Harbingers Of Doom 2, The Time To Short Banks Has Arrived

In my article Harbingers of doom, I outlined the many macro-economic signals that are currently sounding the alarm for “smart money” investors. These include but are not limited to; the inverted yield curve, the downward trend in the Purchasing Managers Index in many Western countries and the negative yields for safe haven bonds. An idea pooh poohed by many readers was my suggestion that Canadian banks were ripe for shorting due to the local factors at play in Canada. In this article I will double down on this proposition and provide further evidence for my thesis for my detractors. Additionally, I will seek to demonstrate that shorting banks into a recession is a far better way to protect assets than buying gold, which is often perceived as a way to preserve capital in times of trouble.

Further international signals

For those unfamiliar with the reasons why the inverted yield curve is a signal for an impending recession, there are more obvious barometers of an economy’s health. It doesn’t require a master’s degree in economics to fully appreciate that a decline in tax receipts would usually precede a downturn in economic fortunes.

The chart below indicates as clearly as an inverted bond yield impending economic problems. One can clearly see declining tax revenue during recessions for 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2008 in the US. You may also note that for the USA just such a decline in tax revenue has occurred, which I have circled.

Chart courtesy FRED

In the Eurozone, there has been an onslaught of downbeat economic data, some of which I alluded to in my previous article. In response to the dire outlook, the Frankfurt-based ECB said it would keep its main refinancing rate at zero, where it's been for the past three years. The marginal lending rate will be held at 0.25 percent, and the rate on deposits at -0.4 percent. Needless to say, this is a 180 degree about turn from previous statements indicating an imminent rise in interest rates.

During the last meeting of the ECB, it was reported that the massive stimulus in the form of quantitative easing is no longer having the desired effect and so the ECB searched for new and innovative ways of staving off a recession. The latest sticking plaster is reducing charges banks pay to the ECB for parking cash. These are desperate times for the ECB.

Consumer spending

An immutable economic fact is that an economy cannot thrive if consumers have little money to spend on goods and services. It also helps if people are feeling wealthy as this further encourages borrowing against assets such as property for big ticket items such as cars and holiday homes.

Over the last 10 years, we have had a period of low inflation, which has been a factor in limiting wage growth. During this same period, some costs have sky rocketed, specifically the cost of owning a home. In many countries where buying a property is considered part of the dream, such as Australia and Canada, consumers are maxing out on debt to get on the property merry-go-round. Naturally, with low wage growth and high levels of debt, this is inevitably leading to a decline in consumer spending.

In the West we have had 10 glorious years of expansion, however, as night follows day, periods of expansion are followed by contraction. These contractions are characterised by amongst other things, busting of asset bubbles, increased rates of bankruptcies and reduced consumer spending. In many countries, property bubbles are bursting left and right. After decades of price accretion beyond the rate of inflation, there has been a reversal in the trend in property prices in countries such as Australia and Canada. In my article about the Australian property market, the collapse in property values is quite pronounced. This slump in property prices is impacting the “feel good factor” and so fewer people are buying cars and going on vacation. It is beyond contention that this declining consumer spending will have an impact on both the economy generally and debt defaults. Of course the central bankers are aware of the connection between consumer spending and recessions. Indeed fear is stalking the central banks of many countries about this very issue, and so, without exception, they are all indicating that there will be no further increases in interest rates as consumers would have even less money in their pockets. If central bankers are fearful, shouldn’t you be? Also clearly apparent is the increase in personal bankruptcies in some countries.

Canada is a case in point.

Over the last decade Canada has been awash with cheap money, much of which has been invested in property. Those who invested in property in 2008 have experienced stellar gains in their investment. Furthermore, at that time, the level of debt relative to the price of property would not have been too restrictive and would have allowed property owners to have a reasonable level of disposable income.

Overtime, this situation has changed adversely and many Canadians are maxed out on debt to such an extent that they are having difficulty meeting even the most basic of financial obligations.

Below is a table illustrating just how bad the situation is in Canada.

Table courtesy Trading Economics

What this table shows is that Canadians have an average indebtedness of an incredible 176 percent of disposable income–in other words, meaning for every dollar households earn after taxes, Canadians owe $1.70. Interestingly, Canadians now have the dubious honor of being the 6th most indebted citizens in the world.

