Micron And Lam Research: Who's On First?

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is one of Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) top 10 suppliers. Lam Research derives close to 15% revenue from Micron, while Micron incurs about 14% cost with Lam Research (Table 1). Their closely intertwined supply chain relationship provides a unique source of information for both companies' financial forecast and stock valuation. It is the purpose of this post to decide the direction of the information causality between the two companies. The practical implication of the conclusion will suggest whether Micron investors can use LRCX's financial information in valuing their stock or the other way around.

Micron vs. Lam Research

For the most part, Micron and Lam Research share the same outlook and destiny. LRCX's 2Q financials guide a weaker 3Q mainly from a continued weaker DRAM/NAND flash memory prices from their chip customers, such as Micron. Chip firm's recovery in investment in semiconductor-production equipment is a must for Lam's improving outlook. Although, most chip companies look to continue to reduce their capital expenditure in the near term. In its own right, Lam still has to face another weaker logic chips and foundry demand due to China slowdown from trade uncertainty. Although this revenue segment is expected to recover sooner in 1H 2019, it is yet to fully offset the softness in the chip demand. LRCX's management guided a 5% sequential decline in 3Q revenue.

Similarly, aided by management optimism and investors' lowered expectations, Micron post-2Q prices rally even with a weaker 3Q guidance. Micron has been cutting supply, reducing capital expenditure, and buying back stock. It is expected that China uncertainty and DRAM price especially will improve in 2H 2019, per management optimism. Micron's positive near-term outlook may be the basis for the LRCX's recent upward EPS revision.

Micron's Demand and Lam Research's Supply

LRCX sources the largest revenue from Micron. The sheer size suggests that LRCX's revenue growth will directly reflect the world demand on Micron's memory chips. Micron also incurs 13.93% of their cost of goods sold from LRCX, which makes LRCX the largest Micron supplier. Probably, the more plausible argument for the direction of supply chain may be described as follows: As Micron always has the most current information on its global product demand as well as the current inventory when Micron foresees changes, they will adjust new orders to the suppliers accordingly. As a result, LRCX's monthly revenue has to be the first place to reflect such changes. Through this link, LRCX's revenue is bound to correlate with Micron revenue growth over time, as shown by the close co-movement between LRCX's revenue and Micron's revenue (Figure 1). This is why LRCX's future revenue growth is an important indicator of Micron's future revenue growth. On average, for every $1 billion change in LRCX revenue, Micron's revenue will change by $2.15 billion.

In the past, there has been a causal relationship from LRCX revenue to Micron's revenue, as LRCX represents 13.93% of the cost of goods sold. In Figure 1A, it appears that LRCX revenue estimate led Micron revenue estimate, as indicated by the rise and fall of LRCX revenue (points A-C) often preceded the rise and fall of Micron revenue. The relationship may be due to the fact that LRCX's revenue change equates to Micron's cost change, which reflects the world demand change for Micron's product. The lead-lag relationship seems to work at both the top and the bottom of the revenue cycle. Roughly, there is a 2-3 month lead for LRCX revenue to rise or fall before Micron does. The same pattern of LRCX's EPS estimate leading Micron's EPS estimate can be observed in Figure 1B from the mapping of Point A through Point D. As both Micron and LRCX's forward financials exhibited a declining trend, it is interesting that LRCX's forward EPS indicates a mild uptick at Point E most recently, which has not been followed through by Micron's estimate revision.

It should be noted that such a repetitive lead-lag relationship is very difficult to obtain and thus extremely valuable. This is the beauty of a stable supply chain which can be used to predict the "lager's" (Micron's) future financials. For example, LRCX's revenue tends to rise 2 months before Micron's quarter revenue's rise. The same lead applies to the revenue decrease. In other words, Micron's revenue will only rise or fall two months after LRCX's changes. If this pattern is stable enough, it will provide a reasonable base for forecasting Micron's 1H 2019 revenue. Since LRCX's March 2019 revenue didn't change, its EPS estimate had a mild increase, this could be a possible sign of a better 2H 2019 for Micron.

Caution

For investors looking for early signals of future growth, caution should be taken in interpreting the seemingly obvious "leading indicators" which can be simply false signals. Clearly, LRCX has many other customers, so its forward financials change can be easily triggered by event risk of any one of those other customers. On the other hand, if the largest LRCX's tech customer Micron has been consistently and repetitively exhibiting a similar 2-month lagging pattern, I am fairly confident in the validity of the predictive power of the pattern.

LRCX Financials Are More Important to Micron

Further, since this (leading) relationship has been historically repetitive and can be easily reasoned through, any reasonable investors should also expect that the pattern may have been baked into the stock prices. Thus, is there any remaining value for this information for investors? For this question, I compared Micron's stock prices with LRCX's revenue and Micron's revenue estimates. The comparison is intended to see whether Micron's stock prices reflected the leading information in the LRCX revenue estimate and if there is any information left in the Micron's own revenue estimates. From Figure 3 and Figure 4, the answers are yes and yes. Yes! Micron's stock prices correlated more with LRCX's revenue (0.83) than with Micron's own revenue estimates (0.43). Yes! The Micron's own consensus revenue estimates, albeit lagging, still contain additional new information to affect Micron stock prices, as shown by a statistically significant correlation of 0.43. The result is both encouraging and interesting. It is encouraging because investors have incorporated the relevant information in the company's supply chain. It is also interesting that Micron's stock price is more responsive to its supplier LRCX's financials than its own financials, especially in the more recent period (circles in Figure 3 and Figure 4).

Takeaways

Using a company's supply chain, company stock prices are affected by their major suppliers' financials, especially if they are the largest supplier. In the case of Micron which has a large supply chain, its largest supplier LRCX's forward financials provide leading information regarding Micron's forward financials. Using this information, Micron's stock may be better valued.

While the evidence in this post confirms my claim that stock prices move with its supplier's financial forecast more than with the company's own financial forecast, one practical question is that whether the current stock prices fully price in the information content in LRCX's monthly revenue. For that, I correlated the Micron's stock price with Micron's own quarterly revenue estimate as well as LRCX's monthly revenue. Using this approach, I was able to estimate Micron's current revenue-driven fair value at $42.7 compared to the actual price at $39.23 (3/27/2019). Micron is undervalued by about 8% assuming future revenue, the sole driver of valuation for a near-commodity stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.