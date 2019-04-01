McEwen Mining: Avoid

While there are lots of things to like on the surface about McEwen Mining (MUX), with significant insider ownership and a CEO that foregoes his pay, the fact remains that the company just cannot execute. With the price of gold (GLD) no longer providing a tailwind as it did in 2003 through 2011, many gold producers have made a concerted effort to lower their all-in sustaining cash costs to improve margins over the past few years. Several of them have been successful like B2Gold (BTG), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), but McEwen Mining is not one of them. After exiting my position in McEwen Mining bought in early 2016, I have not looked back as there have been much better opportunities out there in other miners. I continue to see McEwen Mining as an avoid in the sector, and if I were holding a position in the name, I would be using sharp rallies to trim down and/or exit my position.

McEwen Mining seems to be a fan favorite among gold analysts for a bullish way to play the precious metals sector. The stock has an extremely high beta and is leveraged significantly to the price of gold. A case of recency bias has made sure that everyone remembers its historic run in 2016 of nearly 400%. The problem is that history does not always repeat itself, and buying the names that provide the most leverage to the gold price is a reward first, risk second strategy. Given the fact that due to the math in trading, losers and winners are not equal, we want to operate from a risk first and reward second standpoint. This is precisely why I want to own the best companies in a sector, not the worst ones. While the worst ones may provide more upside leverage if the thesis plays out, they are toast in the event that the thesis is incorrect. Don't believe me? Look no further than Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF). Bottom-fishers in early 2018 when the stock was trading for half price are staring down an 80% loss currently.

Many gold producers have managed to improve their earnings trends over the past year and are looking at 20% to 50% growth in earnings looking out over the next two years. Meanwhile, McEwen Mining's earnings have gone nowhere. As we can see in the above table and chart I've built, earnings may look like they are in an uptrend, but five of the past six years have seen net losses. The red line I have shown in the above chart is a profitability line, and any year spent under that line is an earnings loss. One might look at the earnings trend of Barrick Gold below and surmise that McEwen Mining's earnings trend seems better than Barrick's, but this would be the wrong assumption. While Barrick Gold's earnings trend does look worse than McEwen's from a graphics standpoint, the company has managed to be profitable every single year. We are also seeing an uptick in earnings estimates for FY-2019 and FY-2020 for Barrick, which looks like it will translate to low double-digit earnings growth each year. Barrick Gold's earnings trend is not one that I am enamored with by any means, but it's merely shown as a comparison to illustrate how McEwen is seriously struggling even among average names in the gold space.

So, what's to blame for the poor performance and inability to turn a profit? Let's take a look:

McEwen Mining has managed to grow production over the past few years, up from 154,000 ounces in 2015 to 176,000 for FY-2018. The problem is that the quality of the output hasn't been all that great. All-in sustaining costs are up nearly 13% over the same period that production has grown, from $875/oz to over $1,000/oz. Worse, the one mine (El Gallo) shown on the left of the below chart which is seeing reasonable margins is under consideration to be divested by the company. This will leave the company with two high-cost mines in San Jose and Black Fox and hopes that Gold Bar can deliver on its expectations. I would consider this a bit of a gamble for a company that's already spent several years trying to turn a decent profit.

McEwen Mining currently has net debt of roughly $20 million which is reasonable based on their $550 million market cap. Fortunately, the company has recently suspended its dividend which is an improvement overall. While McEwen Mining's dividend remains modest at only 0.7% yield per year, it made no sense for them to be paying out any yield whatsoever if they can't turn a profit. Dividend yields are for mature companies that have seen their days of strong growth behind them, so they look to attract a different type of shareholder with a yield to offset the decelerating growth. Apple (AAPL) is an excellent example of this as they have mountains of cash and it made sense to pay some yield as earnings growth was settling down in the low double-digit range on an annual basis. I am glad to see that McEwen Mining has suspended the dividend as of earlier last month as it was the right thing to do. I believe that a company's cash should be used for growth and moving towards profitability, and only if there's excess after that should money be returned to shareholders.

It is worth noting that 2019 and 2020 have the potential to be transformative years for McEwen Mining if they exceed expectations at their Gold Bar Mine in Nevada. The project is expected to come online on a commercial production basis within the next couple weeks, and the feasibility study expects it can produce 60,000 ounces of gold per year at $843/oz all-in sustaining cash costs. This would allow all-in sustaining cash costs to come down on a weighted average for McEwen Mining as well as increase annual production to over 200,000 ounces a year. The tricky part is that new mines often see hiccups within their first 12 months and, therefore, strong execution at Gold Bar is pivotal to the company generating value for shareholders.

In my opinion (assuming Gold Bar is a success), McEwen Mining has two good mines and two mediocre ones at best. Their two good mines are Gold Bar in Nevada and El Gallo in Mexico, with their two mediocre ones being Black Fox in Canada and San Jose in Argentina. I am not happy that the company is exploring the option of selling out one of their two good gold mines (El Gallo), as this will put all of the weight on Gold Bar's back to succeed. If Gold Bar were to operate below expectations, this would leave the company with three mediocre mines, high all-in sustaining cash costs near $1,000/oz and a continued inability to be profitable.

Based on the above fundamentals, I do not detest McEwen Mining by any means, but it is not a company I'm hugely impressed with either. However, my opinion is meaningless, and instead, the collective views of all market participants are what dictates the real value of a company. For this reason, we need to look at the technical picture.

As we can see from the above chart of McEwen Mining I have shared, there are lots of things to dislike about this technical picture. Despite the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) being up more than 25% off of its lows and bottoming in September, McEwen Mining has made a new low recently and is one of only two gold producers to do this. This has given McEwen Mining the title for the second worst performing gold producer among my database of producers I follow, next to none other than Guyana Goldfields which has been a catastrophe. McEwen Mining shown on the left chart above has been in a steady downtrend over the past six months, and meanwhile, the Gold Juniors Index is trying to carve out the potential for a new uptrend. This significant underperformance is often a canary in the coal mine saying that there may be worse to come medium term (6-12 months). Stocks making new lows after an index has already bottomed generally have a fundamental problem with them.

Looking at a weekly chart of the stock above, we can see that the stock was trying to put in a short-term bottom but has now dropped through the lows of its recent consolidation. Worse, this has occurred on heavier than average volume which suggests that this may be institutional selling. Finally, on a yearly chart below, the 0.7% dividend paid per year is not making up for this type of technical damage. This is not a pretty looking chart as we can see that any rallies are immediately being sold into and the stock cannot gain any traction. While the Gold Juniors Index has more or less digested its gains from mid-2016, McEwen Mining has given up a significant amount of its 2016 gains and continues to make new lows.

Based on the fact that McEwen Mining is a laggard both technically and fundamentally, I see no reason to purchase the stock. If I was holding the stock, I would be using sharp rallies to trim or exit my position and would not be adding to it. The stock will get moderately oversold short term at the $1.40 level if it continues its descent but oversold does not mean the lows are guaranteed to be in. I continue to avoid McEwen Mining, and while it's possible we can get a bounce and return to the $1.70-2.00 area in 2019, I would be selling my shares if I held any into that bounce.

