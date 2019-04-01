Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) CEO Mark Duff on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - Crescendo Communications

Mark Duff - President & CEO

Dr. Louis Centofanti - EVP of Strategic Initiatives

Ben Naccarato - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Nasgovitz - Heartland Advisors

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Perma-Fix Environmental Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Business Update Conference Call.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to David Waldman with Crescendo Communications. Please go ahead, David.

David Waldman

Thank you, Rob. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Louis Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company issued a press release this morning containing fourth quarter 2018 financial results, which is also posted on the Company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the Company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.

I'd also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within this conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include certain non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP measures.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mark Duff. Please go ahead, Mark.

Mark Duff

Great, thanks David. We had a couple of minor setbacks in the fourth quarter that resulted in isolating impacts on our financial performance. First, there was an unplanned outage of approximately 2 weeks at our Perma-Fix Northwest facility, which has been resolved. Second, we incurred a continued delay and expenses associated with the plant closure of our M&EC facility.

Despite these challenges which I'll discuss more in a moment, I'm pleased to report that our Treatment segment revenue increased and we entered 2019 with a strong backlog in sales pipeline. On top of this, we have recently been awarded several new projects in early March by approximately $17 million of our 2019 with significant potential growth in future years as well.

These latest contracts significantly increased our funded backlog and will bolster our beginning in the second quarter of 2019. These wins which will be formally signed and announced in the coming weeks include remediation work in Canada as well as several DOE or Department of Energy locations throughout the United States. We believe these awards are a direct result of the improvements we've made over the last year within our business development organization.

Suffice to say, we've been very busy in the procurement processes even though with now as really apparent to our press releases given the limitation placed on us by some of our customers regarding this closure. Also we've completed testing and demonstration of the GeoMelt Vitrification unit at our Perma-Fix Northwest facility in the fourth quarter of 2018, where we formally commenced commercial operations of GeoMelt unit through a partnership with the Veolia Nuclear Solutions and have completed our six treatment events for sodium residual waste.

This new capacity allows us to address a large inventory of radioactive waste currently in storage and provides us a substantial multi-year backlog from a new incremental waste stream. It also reflects our successes and diversifying our revenue streams. Also within the Treatment segment, construction activities are continuing at our Perma-Fix floor facility to accept and treat radioactively contaminated water and also an additional commercial waste streams.

We've begun to receive order treatment backlog inventories in Florida and should be fully operational this summer, after a few delays that we had in the construction permitting processes. We're continuing our expansion of the hazardous waste processing markets as well in Florida primarily targeting geographically focused opportunities in the Southeast U.S. markets in order to maximize utilization and throughput of our facilities. The terms of the unplanned outage at Perma-Fix Northwest facility in early December, the shutdown last at approximately 2 weeks and the total impact was approximately $800,000.

During this time, waste receipts were halted and production activities remained idle while crews addressed some operational controls associated with processing specific low level waste stream. Since this period in December, Perma-Fix Northwest has realized strong momentum through Q1 and adjustments implement during the outage have proven to be effective and ensuring the highest level of safety for our workers while maintaining efficient operations.

Regarding the planned closure of the M&EC facility, clearly this has been a larger challenge and anticipated and has resulted in a negative impact to our performance overall for several years. This is due to the costs associated with closure cleanup activities as well as the distractions to our workers and our management team to complete determination of the permits.

I'm pleased to report we have completed the cleanup phase associated with decontamination to support releasing of the building under the commitments of the closure plan. We're approximately 80% complete in the final verification process and surveys that are required and working directly with the landlord industry in Tennessee for release of the permits in Q2.

And one final note, we are encouraged by the correct direction of the Department of Energy as it relates to the procurement process within the DOE's Office of Environmental Management. The Department has adopted a new End State approach to cleanup, which provides a great emphasis on acceleration of project schedules to include waste management metrics such as waste disposition.

This change in procurement strategy is directly align with our offering, which reduces the long-term carrying costs associated with the nation's nuclear waste legacy by accelerating commercialization of waste processing and treatment. In fact, a new approach favors advanced cost effective technologies such as our routing process demonstrated for the test-bed initiative at Hanford as well as the large component dismantlement capabilities. We bring to support faster and more efficient off-site processing.

