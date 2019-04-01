Commodities - Q1 2019 Overview And The Outlook For Q2 2019

Four sectors gain, and two lose in Q1, and the asset class posts a gain over the first three months of 2019.

The raw material markets posted a gain in the first quarter of 2019 even though the dollar index moved higher and trade issues between the US and China remained unresolved at the end of March. The commodity asset class consisting of 29 of the primary commodities that trade on U.S and U.K. exchanges moved 6.72% higher for the first three months of 2019 that ended on March 29. In 2018 the asset class had lost 6.82% of its value.

Commodities were up 7.95% in 2017 following on the heels of 13.41% appreciation in 2016. The overall winner of the 29 for the quarter was gasoline futures that posted a gain of 44.57% for the three-month period with NYMEX crude oil in second place with a 32.44% gain. The most significant move to the downside came in Baltic Dry index which fell 45% because of the trade tensions with China, the economic slowdown in the world's most populous nation, and seasonal factors during the winter months. KCBT wheat futures which dropped by 12% and both natural gas and CBOT wheat posted losses of between 9% and 10% for the quarter.

There were lots of double-digit percentage gainers in Q1, and more than a handful of commodities appreciated by more than 20%. Winners outnumbered losers during the quarter that ended last Friday.

The U.S. dollar is always a significant factor when it comes to commodity prices as it tends to have an inverse value relationship with raw material prices. The dollar index posted a 1.16% gain after moving 4.26% higher in 2018 which followed a 10.23% decline in 2017. The dollar found support from the wide interest rate gap with the euro and other currencies which tends to be the leading factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of foreign exchange rates.

Stocks tanked in Q4 2018, but they came storming back in Q1. The DJIA fell by 5.63% in 2018 but posted an 11.15% gain in Q1. The S&P 500 moved 6.24% lower in 2018 and moved 13.07% higher in Q1. The tech-heavy NASDAQ fell 3.88% in 2018, but it turned around and posted a 16.64% gain over the first three months of 2019. The VIX index which hovered around 10 in 2017, closed Q4 at 25.42. On March 29, the VIX finished at 13.71 down 11.71 as stocks took the elevator down in Q4 2018 and the stairs higher over the first three months of this year. As we head into Q2, the danger of periodic spikes in volatility continues to lurk in the background. Commodities are on the front lines when it comes to tariffs and retaliatory measures as duties and subsidies distort raw materials prices. While there is optimism over the potential for a trade deal between the US and China, it was not a done deal at the end of Q1.

Energy prices were the most bullish sector in Q1 followed by metals prices as both sectors posted double-digit percentage gains for the period. The animal proteins and precious metals composites both posted gains, while grains and soft commodities sectors moved lower by between one and two percent.

The dollar was up and commodities prices, as an asset class, rose in Q1. A myriad of complex factors will contribute to the price direction for the commodities market over the coming three months.

The Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF (DBC) product is one of the most liquid commodities product, and it posted a gain in Q1 that was a bit above the overall asset class as it has a heavy weighting towards crude oil and energy commodities.

Winners in Q1

During the period from January through March 2019, we saw many more gains than losses. Four of the six primary sectors of the commodities asset class posted a gain over the three-month period. The top three performing commodities for Q1 were gasoline which appreciated by 44.57%, NYMEX crude oil which was up 32.44%, and lean hogs which posted a 26.9% gain compared to its price at the end of 2018. There were more than a handful of double-digit percentage gainers in the commodities asset class in Q1.

In Q1, energy led the commodities asset class with a 19.49% gain followed by base metals that were 10.77% higher and animal proteins that moved 8.65% to the upside. Precious metals were 4.22% higher for the quarter.

