Soft Commodities - Q1 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2019

The prices of soft commodities can be highly volatile as they often double, triple, or halve in value during their pricing cycles. The path of least resistance for the prices of luxury commodities is a function of the weather and crop diseases in the critical growing areas around the world. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation supplies an ever-increasing addressable market for these products as the population of the world is growing by between 18-20 million people each quarter. Since 2000, the number of people inhabiting our planet has increased by over 26% which amounts to over 1.56 billion people. More people with more money consume more coffee, cocoa, sugar, cotton, and orange juice each day which underpins support for these commodities.

The composite of five soft commodities sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of 2017, soft commodities were down just 2.25% on the year. In 2018, they finished with a loss of 5.68%. In Q1, the soft commodities composite declined by 1.08%.

The dollar index moved 1.16% higher in Q1 after moving 4.26% higher in 2018. The dollar moved considerably higher against the Brazilian real in 2018, and the real remained weak in Q1 with other emerging market currencies. Brazil is the world's leading producer of three of the five commodities in the sector including sugar, coffee, and oranges. The inverse historical relationship between raw material prices and the U.S. currency weighed on the prices of these commodities. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety.

Like all agricultural commodities, demographics continue to provide an ever-increasing base of support for these food products. With wealth rising in the world's most populous county, China, competition for food continues to increase which puts a strain on supplies. As we head into Q2, it will be the weather and crop issues that determine the path of least resistance of prices as demand will continue to favor higher lows. However, the impact of demand can be slow and steady while supply gluts or deficits tend to shock markets and cause the most significant price moves on both the up and the downside.

While there are ETF/ETN products for four of the five soft commodities, the Invesco DB Agriculture product (DBA) includes an almost 17% exposure to the three of the most active in the sector as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In 2017, the price of sugar lost a total of 22.3% of its value. Sugar was 20.65% lower in 2018 compared to the closing price at the end of 2017. Sugar traded in a range of 11.69 to 13.50 cents in Q1 2019. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 23.90 cents per pound. From late 2016 through the end of September 2018 the sweet commodity moved lower making a series of lower lows reaching a bottom at 9.83 cents per pound on the nearby ICE world sugar futures contract in late September as the nearby ICE futures contract was expiring. Nearby sugar futures that trade on the ICE settled on March 29, 2019, at 12.53 cents per pound as it moved 4.16% higher in Q1 2019.

In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, throughout 2018 contributed to a lower sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. At the same time, lower energy prices decreased demand for biofuels, and in Brazil, ethanol production comes from sugar cane. Ethanol fell to a new record low at under $1.20 per gallon in Q4 2019. Ethanol appreciated in Q1. The level of the real against the dollar fell from the $0.26 level against the US dollar at the end of 2018 to $0.2570 at the end of Q1. At the same time, crude oil rose from $45 per barrel at the end of 2018 to the $60 level at the end of Q1 which was supportive of the price of sugar as a higher oil price causes more demand for sugar-based ethanol in Brazil.

After five straight years of surplus conditions, the sugar market went into a small deficit in 2015/2016, and that imbalance had increased in the 2016/2017 crop year. The price of sugar rose to 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016 which was the peak. The higher price caused an increase in production, and the deficit turned into a surplus in the sugar market which weighed on the price throughout 2017 and much of 2018. At the same time, the Brazilian real declined against the U.S. dollar in 2018 falling from 0.32 to under the 0.24 level which put additional pressure on the sugar price. However, the bounce in the real in Q4 was one of the leading reasons that sugar recovered Q4. The real edged lower in Q1, but sugar was still able to post a gain during the quarter that ended last Friday.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the Brazilian currency against the dollar shows, the real plunged from 0.32 against the dollar in late January of this year to a low of 0.23725 in Q3. The plunge in the value of the currency that is the world's leading producer and exporter of free market sugarcane caused the domestic price to remain stable or even rise as the dollar-based price declined. Brazil was able to sell sugar into the market regardless of the low price for the soft commodity which added pressure to the price and sent sugar to a low of 9.83 cents in late September. In Q4, the real recovered to a high at 0.27880 in late October as a far-right wing and anti-corruption leader won the Presidency. The election of Jair Bolsonaro led to a rebound in the currency against the dollar which provided additional support for the sweet commodity and drove the price to a high at 14.24 cents per pound during Q4. The real ran into selling at the highs as the market is now waiting to see if the new leader follows through on his promises from the campaign trail. The real declined from a lower high at $0.27475 in early Q1 to the $0.2570 level at the end of the quarter which helped to push the price of nearby ICE sugar futures to the 12.50-cents per pound level.

