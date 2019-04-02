Investment Strategy Statement - Jussi Askola

We aim to buy properties at cents on the dollar. This is not rocket-science.

My mindset is the one of a "landlord" who focuses on buying right, earning high income, and profiting in the long run.

I am a former private equity real estate investor who turned to REIT investing in the pursuit of stronger performance.

I collaborate with Samuel Smith at High Yield Landlord

Background and Philosophy – The Mindset of the “Landlord”

As a former private equity real estate investor who later turned to REIT investing; I take with me the mindset of a “landlord” when I invest in public securities.

In this sense, I seek to adhere by the following investment principles:

Keep it simple: no complex business models, no high tech, nothing that may be unsustainable, if we don’t understand, we just don’t touch it.

Income first: we want appreciation, but most importantly we want high and sustainable income.

Consistency & predictability: our targeted investments should be predictable and consistent in their performance. We dislike surprises, and value income we can count on.

Long term focused: always ask ourselves if we would be happy to hold a given investment for a minimum of 5 years without any quotation.

Owner mindset: we see REITs as real estate investments, and NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders”. We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance.

Ignore short term volatility: REIT fundamentals are generally quite steady, but REIT market pricing is volatile. One must have a sufficiently long time horizon to endure the troughs in market prices.

Don’t panic: there will be inevitable ups and downs. This does not mean that we cannot make money in real estate. All it means is that you have to learn to be patient. Abandoning ship at the bottom of the market can lead to disastrous results.

Focus on risk, not volatility: risk is the possibility of a deterioration in business fundamentals. Volatility is the sentiment of the market expressed in the ups and downs of share prices. They are two different things in our mind.

In a world where most analysts are focused on the next quarter’s earnings, my “landlord” mindset is what differentiate my philosophy from the rest. I do not care about month-to-month performance, I rarely trade in-and-out, I do not worry about 25 basis point interest rates hikes, and most importantly, I do not fall victim to the emotional marketplace.

Opposite of that, I seek absolute discipline in our approach and solely focus on long term performance that is driven by our “landlord” style to REIT investing.

Investment Focus – Buying Real Estate at Cents on the Dollar

Why Real Estate?

I strongly believe that real estate is the very best asset class in the world to generate high total returns over long time periods.

This statement is backed by factual evidence. In the past decades, real estate outperformed stocks and bonds with lower risk, even after accounting for the sharpest real estate crash of mankind.

This is not a surprise to us. The simple math behind a property investment works wonders:

Buy at a 6-7% cap rate

Finance half of the purchase with a 3-4% mortgage

Appreciates at 2-3% per year (along with income growth)

And you get close to 12-15% annual total returns. It is this simple. The assumptions are nothing unrealistic and this is done every day by experienced property investors. The beauty here is that even with these high returns, the risks are not any higher than that of traditional stock investments. Opposite of that, we argue that such property investments are much more conservative because:

Landlords participate in the profit earned by their tenants through rents that are contractually guaranteed – often for many years to come. Landlords get paid first. Without a rent payment, a business cannot keep operating and therefore rents are even senior to debt payments in most cases. In the worst case where a tenant goes bankrupt, landlords can simply release the same property to another tenant. The value of the previous tenant’s business may go to 0, but the landlord is in a much safer and stronger position to sustain value. As a scarce supply and essential part of our infrastructure, real estate provides superior inflation protection – an important risk that should not be overlooked in today’s market environment.

The result is an exceptionally strong risk-to-reward outcome for professional real estate investors. About 90% of millionaires credit real estate as a major contributor to their net worth. Again, not so surprising when we know all the above.

Our Niche Investment Strategy

Now that we have established “Why Real Estate” – let us look into our specific investment strategy.

I come from a private equity real estate background; and got to experience a great variety of different real estate investment strategies. Finally, I decided to turn to REITs investing because I saw an opportunity to earn even greater returns from real estate. This is achieved through:

Cost efficiencies: REITs have a large-scale advantage which brings great cost-efficiency. From interest expense to property management, brokerage and many others, REITs save expenses on all fronts. Some studies find that REITs have up to 4% head start per year from cost savings alone compared to other direct property investments.

Higher growth: REITs enjoy greater growth rates thanks to better access to different capital sources. While private real estate investors are limited to raising rents and occupancy levels to grow NOI, REITs have many more opportunities to boost growth than what is available to private investors. The most common way for REITs to increase growth rates is by issuing new shares, raising new debt, and investing these proceeds in new acquisitions. As long as the average cost of capital is lower than the expected return of the property, there's a positive spread to be earned for the existing REIT shareholders. We call this “external” growth – or “spread” investing.

Less risk: REITs are less risky than individual properties by offering the opportunity to invest in broad and widely diversified portfolios of properties in a liquid and cost-efficient manner. When you buy or sell a private property or invest in a private fund, it is common to pay somewhere between 5-10% of the purchase price in different fees and transaction costs. It dilutes returns considerably for the investor who is essentially losing up to 10% on day one in fees alone. In comparison, REITs have already paid all property-level transaction costs and own a portfolio in which you can invest by buying shares, saving the real underlying cost of real estate transactions.