The individual markets that were leaders aside from the three leaders were Brent crude oil that exploded by 25.6% in Q1, iron ore that was 24.8% higher, and nickel that gained 22.8%. Zinc posted a 19% gain; heating oil moved 17.4% to the upside, palladium was over 12% higher, copper on COMEX appreciated by 11.7% while tin on the LME rose by 10.2%

Commodities that moved between 5% and 10% to the upside include lumber which gained 8.33%, copper on the LME which was 8.3% higher, rice that moved 7.5% higher, cotton that was up 7.5%, and platinum added 6.7% over the final three months of the year. Ethanol gained 6.4% over the period.

The commodities that were 3% to 5% higher were sugar up 4.16%, and LME aluminum which rallied by 3.63% in Q1.

Marginal increases of 1-3% occurred in MGE wheat, live cattle, and soybean oil futures markets. Commodities that gained less than 1% in Q1 included gold, LME lead, soybeans, and soybean meal.

Losers in Q1

The biggest loser in Q1 was the grain sector that declined by only 1.71% over the three-month period led by an over 12% loss in KCBT wheat. Soft commodities posted a 1.08% loss for the period with coffee falling by over 7%. All other sectors posted gains in Q1.

The three worst-performing commodities of Q1 aside from the Baltic Dry Index that fell by 45% were KICBT wheat which was down by 12.02%, natural gas that dropped 9.46%, and CBOT wheat that dropped 9.04%. Coffee shed 7.22% of its value in Q1 while cocoa was down 5.63%.

Those commodities that lost 3% to 5% were corn which declined 4.93% and FCOF futures which fell 4.2%. Silver, oats, and feeder cattle all moved between 1% and 3% to the downside in Q1.

Gasoline and heating oil processing spreads reflected seasonal factors as we moved past the winter season in Q1. Gasoline cracks moved 103.44% higher while heating oil cracks which are a proxy for distillate products posted a 10.12% loss at the end of the first quarter compared to their closing prices at the end of Q4 2018.

The CFTC has defined digital currencies as commodities. The cryptocurrency asset class that was all the rage in 2017 plunged in 2018. In Q1, the asset class moved to the upside but did little to erase losses from last year. Bitcoin gained 9.19% in Q1 and closed at the $4075 level. The market cap of the asset class as a whole moved from $125.175 billion at the end of 2018 to $143.330 billion, up 14.5% for the three-month period as Bitcoin underperformed the other tokens in the first three months of 2019. Ethereum posted a 6.18% loss in Q1 while Litecoin was over 102% higher for the period.

Issues to look forward to in Q2

The dollar rallied over the first three months of 2019 which did not weigh on the commodities asset class in Q1. However, the action in the bond market over the first three months was a sign that the upward ascent of interest rates has come to at least a temporary end.

As the chart of the US 30-Year Treasury bond futures contract highlights that after reaching a low at 136-16 in the fourth quarter of 2018 more accommodative central bank policies in the US lifted the long bond to a high at 150-21 in Q1. Declining interest rates decrease the cost of carrying raw material inventories which could cause price appreciation. Additionally, the end of the upward ascent of US rates could weigh on the dollar over the coming days and weeks which would also be a support factor for commodities prices.

Meanwhile, the two leading issues as we head into Q2 which could cause increased levels of volatility in markets across all asset classes are the trade dispute between the US and China and Brexit. When it comes to trade, the markets have been optimistic that both sides will reach a compromise that will end the protectionism that has interfered with global economic growth. The trade dispute has weighed heavily on China's economy which tends to ripple around the world. Many market pundits like to say that when China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world comes down with the flu. A trade deal would likely bolster China's economy.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the deadline for Brexit is on April 12. All signs are that the Parliament is no closer to accepting a deal with the European Union than they were when the citizens of the UK voted to divorce from Europe in June 2016. If we are heading for a hard Brexit, we could see lots of price variance in markets across all asset classes as uncertainty about the future of Europe will dominate market action over the coming weeks. The news cycle will guide markets as we move into Q2.

While uncertainty tends to create buying in the gold market, the yellow metal suffered a correction to the downside over the final days of Q1.