To wrap up, we entered 2019 with treatment backlog of approximately 11.1 million, which bodes well for the rest of the year. We significantly increased our funded backlog for new contracts in the Services segment with over $17 million in new contracts awarded in March alone, and we're actively bidding a number of additional larger projects even within our Services segment and look forward to providing further updates as those proposal developments unfold.

On that note, I'll turn it over the call to Ben Naccarato, who will discuss the financial results in more detail. Ben?

Ben Naccarato

Thank you, Mark. Beginning with revenue, our total revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was 11.7 million, compared to last year fourth quarter of 12.6, a decrease of 851,000 or 6.8%. Our Treatment segment revenue increased by 333,000 in the quarter compared to prior due to increases in both received and production volume at our plant. The Services segment was lower than prior year by 1.2 million due to lower project revenue, which is timing related and was impacted by the completion of certain phases of one of our ongoing contracts.

For the year ended 2018, revenue was 49.5 million compared 49.8 million in 2017. Our Services segment increased -- revenue increased by 1.2 million as we performed more scope with one of our ongoing customers compared to prior year. Our Treatment segment revenue was lower by 1.5 due to lower processing and disposal revenue compared to prior year. The offset of this drop in revenue though at the Treatment segment was a sharp increase in our opening waste backlog to 11.1 million compared to 7.7 at the end of '17.

Turning to our cost of sales, our total cost of sales was 10.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to 10.8 in the prior year, a decrease of 322,000 or 3%. Our Treatment segment costs increased by 443,000 compared to prior year, included in this increase was cost of sales of a million dollars, closure reserve booked at the M&EC facility compared to a smaller increase of 850 in Q4. Cost of sales from our Services segment, were down 755,000 consistent with the drop in project revenue.

Gross profit for the quarter was 1.3 million compared to 1.8 million in 2017. Lower revenue at our Services segment and the additional costs related to M&EC in the Treatment segment were the main reason for this drop. For the year ended '18, gross profit was 8.5 million compared to 8.6 million in '17. We had a modest improvement in our margin from revenue mix but that was offset by the impact of the lower volume and lower fixed costs were offset by the higher M&EC costs.

Our G&A costs for the quarter were 2.7 million compared to 2.8 million last year. The decrease of about 84,000 and lower bad debt was offset by higher marketing and payroll costs. For the year ended 2018, our G&A costs were 10.7 million compared to 11.1 million in the prior year and as with the quarter lower bad debt was offset by higher marketing payroll costs.

Our research and development expenses were higher than prior year by 396, reflecting the write-down of certain assets in our Medical segment. Our loss from continuing operations, net of taxes for the quarter was 2.4 million compared to 340,000 last year, included in this loss was a million dollars of additional closure reserve booked at M&EC that continuing operating expense at M&EC of 308,000 and the write-off of certain assets at our Medical segment 455,000.

The net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31 was 1.1 million compared to net loss of 3.5 million in the prior year. Excluding all the income and expenses related to M&EC and the write-down of the Medical segment, net income would have improved by 2.6 million.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was 2.4 million, compared to last year's net income of 2.6. For the year ended December 31, net loss attributable to common shareholders was 1.4 million, compared to 3.7 million in the prior year. Our total loss per share for the quarter was $0.20, compared to income per share of $0.02 in the prior year, and our loss per share for the year ended 12/31/18 was $0.12 compared to $0.31 in the prior year.

Our adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter as defined in this morning press release was a negative 167, compared 329,000 last year. For the year ended for August '18, adjusted EBITDA was 2 million, compared to 2.4 million in 2017.

Turing to the balance sheet. In comparison to our year-end of '17, our cash balance dropped by 253,000, our current unbilled receivables were down by 1.4 million, reflecting improved billing and the completion of most of the outstanding M&EC invoicing. Other current assets were down 673,000 due to the reduction of prepaid at M&EC and the write-down of an asset at the Medical segment.

Intangibles and other assets were down 333,000 due to the elimination of M&EC's long-term unbilled receivables and the write-down of prepaid assets in our Medical segment. Our current liabilities were up 1.9 million, primarily due to increased accounts payable related to the M&EC closure. Our waste backlog sits at 11.1 million compared to 7.7 million at year-end '17.