In Q1 the price of sugar continued to consolidate in the 11.69 to 13.50 range, and it closed on March 29 near the midpoint of its trading band.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum crossed to the downside in overbought territory as the price turned lower from the 14.24 high in late October and is now in the lower section of neutral territory.

Weather conditions in primary growing regions around the world have created more than enough sugar to satisfy global demand which sent the price to the lowest level in more than a decade. However, the weak Brazilian currency and increased Indian subsidies helped sugar move lower in 2018. Subsidies and tariffs tend to distort commodities prices as they interfere with supply and demand fundamentals. Economic theory teaches that commodities flow from those producers with the lowest output costs to consumers around the world. Those producers whose cost of output is above the price buyers are willing to pay do not survive. When prices fall to a level where production declines, inventories begin to fall in response to growing demand. Demand typically increases at lower prices which leads to a decline in inventories when output slows. The price action in Q3 and rebound in Q4 2018 were signs that sugar reached the bottom of its pricing cycle which lead to its recovery. Sugar is now consolidating which could be a healthy sign for the market going forward.

As we move forward into 2019, technical support for sugar stands at 9.83 cents and 9.44 cents per pound with resistance at 14.24 and 15.49 cents per pound.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014 registering a gain of 43.19%. In 2015 it was the worst performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. In 2017, the price of coffee moved 7.92% lower. The price of coffee moved 19.29% lower in 2018. In Q1, the selling continued, and coffee posted a 7.22% loss. Nearby ICE coffee futures closed on March 29, 2019, at 94.50 cents per pound. The price range in Q1 was $0.9260 on the lows to $1.1020 on the highs. Coffee did not trade at a price that was lower than the 2018 bottom in Q1, but it came close. Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 when the price peaked at $1.7600 per pound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures have been in a bear market since November 2016. In Q4 2018, coffee violated the pattern of lower highs, and lower lows as the price rose to $1.2550 and above a level of technical resistance at the early June high at $1.2495 before turning lower once again. Meanwhile, price momentum on the weekly chart was falling in oversold territory at the end of Q1.

The coffee futures market has a long history of explosive volatility. At the current price, I continue to believe the risk-reward of a long position in coffee continues to favor the upside.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. In fact, cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. Cocoa was the worst performing soft commodity and the worst performing commodity of all in 2016 posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued in 2017 with a decline of 11.01%. Cocoa moved 27.7% higher in 2018 making it the best-performing soft commodity of the year. In Q1, cocoa corrected lower by 5.63%. As of the close of business on March 29, 2019, nearby ICE cocoa futures were trading at $2280 per ton. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1901-$2453 per ton in Q1, but the move to the downside was a one-day event during the roll from March to May futures. Otherwise, cocoa traded above the $2100 per ton level during Q1.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the significant price recovery that took the soft commodity to highs of $2914 per ton in late April and early May 2018. Since then, the price of cocoa had been in a range from $2000 to $2400 per ton, aside from the one-day violation on the downside, and it closed the quarter above the midpoint of the trading range.

In Q1, cocoa spent most of its time between over $2100 and the $2450 level. Cocoa can be sensitive to moves in the British pound as London is the hub of the physical cocoa market. While March 29 was the deadline for Brexit, there was still no deal at the end of Q1, and the UK and EU now face a hard Brexit on April 12 which could cause volatility in the British pound and the cocoa market over the first weeks of the second quarter.

The current consolidation between $2000 and $2400 defines the range for trading, but I believe that uncertainty over producing nations and demand favors the upside. Brexit could influence the price action in cocoa given its sensitivity to the British pound at the start of Q2.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99% and in 2016 cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton moved 11.3% higher in 2017. Nearby ICE cotton futures moved 8.18% lower in 2018. In Q1, the price of cotton posted a 7.49% gain over the first three months of 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton made a higher high and traded at 96.50 cents per pound in mid-June before the profit-taking and selling took the price down to a low at 69.53 cents in Q1. On the active month futures contract, cotton traded in a range from 69.53 cents to 77.98 cents in Q1, and while it made a lower low in February, the price closed near the highs for the quarter. Nearby ICE cotton futures settled on March 29, 2019, at 77.61 cents per pound.