Gold is a barometer for fear and uncertainty, and while the yellow metal reached a high at $1344 during Q1, it closed the quarter at just above the $1290 level after selling during the final week. As we move into Q2, the gold market will face the bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart from the last week of March which means that the precious metal could experience more selling before it reaches a new bottom. Technical support stands at the $1250, $1200, and $1161.40 levels. On the upside, resistance is at the 2018 high at $1365.40 and the 2016 peak at $1377.50. Gold will likely follow inversely to the US dollar which closed Q1 on a strong note.

History - results from my best bets for Q1

The results of my best bets for Q1 from my Q4 2018 report to subscribers of my weekly report were as follows:

Given the wild action in markets at the end of Q4, cash is king as risk-off conditions are likely to lead to lots of volatility in Q1 2019.

Volatility was less than I had expected in Q1 as the stock market got back on the bullish stairs after the elevator ride to the downside in Q4. Cash was a poor performer in Q1 as stocks and bonds posted significant gains, and commodities prices also moved to the upside.

Gold is going into 2019 on a bullish note as a safe haven. I am bullish on gold with a stop below the $1236.50 level initially in 2019. I will also look to buy gold mining shares via the GDX and GDXJ and via the NUGT products. I also favor silver so long as the price remains above the $15 per ounce level in Q1.

The gold market put in a bullish performance in Q1 despite the price action during the last week of March. Gold closed Q4 at $1281.30 and traded to a high at $1344 during Q1 which offered profitable opportunities on the upside during the first three months of 2019. The GDX and GDXJ, as well as the NUGT and JNUG products, also provided the opportunity for profits during periods of strength in the gold market. Silver traded to a high at $16.20 in January and February but failed, and the price fell back to just over the $15 level at the end of the first quarter.

Platinum is inexpensive compared to gold and palladium. Either platinum is too cheap, or gold and palladium are too expensive. I will continue to buy physical platinum for the long-term as the metal offers the best value in the precious metals sector. Eventually platinum will have its day in the sun, and I will continue to add to my long position in early 2019 on price weakness.

Platinum posted a 6.66% gain in Q1, an ominous percentage! Platinum outperformed both gold and silver, but the PGM continued to underperform palladium for the quarter. However, at the end of March, a sharp correction in palladium did not hit the platinum market to the same extent.

Copper stocks have declined to a level which should support the price. However, the risk-off environment poses a danger to the copper market. Any long positions require tight stops on copper or related equities. A trade deal with China would likely be bullish for the price of the red metal and the other base metals that trade on the LME.

Copper posted a significant gain of 11.72% on COMEX and 8.3% on the LME in Q1. Optimism over trade supported the price of the red metal and the shares of companies that produce the nonferrous metal. Copper traded to a high at almost $2.98 per pound during the quarter after making a new low at $2.5430 in early January which offered a golden opportunity on the long side of the market. Inventories dropped to historically low levels, but a sudden injection in March took stockpiles on the LME back to higher level. On COMEX, stockpiles continued to fall throughout Q1.

Grain prices will move with the weather reports from South America in Q1, but trade with China is the one issue that could launch a rally in the soybean futures market. Soybeans were hit hard by tariffs, so any deal would likely take the price of the oilseed back over the $10 per bushel level.

Grains edged quietly lower, but rolling long positions in contango markets involved additional costs for long positions. Since there has been no trade deal, there has been no significant rally in the soybean market which closed Q1 not far off its low.

Corn is likely to follow beans when it comes to trade issues. Ethanol fell to a record low in Q4, and if the price of the biofuel begins to increase, it could provide support for corn.

Farmers are planting more corn in 2019 than in 2018 which weighed on the price of the grain. Corn prices dropped sharply at the end of Q1. While ethanol prices moved higher on the back of the EPA's proposal to lift the ban on E15, and floods in the Midwest could delay planting this crop year, the corn market closed Q1 on a weak note.