Our long-term liabilities was down 1.7 million as a result of the elimination of our preferred share dividends payable at M&EC in the second quarter, and the decrease in our deferred tax liability which netted down against our indefinite live deferred tax assets or tax net operating loss carry forwards generated in 2017. Our current debt including capital leases and excluding debt issuance costs was 1.4 million with 1.2 million due to our primary lender PNC Bank.

Total debt as year-end was 3.8 million including capital leases and excluding debt issuance cost was 3.4 million due to our primary lender PNC Bank. Our current working capital was a negative 6.7 million compared to a negative 2.3 million in '17. A couple of things should be noted, however, 5 million of cash collateral which we expect to receive upon closure of the M&EC facility is still listed as long-term asset, and when received, we will use this to reduce the working capital debt. In addition, we have just closed on a $2.5 million of sub-debt with favorable terms that will further improve our liquidity position.

Next I'll summarize our cash flow for 2018. Cash provided by continuing operations at continuing operating activities was 2.6 million. Our cash used by discontinued ops was 618,000. Our cash used by investing activities was 1.4 million, primarily on cash spending, proceeds for the sale of discontinued ops property was 67,000, cash used for financing was 580,000 consisting of 1.2 million payment on our term-loan, and 639,000 received from the revolver.

With that, I'll now turn over the call for questions.

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Bill Nasgovitz from Heartland Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Bill Nasgovitz

Ben, did I get this right? For the quarter there was a $2.6 million improvement, was that?

Ben Naccarato

Not improvement, Bill. What I was trying to for the year, when you calculate all of the closure expenses and ongoing costs at M&EC and net out some of the positives from the tax credits and the dividends. Without M&DC, we would have had an improvement of $2.6 million.

Bill Nasgovitz

And in terms of this outage for two weeks, what specifically was the problem? And what is the cost in terms of revenues?

Mark Duff

Well, Bill, the overall revenue impact was about $800,000 with the shutdown and our facility with the backlog had time for the fourth quarter was about $400,000 a week. We had to make some adjustments in our processes out there to make sure that we had given the types of wastes that we were processing, making sure that we contain the contamination properly. And it took about two weeks to make the adjustments we needed to make and make sure that everyone's working safely. It's largely a product of result of get a waste stream and to make sure that the right precautions being taken -- the procedures are correct and then no one gets contaminated.

Bill Nasgovitz

So our treatment backlog is $11.1 million as of the end of the year. Is that right?

Mark Duff

Correct. Going into the New Year, correct.

Bill Nasgovitz

And then funded backlog, you refer to $17 million of new contracts, but what roughly -- what is the funded backlog?

Mark Duff

Ben, do you have the factual funded backlog, Ben?

Ben Naccarato

The actual, no, I don't have it with me, but it's probably -- we were sitting at about 7 to 4 the winds. So, it would probably be in the mid-20s.

Bill Nasgovitz

$24 million or so?

Ben Naccarato

Yes.

Bill Nasgovitz

Well, that's encouraging, isn't it? Could you just lay out perhaps the potential in terms of the sodium market that we're now in and also the H2O market down there in Florida?

Mark Duff

Yes, Bill, the H2O market is a lot more subjective because it depends so much on marketing and it's so cost competitive. I would say for us what that means is, if we hit on all cylinders, you could probably do $5 million or $6 million a year there with the Company good wins. And what we think is our near term clients, I am pleased to say that though on the sodium market that the markets much larger because we don't have a lot of competition. In fact, there's no competition honest it's really just a matter of what people what our clients' budgets are.

The way that works at Idaho -- excuse me at Northwest is that we get, we have a permit for two years to do, what we call a treatability study. But you're allowed to pretty much demonstrate operational capability of your system while you're getting your permit, which is very -- a very friendly way of supporting new technologies for the State of Washington. And we have about $5 million in backlog for that waste during that two year period. But we're viewing our Veolia us together after sitting down, really analyzing the market out there.

We would agree together that the market is closer to $100 million in total inventory that's out there in the system now, over the next 10 years or so. And it can be accelerated or decelerated depending on budget levels. So, it is your question on the sodium side, 5 million backlog right now for the next 18 months or so to 2 years and about $100 million over the next 10 years or so for the total market.

Bill Nasgovitz

And we have no competition, so the margins are -- what kind of margins you expect? And how does this shared with Veolia?