So, rather than invest in private properties (directly or through L.Ps), most investors would be better off to just invest in the shares of publicly traded REITs which enjoy liquidity, low transaction costs, professional management and greater diversification. Despite the lower risk, REITs have historically outperformed private real estate investments by a very wide margin (12.5% vs. 9%), thanks to their greater cost efficiency and higher growth rates:

source

Passive REIT indexes returned 12.4% per year and outperformed almost all other major asset classes, including stocks, bonds, private real estate, etc…

Then taking it one step further, active and more entrepreneurial REIT investors who target market inefficiencies have managed to reach up to +22% annual returns over the same time period:

source

This is what we aim to do at High Yield Landlord by specializing in REIT investing. Our objective is to maximize performance by following an active approach to REIT investing with a special focus on value and high yielding opportunities.

Essentially, we look for situations where a given REIT is priced at materially less than the value of the underlying value of the real estate. We see it as putting the favorable math of real estate on steroids. It is just common sense that buying real estate for less than what it is worth is a strategy that can result in outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run.

Valuation and Risk Management

Our valuation and risk management methodologies are rather simple in nature, but very demanding in time and expertise.

Aside from closely examining balance sheets to ensure a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, examining the quality of the property portfolio and the outlook for the specific property sectors and markets involved, and calculating an estimated fair value and/or NAV for shares (to determine an appropriate buy price), we also do interviews with management teams to see if we can gain any further insight into the strategies and philosophies that will be governing our hard-earned capital while it's deployed into these securities. This can often confirm our investment thesis or raise red flags that we didn’t notice before that will prevent us from making a mistake and put our long-term financial well being at risk.

Finally, to mitigate risks, we seek to achieve broad diversification across property sectors, with heavier weighted allocations toward those sectors that we deem to be most opportunistic in light of the current market sentiment and relative to the macroeconomic environment.

While we enjoy a strong hit-rate, it does not always work (e.g CBL; UNIT). Therefore, we cannot overstress the importance of proper diversification across various uncorrelated property sectors and locations. It allows us to mitigate the impact of occasional losses, all while earning alpha-rich returns from the strongest performers.

Below we share notable public recommendations for each year since we started writing on Seeking Alpha (2016-2019):

2019 example: Brookfield Property REIT (BPY;BPR) temporarily traded at a 50% discount to NAV back in late December 2018. We bought heavily and shares are up by over 35% in 3 months:

2018 example: Medical Properties Trust (MPW) traded at an estimated ~20% discount to NAV back in May of 2018. Total returns are upward of 50% since then:

2017 example: Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) crashed in May of 2017 after disappointing quarterly earnings. We recognized an opportunity to buy quality net lease assets at an estimated 30% discount to NAV. Total returns are approaching 50% in a less than two year holding period – from low risk assets.

2016 example: Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF) is an international REIT that owned highly desirable German properties back in October of 2016; and yet it was offered at a ~20% discount to NAV. The total return over the two and half year holding period is ~80%:

To be fair, not all investments perform so well and some even suffer losses. That said, 3 of the 4 above names have been sizable positions in our portfolio in the recent years. It shows the potential of our strategy when executed properly.

Return Objectives

We do not set ourselves any specific return objectives; we simply aim to maximize performance while remaining mindful that we are likely to be in a late cycle economy. This means that in most cases, we will favor higher quality properties, predictable cash flow, and solid balance sheets even if it comes at a premium price.

Possibility for 12-15% total annual returns with high income, less risk and less efforts than private investments:

Our Core Portfolio dividend yield is currently ~8% and it is backed by a cash flow yield of 10.6%, with average leverage of only 38% (i.e., half of what most private market investors use).

Assuming that half of the retained cash flow (~30%) is used for maintenance (i.e., non-growth oriented) and the other half is deployed into growth, we get a total cash flow return of ~9.3%. Adding in 2% average appreciation on our properties at their current 38% leverage, we get an additional 3.2% annual return, bringing our total to the long-term average of 12.5%. However, this is where our secret sauce comes into play: we believe our REITs in aggregate are undervalued by at least 15% relative to their NAV. Assuming it takes 5 years on average for this gap to close, we get an additional annualized return of 2.8-2.9%, pushing us over the 15% annualized target return.

To add an additional margin of safety to this expected annualized rate of return, we also engage in occasional active trading in our portfolios by opportunistically selling options in special circumstances to enhance returns or even opportunistically trimming/selling a position when the price appreciates close to our NAV estimate in order to redeploy the capital into more opportunistic investments. These last two factors are what convinced us that publicly traded REITs present the best risk-adjusted way to invest in real estate today because neither is possible with owning individual properties.

About Me

I am a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$150 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany and Estonia. Today, I am the President of Leonberg Capital, a boutique investment firm specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to being a CFA Level III candidate, I hold a B.Sc. in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a B.Sc. Construction and Property Management from University of South Wales ("UK"). I have authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, have over 17,000 followers on Seeking Alpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.

Ending Remarks

Our investment strategy is not rocket-science. We aim to buy properties at less than what they are worth in order to achieve high income and capital appreciation. That’s it. It is just common sense that such strategy, when implemented correctly, can lead to fantastic investment results.

This is not, however, possible for everyone. We do this full time, it's our only focus, we have great resources, and access to management teams to conduct interviews. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market to identify the few opportunities that are so clearly undervalued that they are expected to materially outperform.

The objective of High Yield Landlord is to streamline this research process to the public and allow interested members to emulate our strategy at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are #1 Ranked in Real Estate with +300 members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR; SRC; MPW; CBL; UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.