Wheat prices moved higher in 2018 and were little changed in Q4. I am a scale-down buyer of wheat on dips and a seller on rallies in Q1.

Wheat gave not love to longs in Q1 as only MGE wheat posted a marginal gain. KCBT wheat was the weakest grain, and the spread between KCBT and CBOT wheat futures fell to a level, 27.75 cents discount for KCBT, at the end of Q1 which was a sign that consumers are only buying on a hand-to-mouth basis. The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT wheat. During bull markets, the premium has risen to over $1 per bushel. Like corn and beans, wheat closed Q1 at an uninspiring level of those holding long positions.

If the crude oil market has not made lows, it is likely to find a bottom in Q1. I will be a scale down buyer of oil on dips and will be looking for bargains in oil equities which have been crushed and offer the best value in years. I will be looking at the XLE, VDE, and OIH ETF products for buying opportunities to add to existing positions that are currently out of funds as we move into 2019.

Crude oil found a bottom and exploded higher in Q1. Oil, oil products, the XLE, VDE, and OIH all posted gains in Q1 as energy was the leading commodity sector over the first three months of 2019.

Gasoline prices should rebound by the end of Q1- 2019. I am a buyer of VLO shares as the company is a gasoline refiner and the shares have moved significantly lower since early October.

Gasoline was the number one performing commodity in Q1, and VLO shares moved appreciably higher in Q1. Subscribers to the weekly report captured gains of 100% on two VLO options and on the stock based on entry prices in late 2018.

I will be keeping a close eye on the weather and natural gas inventories over the early weeks of 2019. It is still possible that we will see a significant rebound before the end of the winter season. A prolonged stretch of cold weather conditions across the U.S. and a fall in stockpiles towards the one trillion level in February could provide surprises. I will approach the market using the futures market and the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products with very tight stops on short-term positions. If natural gas spikes above $4.50 I will take profits on the remaining 10% of my long call position.

Natural gas continued to move lower in Q1 after the rally in Q4 and is now threatening to challenge the area of critical support at between $2.50 and $2.55 per MMBtu on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The long position in call options was highly profitable in late 2018, but the 10% I rode until expiration turned out to be worthless in Q1.

Sugar is toward the lower end of its trading range. I will buy on dips and take profits on rallies over the coming quarter. A period of price consolidation would be healthy for the sugar market. I will use the ICE futures and the CANE and SGG ETF and ETN products for positioning. I will watch the Brazilian real which could influence the price of sugar in Q1.

Sugar consolidated in Q1 and posted a small gain. The real edged lower, which likely weighed on the price of the sweet commodity.

Coffee has dropped back towards the bottom end of its trading range. I have been a scale-down buyer under the $1.10 per pound level and will stop out at below 95 cents on the nearby future contract to preserve profits made in October when the price rose to the most recent high. I will watch the Brazilian real which could influence the price of coffee in Q1.

Coffee prices continued to decline and were just above the October low at the end of Q1. The Brazilian currency continues to weigh on the price of coffee futures which were at the 94.5 cents per pound level at the end of March.

Cocoa could become volatile if the British pound breaks higher or lower on the back of events surrounding Brexit. The pound is the pricing mechanism for some physical cocoa supply contracts, so the price tends to move higher and lower with the value of the British currency. Cocoa broke above $2400 at the end of December. I continue to favor the upside in cocoa with stops on long positions.

Cocoa remained in its trading range between $2000 and $2400 per ton, for the most part, in Q1. There were trading opportunities in the cocoa market in Q1 on both the long and short sides of the market, but the price keeps gravitating to the midpoint at $2200 per ton.

Cotton is going into 2019 on a weak note after the latest WASDE report said that production and inventories rose. Cotton is a commodity that could move on the back of a trade detail between the U.S. and China. I am looking to buy on weakness with tight stops and will remain positive on cotton if the price can hold the 66 cents per pound level.