Mark Duff

Well, that's largely a proprietary, but the margins are good as far as some of our other margins not as aggressive as some other margins we have, but they're good margins and good sustainability. And that's being the only source for this processing doesn't necessarily mean you can charge whatever you want, you have to be reasonable or they'll leave everything in storage. So what we have to balance that out, make sure we're providing a good value. So there is cheaper treat it and get rid of attentiveness to store. And we work very closely with department managing and particularly the Idaho site to work out a long-term arrangement for treatment of their waste as well as looking at other clients as well.

Bill Nasgovitz

So, is this a 50:50 partnership with Veolia? What…

Mark Duff

Yes, we really can't get into details on the partnership, Bill, at this point.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Stephen Fine [ph] a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Great summary, Mark, just want to appreciate that. Some of my questions -- I have a lot of questions and some of them were answered already. On the 5 million in the sinking fund that you're getting back from the closing plant, you say that 80% is finished relative to the final thing. So, does this mean that there could be more work done that has to be done?

Mark Duff

Yes, that's a good question, Steve. And after reading that out loud, I kind of wondered if it was clear. The way this works is that you have to go through and do complete decontamination and cleaning up the entire facility, anywhere there's contamination and that's been 100% completed. So, we've gone through, scrabble the floors, taken down the drywall, generate a ton of waste, cleaned it all up. And what you have is lagging after that clean-up, you have the final surveys and people are going over to the Geiger counter and basically and survey equipment to make sure there's nothing residual or nothing was missed.

We do that while we're doing the contamination as well. This is kind of a final step that's required on your permit to go in with a separate group of people and do that survey. There's four different permits we already finished and closeout three of them completely. So, they've already done that verification process, all done, completely done, already into the state for closure. We're on the last one, so we've finished the cleaning the last one and we're about 3 or 4 weeks away from the final verification process of last one. So, it's very low risk of there's any additional cleanup costs. I can't say that 0% to 60% chance. If you could find something and nugget it here and there you might have to cleanup, but it's very, very minimal in a final quality assurance step. So, we're just about done that last verification process.

Unidentified Analyst

So, you're able to vet what you think is could be there?

Mark Duff

Yes, we're able -- actually, it's going through the final -- we call final QA step, quality assurance step to make sure that everything was done here.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question, regarding the medical and the write-off of a 552 million, I thought in previous earnings report, it was stated that that's over, there's no more cost. So where did that come?

Mark Duff

Steve, there were two prepaid on the books or one was a receivable and one with a prepaid related to the grant that we've had at the medical company. That grant has been completed, but there was a receivable which we're still discussing with the grant agency on whether we're going to receive or not. So, we thought we felt it prudent to write it off in the event we do not collect it just to move on. The other prepaid that was written off was related to a prepaid fee that was paid to get the grant to bankers and with the grant being finished with a couple tasks not yet finalized due to technical reasons, we again wrote off a prepaid. So, neither were cash, both were sort of -- well, the receivable probably was cash, not received, but the other one was just for a prepaid from a few years.

Unidentified Analyst

So, Ben, is there value there relative to this medical technology? I mean, is there potential value?

Dr. Louis Centofanti

Hey, Steve, this is Lou. Yes, let me -- you know the, what we see with the technology is, yes, there is still value. We have several people still working on the technology program there, working out their cost. So, it's not costing anything. So at this point, we think there is and so we're still providing support on that point.

Unidentified Analyst

With regard to the backlog, there was one comment there that you had going into this year and 11 million backlog, and then when Bill was questioning, the number came out to 7 million. So I guess the question should be, we finished the first quarter's over and so basically was the first quarter, you know, basically on normal track, I mean sales team to being around the same amount for the last three four years. So was at least the fourth quarter on track relative to let's say 2018?

Ben Naccarato

Let me clarify quick, Mark, and then you can take it. The 7 million I mentioned was the backlog for services, not for treatment. We sort of separate to the 11 is just treatment.

Unidentified Analyst

You're talking -- so, you're talking about potentially 35 million with the 17 million that you're going to sign this month?

Ben Naccarato

Might be a little high, but close, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's wonderful. Mark, do you have something to say? I'm sorry.

