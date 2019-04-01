PGP: Talk About Volatility

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) as an investment option at its current market price. While PGP is up sharply since my previous review, the story has not been entirely positive. In fact, PGP lost almost 30% of its value after I recommended avoiding the fund in November, before eventually rebounding. After touching a December low, PGP has bounced back with a vengeance, but this has given investors a very high amount of volatility. Next, PGP's premium continues to defy conventional norms and now sits at just under 56%, which is high by just about any standard. Furthermore, the fund's income production has seen some short-term pressure, which makes me question why investors are willing to pay such a high price to own it. Finally, PGP's net asset value (NAV), while up in 2019, is down over the past trading year, which is also negatively impacting the premium and driving it higher.

Background

First, a little about PGP. The fund's objective is "to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income". Currently, the fund is trading at $14.95/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.122/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.79%. I reviewed PGP at the start of November after the fund had seen a sharp short-term drop. Since that time, the fund has actually generated a positive return in excess of 17%. While this is indeed good news, it was not a straight climb, as PGP actually dropped to a low of $10/share in December. Therefore, while investors would have made a positive return had they bought the fund back in November, the return would have been much higher had they held off about six weeks. What this tells me is that PGP is capable of delivering very large swings, in both directions, and may not be the most ideal choice for fixed income investors, and I will explain why in detail below.

A Look At Recent Performance: Volatile

To begin, let us take a look at PGP's recent performance. To see just how volatile PGP can be, I compared the fund's six-month performance against some other PIMCO CEFs: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS), and PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK). I selected these options because they offer a range of investment objectives, exposures, and trade at very different premiums to net asset value (NAV). The six-month performance chart is displayed below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, not only has PGP offered a lower overall return in the short term, but it has also likely given investors quite a bit of heartburn as well. While all the funds listed above saw some drop late last year, PGP's was quite significant, falling far and fast. While the fund has recovered quickly as well, these price movements show that PGP is not for the faint of heart. While the ability to make a large profit clearly exists, the opposite is also apparent, and fixed income investors need to carefully evaluate if this is the type of product they want to use to generate steady income.

Valuation Is Out Of Hand

As the PIMCO CEF that routinely has the largest premium to own, a look at PGP's valuation is always warranted when I do a review of the fund. This time around, the trend remains the same, with the price to own PGP sitting at an extremely expensive amount. During my November review, I noted how PGP's then 37% premium could set the fund up for a sharp drop if the market turned against it. Seeing that the fund sank almost 30% in 6 weeks, this hypothesis turned out to be accurate. The good news is, the drop was short-lived, and PGP recovered essentially all of its Q4 losses. The bad news is, the premium is now worse than ever, which tells me investors need to exercise extreme caution here. To put its current valuation in perspective, consider some of the relevant metrics listed out below:

Metric Percentage Current Premium to NAV 55.9% Premium on November 1 37.7% 1-Year Premium High 56.5% 1-Year Premium Low 13.9% 2019 Premium Average 38.9% 1-Year Drop in NAV (10.8%)

Source: PIMCO (with data calculated by Author)

As you can see, PGP is expensive by pretty much all accounts. Its premium is high on the surface, it is just under its high for the past trading year, and it is well above its short-term averages. While an expensive valuation is fairly common for PGP, its current level is high even by its own inflated standard. Even more worryingly, part of the rise is due to a declining NAV. While this figure has rebounded some in 2019, it is still down almost 11% over the past year, which is clearly a negative sign.

My point here is there is, in terms of valuation, the story is pretty much all negative. PGP costs a lot to own and history tells us investors will likely be able to get in at a cheaper price in the future. Couple this with the fact that all the other PIMCO CEFs are trading at more reasonable valuations, it is hard to find a reason to buy PGP at this time.

Income Production: Not Too Rosy

While I just knocked PGP on its valuation, the truth is many PIMCO CEFs are worth high premiums because of their high and reliable income streams. While PGP does have a high yield, at just under 10% currently, its reliability has repeatedly been tested over time. With dividend cuts in its history, I am especially critical of any negative move concerning the fund's income production. Unfortunately, current figures do give me some concern, and I have highlighted some of the relevant metrics from PIMCO's latest UNII report in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PGP is not currently covering its stated distribution, which, as I mentioned above, is of paramount importance to me. While the coverage ratios do fluctuate markedly from month to month, the other sore point is that PGP does not have any income in reserves to act as a buffer from declining current income. While many PIMCO CEFs have positive UNII balances, PGP's remains negative, at ($.12/share). This represents a full month's worth of distributions and is down from ($.04/share) in November.

My takeaway here remains pessimistic and, until I see this metric improve, makes me very leery of building positions in PGP. A high distribution is only as good as its reliability, and PGP has proved this is an area of concern.

What's In A Name?

A final point on PGP has to do with the fund's name and what it implies compared to what the fund is actually set up to do. As investors are aware, the product is listed as "Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund". To me, this would indicate a fund that owns equities and has global exposure, for obvious reasons. My point here is not to evaluate whether or not this is good or bad, for whether an investor wants that particular exposure is up for them to decide, but to illustrate that investors may not be buying what they think they are based on the fund's description. As mentioned in the background section above, PGP is self-described by PIMCO as a product building a "global equity" portfolio. But is this the reality of the fund?

The short answer is: no. In fact, PGP is just as heavily exposed to the U.S. as the rest of PIMCO CEFs, none of which purport to offer much global exposure. To illustrate, consider PGP's current country allocations, listed below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the fund is predominately U.S. based, and over 90% of the fund is exposed to the U.S. or U.K. This is not much of a "global" fund.

Furthermore, PGP's title implies the fund offers equity exposure. While technically true, as of 12/31/18 (most recent data available by PIMCO), the fund's portfolio consisted of only about 2% equity exposure, as outlined in the chart below:

Description Sector Percent of Net Assets Dommo Energia S.A. (OTCPK:DMMOY) Ardonagh Group Ltd. Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sierra Hamilton Holder LLC Dommo Energia S.A. SP - ADR (OTCPK:DMMOD) Forbes Energy Services Ltd. (OTCQX:FLSS) (OTCPK:FESLQ) Eneva S.A. (OTCPK:ENEVY) (OTC:ENVQF) Energy Financials Consumer Discretionary Industrials Energy Energy Utilities 0.60% 0.55% 0.54% 0.04% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01%

Source: PIMCO

Again, I am not implying investors should necessarily want more equity exposure in this type of product, but I want to point out that investors who do are likely not buying what they think they are.

Bottom-line

While PGP has soared since its December low, my outlook remains the same. Since my last review, PGP's premium has gotten almost 50% higher, its income production has declined, and the share price has seen a rate of volatility well above alternative PIMCO CEF options. Furthermore, PGP does not really offer investors the exposure its name suggests, with the majority of its holdings based in the U.S. and in traditional debt assets. This contradicts the "global" and "equity" aspects of the fund's name. With management having the option of buying options (which would count as equity exposure), its use of put options was either minimal or ineffective back in December when the market got hammered. This is apparent from the fund's large decline as well - had the puts been effective, PGP should have seen better performance. Therefore, I remain unconvinced that PGP is a wise investment choice and would continue to caution investors away from the fund at this time.

