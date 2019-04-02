Safehold: No Ordinary REIT

We are maintaining our buy recommendation and as investors begin to understand SAFE's value proposition, we believe volatility will decrease.

We are cautiously positive with SAFE's platform and obviously pleased with our initial buy call last September (28%).

SAFE is an outlier in the REIT sector in that the company primarily owns the land underlying the types of buildings most other REITs invest in.

Back on Sept. 7, I wrote an introductory article on Safehold (SAFE) and the title to the article was, "crack Open The Safe." In the article, I explained that "we are initiating a buy rating" and considered $16.50 a reasonable fair value target.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, not only did my article "crack open the safe" (pun intended), it also unleashed the power of the often-misunderstood ground lease platform.

Indeed, SAFE is an outlier in the REIT sector in that the company primarily owns the land underlying the types of buildings most other REITs invest in. This is why the ground lease investments offer a fundamentally lower risk profile and can create a unique mix of desirable investment attributes, including principal safety (ground leases are considered to be one of the safest positions in real estate), increasing income (ground leases generate inflation-protected income streams that consistently compound over long periods of time) and future growth (by focusing on a market with few competitors that has the potential for significant growth).

Source: SAFE website

By comparison, most REITs have the full "first loss risk" of their real estate and typically have to find investment opportunities in more competitive markets. In addition, SAFE has enormous scale capability - the ground lease sector could and should make up as much as $500 billion of the $7 trillion institutional quality commercial real estate market in the U.S. As SAFE's CEO, Jay Sugarman, explains:

It's a fraction of that size today primarily because the historical ground lease structure has never been modernized and is now incompatible with modern real estate capital markets. In many cases, these old-fashioned ground leases ended up harming the finance ability and value of the building."

SAFE used our 25 years of experience as a lender and owner/operator of real estate to not only come up with an updated ground lease structure that's leasehold-friendly and compatible with modern finance and capital markets, but also to build a customer-focused business that helps provide a better, more efficient capital solution that will increase owners' returns.

Photo Source

The Business Model

SAFE is a New York-based REIT specializing in long-term land leases. The company is externally-managed by iStar Inc. (STAR) that brings more than $35 billion of real estate transactional expertise over the past three decades (STAR also is SAFE's largest owner). STAR was a pioneer of the market for mezzanine real estate debt in the early 1990s, and in the early 2000s, STAR identified and capitalized on the mispricing of net leases, which have become one of the largest REIT subtypes.

SAFE's ground leases typically represent the senior most 35%-40% of a real estate capital structure, and so the debt sits in an even more senior position. Assuming a 2-to-1 leverage ratio, the debt would represent approximately 25% of the combined property value, which is a very comfortable zone. In 2018 SAFE grew the portfolio by almost 80% and expanded into six new markets, as viewed below:

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

As you can see (above) SAFE targets the top 25-30 MSAs - the NFL cities - and the current footprint is quickly expanding, with recent deals in Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Nashville, and Washington D.C., on top of previous deals in Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Diego, among others.

With a wide-open market opportunity, SAFE is focused on expanding its footprint in the U.S. in the near term, and the company believes the same strategy also can be applied to real estate markets globally.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

On Jan. 2, 2019, iStar made an additional $250 million equity investment in SAFE valued at a price equivalent to $20 per share, an attractive premium to the market price of the stock. This investment provides SAFE with fresh capital to pursue ~$750 million of new deals assuming targeted 2:1 debt-to-equity ratio (shares are +19.2% since January 2nd).

The investment was structured as a purchase of 12.5 million limited partnership units that will be exchanged for common stock on a one-for-one basis subject to shareholder approval. iStar's ownership now represents approximately 65% of total equity (iStar discretionary voting power will be capped at 41.9%).

Also, during Q4 2018 SAFE closed on a 10-year $79 million non-recourse senior secured loan with an initial effective rate of 3.91%, which increases 2% annually in line with the rent bumps of the investment collateralized. The loan was collateralized by seven assets and represents a 60% advance rate against base investment basis in the collateral.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

SAFE has $227 million of long-term fixed-rate debt in 2027 secured by the initial $340 million portfolio and $71 million of asset-specific debt against the company's Hollywood investments. SAFE drew $96 million on a revolver during the quarter to fund investment activity bringing the outstanding balance on the revolver to $170 million (at year-end).

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

Notable Accounting Changes

Effective Q1 2019 SAFE will be reporting new metrics with the adoption of new lease accounting standards. Nearly all of SAFE's newly originated deals will be classified as sales type leases rather than operating leases. These leases will be recorded on the balance sheet as a net investment in lease rather than as a land. SAFE will recognize income from these leases in a revenue line item called interest income from sales type leases.

The new amount will be computed similar to how an effective interest or effective yield is computed on a bond using contractual future cash flows and residual value equal to the cost of the land. The difference between the effective yield, or what GAAP refers to as the rate implicit in the lease and current period cash received, is recorded as amortization which increases or decreases the net investment in lease balance sheet account. As SAFE's CFO explained on the earnings call:

We believe that the GAAP treatment of these leases under the new accounting standards captures many of the fixed income like aspects of our business such as AFFO and FFO will be of less utility as supplemental measures going forward. Already under GAAP we use a similar method to record interest expense on our debt. Consequently, we believe the new GAAP yields recorded on our assets and debt obligations will be more comparable and that GAAP net income will be more indicative of our operating performance as a high-grade fixed income investment business."