As I have intimated, the end of a bull run is characterized by a decline in personal spending as a result of a decline in disposable income. The chart given above clearly suggests that the average person has little to fritter away. Evidence of this comes from the lips of none other than Lynn Patterson, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada. I quote, “Household spending was lower than we expected in the fourth quarter”. The latest communique confirmed to those who have ears to hear that “Housing sales and prices have cooled, spending on non-essentials like new cars and vacations has slowed and growth in mortgage and consumer borrowing has declined”

Omitted from the communique were details concerning another gauge of a declining economy; rates of bankruptcies. As you may imagine, the figures are not good for Canada. Equifax reports that “Bankruptcies are up 15 per cent in the last half of 2018 and the small increase in delinquency rates mask some underlying weakness. Rising delinquency is likely to become the norm in 2019.”

The final signal I mentioned was a bursting of asset bubbles. In Canada, this is happening in spades. Recent reports find that home prices have fallen 5.2% in the last year. Again, it doesn’t require a master’s degree in economics to surmise that a decline to economic activity would inevitably lead to further falls in property prices.

Given these woeful economic markers, the Bank of Canada has joined other central banks in indicating that there will be no interest rate hikes until sometime into the future. Clearly, the Bank of Canada is worried; shouldn’t you be too?

Whilst the Bank of Canada is making every effort to ensure that Canadians have spare cash in their pockets, Trudeau is trying to do the opposite. This year a slew of new taxes are being imposed, which I detail in my previous article.

Short Canadian banks???

In my first article there were those who scoffed at the very idea of shorting Canadian banks. I was strongly advised that no one makes money shorting Canadian banks. In fact, I am in the eminent company of none other than president and chief executive officer of Scotiabank, Brian Porter. On 6th March 2017 Mr. Porter sold 40,000 of his holding at $80.33. He rebought 7,000 shares at $73, meaning that the bulk of the cost of his repurchase was derived from the notional profit gained from selling at $80.33.

In lockstep with the increase in personal indebtedness of Canadian citizens so has the profits and share price of Canadian banks. This is what one would expect during an expansionary period, people borrow and pay banks for the privilege. Indeed, banks are amongst the best investments during bull runs. May I point out that Canadian banks have not been the only beneficiaries during the last decade. Does anyone remember the price of Citigroup shares being $1.50 around 2008? Now of course, Citigroup shares change hands for $62.22.

Whilst banks are wonderful investments during the go go period of economic expansion, they are amongst the worst in a recession. Again, no reason to attend evening classes in economics to understand why. High levels of debt default and low levels of borrowing hit banks hard.

The historical chart of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce chronicles the share price of CM since 1988.

Chart courtesy BigCharts

As you can see, I have circled the fall in share prices in recession years. Immediately apparent is the fact that CM’s share price fell during each recession from 1988.

This brings me to the crux of my thesis. The share price of banks always falls in a recession and so, shorting banks offers protection and even profits in times of trouble. In my previous article I highlight the negative trends in EPS, provisions for non-performing loans and net revenue for the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and The Royal bank of Canada (RY). Furthermore, in my article about the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY), I also make the case for shorting this particular institution.

Why not gold?

One frequently hears from gold enthusiasts that the yellow metal is the best safe haven during economic upheaval. Proponents suggest investing in Gold ETF’s such as GLD or even gold miners, Barrick gold (GOLD) amongst them. There are those who have a preference for the companies that invest in the development of precious metal mines, such as Royal Gold (RGLD) to protect their assets. The question is; does gold always offer protection?

I’m sure we all remember the rocketing price of gold during the financial crisis. When there was talk of bond defaults and investors in national bonds faced the prospect of haircuts on their principal. At that time, the price of gold soared around 230% from about $600 an ounce to almost $2,000 an ounce.

During the financial crisis, the stock price of banks plummeted. For Citigroup, in 2007, the share price stood at $550 but during 2008, it had fallen around 99% to reach a low of $1.50. In similar vein, although not so severe, Canadian bank stocks fell. In 2007 the Canadian Bank of Commerce was trading at around $102 (Near its current price) but in the middle of the crisis it fell to $65.

For your interest, below is a chart showing the performance of gold in recessions since 1979. It is evident that gold is by no means a guarantee of protection.

Chart courtesy Macrotrends

As is clear, during the slump of 1980, gold fell. For 1990 and 2000, there was little change. As you may note, the only time there was a serious appreciation in the value of gold was as a result of the events leading up to the financial meltdown.

Allow me to reemphasize, bank stocks unfailingly fall in recessions. It is therefore my considered opinion that shorting banks into a recession is a preferred option to owning gold in whichever form.

Summary

The list of both international and local indicators of an impending recession grows ever longer. Historically, shorting banks has consistently offered protection of capital whereas owning gold is not such a certain asset. Canadian banks are showing early signs of stress as a result of the Canadian economy being at the end of the cycle and so shorting them at this time would seem opportune.