The price of cotton moved higher in Q1 posting a 7.5% gain for the quarter. The move to the upside came during the second half of the first quarter as cotton futures posted gains over five of the last six weeks.

The dollar has a lot going for it as we move into 2019 when it comes to interest rate differentials. However, the price action following the Fed meeting was a sign of weakness for the greenback. When a market should move higher, and it does not, it tends to go the other way. I am slightly bearish on the dollar going into 2019 with a tight stop at a new high on the weekly chart above 98.25. I would be cautious in the currency market given the potential for volatility.

The weight of interest rate differentials continued to support the dollar index which posted a 1.16% gain for Q1. However, the index never traded above the 97.705 highs from late December, so stops on short positions were never triggered during the quarter.

Meats will turn their attention to the 2019 grilling season towards the end of Q1. The most recent WASDE reports were supportive of cattle and hogs. Hogs dropped to the bottom end of their trading range which could be a buying opportunity in the pork market as we move into the New Year. Live cattle have been making higher highs, and higher lows since mid-May and I will look to buy dips and sell rallies in the beef market.

Live cattle and lean hog futures posted gains in Q1 as the market turned its focus to the 2019 grilling season. The explosive move in lean hogs came as a result of an outbreak of African Swine Fever in China which is a reminder what the weather or crop diseases can do to all agricultural commodities at times.

2019 is going to be a significant year for digital currencies. The exploded in 2017 and imploded in 2018. This year we will find out if the asset class is here to stay or it will fade into obscurity. Bitcoin and the other tokens go into the year in a brutal bearish trend, and the leader of the pack needs to move above the $5800 level to break the negative trading pattern. I am cautiously bullish for a recovery but would get out of any position if Bitcoin falls below the $3000 level.

While the price action in Bitcoin and the digital currency asset class was not all that inspiring, the token and many of the other cryptocurrencies posted gains in Q1.

Best bets for Q2 2019 - commodities

A more robust review of the price action over Q1 and outlook for Q2 with specific guidance is available to subscribers to my weekly service, The Hecht Commodities Report. However, some general issues that are likely to determine the path of least resistance for commodities in Q2 are as follows:

A trade deal between the US and China could be a make or break issue for all commodities prices as China is the world's leading consumer of raw materials.

Brexit has the risk of creating a period of risk-off behavior in markets. The current deadline for a hard Brexit is just around the corner on April 12.

The dollar is sitting near the top end of its trading range but has failed to rise above the December 2018 high. The inverse relationship between the US currency and commodities prices is likely to be a factor in price direction during Q2.

Many analysts believe that the recent inversion of the US interest rate yield curve is a harbinger of a recession which could weigh on commodities prices.

Since China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the world of commodities, I will be watching events related to the Chinese economy like a hawk over the coming weeks and months for clues about a recovery that could encourage buying or selling particularly in industrial commodities.

The Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF product holds a diversified basket of raw material futures, but it is weighted towards energy products. The fund summary for DBC states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return™. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in index commodities. The index commodities are Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI), Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline, Natural Gas, Brent Crude, Gold, Silver, Aluminum, Zinc, Copper Grade A, Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and Sugar. The index is composed of notional amounts of each of these commodities.

The most recent top holdings of DBC include:

With $1.8 billion in net assets, and 1.789 million shares trading each day, DBC is a highly liquid ETF product. However, the net assets dropped by $220 million, and average volume declined by over 610,000 shares since the end of 2018 which is a sign of receding interest in the commodities asset class.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBC moved from $14.49 at the end of Q4 2018 to $15.90 per share at the end of Q1, a rise of 9.7% for the quarter. The DBC has a high exposure to the energy sector which was the biggest winner in Q1. DBC underperformed the commodities asset class in Q4 2018 but outperformed in Q1 as the composite of 29 commodities rose by 6.72%.

Many opportunities lie ahead in the commodities markets in Q2.

