergies, further deleveraging, volume growth particularly across its core beer businesses, and foreign currency movements transitioning from a headwind to a tailwind will be able to begin turning this picture around. Management expects the firm’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio will come in below 4.0x by the end of 2020, and the company reaffirmed its commitment to strive towards a 2.0x leverage ratio in the long term during its latest quarterly conference call. When asked about its deleveraging targets, management mentioned that “we believe [that] can be achieved under normal circumstances” in regard to its year-end 2020 guidance.

Concluding thoughts

As a giant in the beer industry with seven of the ten most valuable beer brands in the world under its belt, AB InBev has built up a nice moat around its business, and as such, we assess the company's competitive advantages in a positive manner. Shares of AB InBev are trading below the midpoint of their range of potential values, but we still aren’t interested in the name until it gets much further along with its integration and deleveraging story. The company’s future dividend growth potential is subdued while its net cash flow generation remains at risk of currency headwinds and declining beer sales in certain key markets (including America).

It’s essential that AB InBev not only realize substantial cost savings from its SABMiller acquisition, but leverage its international footprint to gain greater exposure to markets with more promising trajectories (particularly in Africa, Asia excluding Japan, and Latin America). Beer sales in Japan, Europe, and America have slipped lower over the years as consumers switch to drinks with less calories and carbs. AB InBev’s future will be shaped in large part by how well it does internationally.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.