Meanwhile, the trade issues between the United States and China had weighed on the price of cotton, but optimism over an agreement is likely causing the price to work its way higher as we come into a seasonally strong time of the year. The U.S. is a producer, and China is one of the leading consumers of cotton in the world. Tariffs and retaliation distort prices and could interfere with the flow of cotton from U.S. producers to Chinese consumers. Tariffs and subsidies interfere with price dynamics as they distort supply and demand fundamentals. A trade deal between the two nations would likely be bullish news for the price of cotton in 2019.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone because of the lack of liquidity. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015 falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50% making it the best performing soft commodity. FCOJ moved 31.35% lower in 2017. FCOJ futures fell 7.98% in 2018. In Q1, the bearish price action took the price of OJ 4.2% lower for the quarter. Orange juice traded in a range of $1.1070 to a high of $1.3100 per pound in Q1 and settled on March 29, 2019, at $1.1990 per pound. FCOJ fell to its lowest price since 2015 in Q1.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, FCOJ futures have made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018. Brazil is the world's leading orange producing nation. The lower level of the Brazilian currency, the real, weighed on the price of FCOJ in 2018 and in 2019. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.35 per pound. In Q4 of 2016, OJ rose to the highest level in history. Most recently, the FCOJ price rose to over the $1.70 level because of a shortage of oranges from Brazil, the world's leading producer of the citrus fruit, but the price moved lower in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019. The price of FCOJ futures tends to be highly sensitive to weather conditions in Florida over the winter season as freezes can cause significant rallies in the futures market. Over the recent winter, the price of the commodity slumped.

OJ is a thin and illiquid market that is dangerous as it is susceptible to price gaps when the price is moving. However, at the $1.10 level, OJ became too inexpensive, and the price exploded to $1.31 in mid-March when selling returned to the market.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Two of the five soft commodity prices moved higher in Q1. Coffee remains near the bottom end of its pricing cycle while sugar and cocoa prices have been consolidating. It is likely that the FCOJ is also near the bottom end of its cycle, while cotton looks set to move towards seasonal highs as we head into Q2.

The potential for supply issues is always a danger when it comes to these agricultural commodities markets, and supply issues can cause explosive price moves like the one we witnessed in the cocoa market during the first and second quarters of 2018 and in coffee and sugar from the September 2018 lows through October 2018 highs. Risk-reward favors the commodities that are at multiyear lows which is a sign that they are at a point in the pricing cycle where production will decline.

When it comes to trade issues, cotton continues to be the only soft commodity directly impacted by the tariffs and retaliation as the U.S. exports the fiber to China. Therefore, cotton could continue to experience wide price variance in Q2 which will be the time of the seasonal peak for the fiber.

The lumber market turned higher in Q1 compared to the closing level at the end of Q4, but it closed the quarter significantly below its highs. In mid-May, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $659.00 per 1,000 board feet surpassing the February peak at $536.20 and the 1993 previous record high at $493.50.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber had been moving higher since September 2015 when the price found a bottom at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber had been making higher lows since 2009 when the price trade to $137.90. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and did even better in 2017 rising by 36%. After reaching a record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, the lumber market plunged and finished 2018 with a 25.78% year-on-year loss. In Q1, the price of lumber rose by 8.33%, and the price closed on March 29, 2019, at $360.20 per 1,000 board feet. In Q1, lumber traded in a range from $321.30 to $453.90 per 1,000 board feet and closed at the end of March closer to the bottom than the top end of its trading band for the quarter.

Lumber is not a liquid market, and I would discourage anyone from trading in this market. However, lumber is a vital benchmark commodity, and it behooves all investors to monitor the price action as it provides clues about economic conditions and demand for industrial raw materials.

Soft commodities prices are some of the most volatile in all of the sectors of the raw materials asset class. These commodities tend to move to the top and bottom ends of their pricing cycles often, and the weather conditions around the world along with crop diseases and acts of nature can wipe out annual crops in the blink of an eye at times.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product includes an almost 17% exposure to the three most active soft commodities as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The soft commodities sector posted a 1.08% loss in Q1.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of DBA illustrates, it moved from $16.94 at the end of Q4 to $16.47 at the end of Q1, a loss of 47 cents or 2.77%. The move is close to the combined percentage gain and declines in the sugar, coffee, and cocoa markets which was a loss of 2.9%.

The one constant in all of these agricultural commodities is that the growing world population continues to underpin prices and as demand rises each year the world depends on growing supplies. In years where production is abundant, prices do not feel the impact of the rising demand. However, when shortages develop, price action can become explosive. Soft commodities can be one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market, and the price variance often occurs when market participants least expect price moves.

A more robust review of the price action over Q3 and outlook for Q4 is available to subscribers to my weekly service, The Hecht Commodities Report. The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author had long positions in sugar, coffee, cocoa, and cotton at the end of Q1. Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.