Mark Duff

Yes, that 11 million is typically viewed as what we have in our inventory sitting on our sites for treatment. So, its waste we already received or already billed for, but basically we have a signed contract and typically have the waste in our possession. So when you have 11 million inventory backlog for treatment that's pretty much on your site and ready to go.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a bunch of comments and please bear with me. I've there written and some of them have been answer already. I was going to start out with the GeoMelt system, and I think Bill asked some really pointed questions there. And I think it needs to be pointed out because I went in a research the earlier and it seems that this GeoMelt system has been you know there have been people in other countries that have been licensed that, but Perma-Fix has been the only company in the United States license or all of the United States. And I think this is a real estate in my mind relating to Perma-Fix, special capabilities relative to that. Is there -- so, you were explaining Mark about how this is progressing, so this has to be further permitted. Is that's what I have to understand here?

Mark Duff

Yes, Steve, basically, it's -- we got rolling very quickly under what we call treatability study. And what you do as you permit, you have a treatability study which includes a pretty significant amount of quantity you can treat under the treatability study. And you pretty are on a position where you can do the treatment, why you are applying for your operational permits. So, the risk of the operational permit is very limited before its getting at, but it's typically it leverages the production and performance of the treatability study to get your permit. So, as a regulator, they want to see that your technology is going to work and it's safe that you have your missions under control and all those types of things to support your permit request. And you add that treatment to your overall permit for the sites. So it's the modification to your existing permit.

Unidentified Analyst

You answered the question. I had a question, how large is the market? You answer that. With one other question I have about the GeoMelt is. Can this system, this GeoMelt system be used for the processing of other types of nuclear waste other than salt rad pipe?

Mark Duff

Yes, it's a good question, Steve. It is important to know that it is a very robust system. You can put a lot of waste and basically at the 5 cubic meter box that you melt at one time. You can only put 30% to 40% of that box could be your waste form and the rest of it has to be basically play sand because it melted all together into one large model.

So, it's not -- it’s a bad process, it's not the type of process it continues operation. So its limitations on very, very large quantities of waste that it doesn’t make a lot of sense, but it does for these types of waste that deals we have a lot of a like drum here and drum there and a piece here to piece there. You can throw it in there with the sand. And you fired up 220 kilowatts of energy that goes into it and makes it into a glass, and it's a very stable waste form that you can dispose of.

So, the answer to your question for sodium waste, it's optimal and it is for other types of reactor waste as well, but it certainly doesn't -- it's not the kind of thing you would run like tank waste or any other type of waste in large quantities. So, it just wouldn’t be a feasible.

Unidentified Analyst

There has been a plethora of article this year in the public domain relating to nuclear waste relevant to Perma-Fix. Based on these articles and other public information, first, I want to applaud people of Perma-Fix for the patience, endurance in developing the business landscape. Moreover, I want to applaud DOE for looking at the nuclear and nuclear waste business in a pragmatic, realistic and cost effective way, as the recent closing of the MOX plant in Savannah that had issues with timelines and cost. With all the environment issues facing our government, hard decisions have to be made in order to optimize DOE budget. The test-bed initiative has been as exciting prospect for Perma-Fix where as I read, Perma-Fix can treat in its Pacific Northwest plants next to the Hanford Reservation low-rad waste at the Hanford tank farm at some $300 per gallon versus a low bulk cost of the $1,000 per gallon at the Vit Plant. I have read numbers that such an effort let's say $12 billion in cost savings. And obviously, this could mean hundreds of millions of dollars of sales for Perma-Fix. I understand Phase 1 of this initiative of treating 3 gallons was treated last year. And I note that 90% of the 56 million gallons at a tank farm are estimated by various parties and studies to be low rad. And early this year, there was a public announcement by DOE that Perma-Fix was awarded a $44.8 million for Phase 2 of the TBI or the 2,000 gallons sample with a completion date inclusive of building a pretreatment unit, treating the waste and filing the report of that is due in September. So my question is. How is the Phase 2 work progressing? Is the pretreatment machine finish? And will you meet the September deadline?

Mark Duff

We appreciate the question, Steve. The bottom line is TBI has had a lot of -- made a lot of progress this year, there's two components to this, the Perma-Fix piece as well as the remaining piece. On Perma-Fix peace, we have gotten our permit for our mixer which was a hurdle for us as well as our air permit. So, we're ready to receive the waste under Phase 2, the 2,000 gallons. DOE is progressing on their permitting side of the house and they're still working through that process with the State of Washington and getting over these hurdles. So, that's the second component of the process is the permitting side and DOE.