One analyst asked SAFE about the decision to move away from communicating FFO or AFFO metrics, and SAFE's president and CIO Marcos Alvarado replied:

…in many respects we're a very different company than anything else in the sector and so we fundamentally believe it's not only appropriate for our real estate followers to understand the business and what it does but also much wider range growth. Growth in income, the financial sector should all be paying attention because we think we offer a combination of very safe dividends, very high growth rate potential, very large market opportunity. But we think the strategies and disciplines that will be attracted to that combination go well beyond just the REIT sector, that's our tax classification. But we do think there's a much wider audience that will be attracted to those unique benefits. And so we'll try to continue to communicate within the real estate community why this is so special. It's really unlike anything that we've seen but also expand that well beyond just dedicated core real estate investors to a much wider audience that's looking for growth, that's looking for safety, that's looking for long-term capital appreciation. And we continue to believe this is a unique opportunity for lots of different types of investors to really find something that we hear very often from shareholders that they're looking for."

New "One-Stop" Capital Program

Since my last article (September 2018) SAFE has rebranded the company, now called Safehold. The CEP explained that the "new name better explains what we can do for our customers: Create a safe and efficient way to unlock the value of their land and hold it quietly and securely while they execute the business plans for their building."

The new company logo graphically illustrates how it "breaks out of the box of limited conventional thinking by reinventing what ground leases are, and giving owners a more modern, more efficient way to capitalize their properties."

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

Along with announcing SAFE's rebrand, it also introduced the "Safe-Star" one-stop capital program that's a direct result of SAFE's aligned relationship with iStar. This platform combines iStar's 25 years of financing expertise and innovative thinking along with Safehold's unique product in order to provide customers with a one-stop capital solution.

With both companies operating in tandem, this program delivers an efficient capital structure to customers seeking flexibility and simplicity. An example of the Safe-Star program is the deal SAFE recently closed in Washington DC shown below:

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

SAFE provided the capital to create a new ground lease on the property and iStar provided the first mortgage leasehold loan. With this structure, SAFE can deliver to customers an efficient capital solution with certainty and ease of having the whole envelope structured in one place, significantly expediting the pathway to closing.

No Ordinary REIT

So, as you can see, SAFE is no ordinary REIT let's see whether the fundamentals also are out of the ordinary.

In Q4 2018 SAFE's net income was $0.24 per share vs. a loss of $0.07 for Q4 2017. FFO was $0.36 per share vs. $0.05 in the prior year period and AFFO was $0.09 per share vs. $0.06 in the prior-year period. For the year, SAFE's net income was $0.64 per share, FFO was $1.15 per share and AFFO was $0.63 per share.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

The quarter was highlighted by strong quarter-over-quarter investment volume and an investment of new equity capital (from the manager) that provides SAFE with runway for growth.

Source: SAFE Investor Presentation

Last year I asked SAFE's CEO, Jay Sugarman, about the low dividend yield (currently 2.8%) and high payout ratio (95% based on AFFO) and he said:

SAFE is relatively unique in the REIT universe, with the best comparison on the yield side probably being TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities), but the growth potential is looking comparable to some of the faster growing REIT sectors. If you want to stick to just the REIT world, because our income stream is derived from a fundamentally safer investment position in the real estate, we use the yields of the safest comparable debt of equity REITs as good comparisons to our dividend yield, but we look at portfolio growth in comparison to other equity REITs when comparing growth."

In a recent research report, Mizuho REIT analyst, Haendel St. Juste, explained that "this niche remains challenging and SAFE faces growth capital questions. All told, we see a long-term asymmetric risk/reward, but believe patience is required and retain our 'wait and see' approach."

In my career as a real estate investor and developer, I have encountered a number of ground leases and based on my experiences, I consider the landowner to be the ultimate "sleep well at night" holder. It reminds me of what an old-timer once told me:

Son it's the golden rule. When you have all of the gold, you make all of the rules".

We believe SAFE is well-positioned to accelerate growth based on a number of initiatives discussed in this paper (iStar investment, one-stop capital program). Although we are not typically in favor of external management, we consider the new "Safe-Star" platform to be a testament to the mutuality of alignment.

Source: FAST Graphs

In conclusion: We are cautiously positive with SAFE's platform and obviously pleased with our initial buy call last September (+28%). We are maintaining our buy recommendation and as investors begin to understand SAFE's' value proposition, we believe volatility will decrease (under $1 billion of land investments to date).

As noted, we intend to utilize core EPS in future research (accounted for like a bond) since management considers EPS a better measure of earnings strength. This means that based on these metrics (Core EPS), SAFE's dividend has more room to run….and perhaps this "outlier" should be part of your "spec buy" planning agenda (I'm now long SAFE).

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I usually come up with titles for my articles when I'm walking on the treadmill. The title for this article was the inspiration from one of my iTunes ones, No Ordinary Love, by Sade.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha and he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.