And then the third piece or the other components which are the tank extraction system that Colombia Energy is supporting along with the rest of the TBI team. That's made great progress and Colombia energy, last time, I checked was like a week ago is through 90% design and construction. And I have a mock up or I believe they actually have the unit complete or 90% completed in a mockup type of form. And are testing it now, we're getting ready to -- so, the engineering construction of tank extraction system unit is also moving along very well.

So to answer your question, I think it's going to be a little bit delay based on some of the permitting side of the house with DOE has to get through. There is still some risk there as far as timelines to go, but the project is moving along. And currently the schedule for the 2,000 gallons is this fall. So, things are still happening. I think we're very encouraged by the fact that I believe it’s a President's budget had TBI in as a line item for $10 million for 2020. So, we're really pleased that DOE still recognizing. This is a viable supplemental treatment capability for the site.

Unidentified Analyst

There were articles in a large pretreatment machine being designed for the Vit Plant for separating low-and high-rad nuclear waste at a much higher rate. I think it's 8 to 10 gallons per minute. So, what is the status of installation and permitting of this pretreatment machine?

Mark Duff

That's not in our scope, Steve. That was in the WRPS contract. So, I don't have a status on that. But I know it's ongoing. They made an award and they're moving forward. I'm just not sure the status of it.

Unidentified Analyst

So is this machine going to be the pretreatment machine for the Vit Plant sites?

Mark Duff

I can't praise you. I can't address all the objectives associated with that equipment.

Dr. Louis Centofanti

Steve, let me respond. Yes, the Vantec unit is there, it's going through its final permitting also. It will be the pretreatment for as it stands today for the pre-treating the waste before it goes through the Vit Plant or before it comes to us.

Unidentified Analyst

So then one can presume that it can be -- it would be used for larger quantities when and if the test-bed initiative requires larger quantities of low-rad waste for treatment?

Dr. Louis Centofanti

It would be -- it should be an option.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I note that the same week, that Perma-Fix was awarded the second phase of the TBI. The deal we announce 2019 current cost estimates to finish cleaning up Hanford. According to the article, the last cost estimate was in 2016 was about 130 billion to complete all the Hanford cleanup. The 2019 estimate by DOE was quite shocking and that is tripled on the low side to 400 billion and the high side was much a 600 billion. And DOE estimated that work could extend to 20:80 which could mean parts or systems of the completed in Hanford what have to be replaced because of wearing out overtime. The article suggests that other ways of processing the waste needs to be explored based on the stark escalated cost increase. So my question is. How do you look at this increased cost estimation by DOE?

Mark Duff

We certainly believe that it plays well for evaluation of alternatives. There's a lot of other factors here and they play into this whole initiative. We feel obviously that the technology we have, we would be very applicable to the tank processing for the low level tank waste. And if you work with BOE to make sure that it's move forward, we can't really address the article that came out. We know we're talking about that we shown dramatic increases in total lifecycle costs. And we do believe our technology is about 10 times less, but the folks in DOE we've been working very closely with us, have been very supportive of us, and we're always moving through the process to get to a point where we can demonstrate it in a largest scale.

Unidentified Analyst

I note that last week, Rick Perry, the Secretary of DOE was in front of Congress and underscored the state of escalating costs have hampered and that new approaches are being explored. I ask no comments on that, I think you've answered that. I now move to the tank closure contract. Question, has the bid day closed? Or has it passed? Has the contract closed?

Mark Duff

As far as -- and this is all initial public information, Steve, but the RFP, excuse me, the proposals were submitted and response to the RFP on March 21 by all the bidders and my understanding now Steve is that they're just getting ready to enter into an oral presentation session with each of the bidders here in the next couple of weeks. That's kind of the status of it.

Unidentified Analyst

As I read this bid request, this contract is radically changed by DOE and that its spirit is to pre-treat and treat low-rad waste. Am I still here? Hello…

Mark Duff

Yes, Steve, you're here.

Unidentified Analyst

The contract is radically changed by DOE and that its spirit is to pre-treat and treat low-rad waste as well as to maintain the 56 million gallons of waste in the tank farm, thus the name change from tank maintenance to tank closure. The present contract that expires this September just involved maintenance of the 56 million gallons for when the Vit Plant was ready to treat the 56 million gallon, but pursuant to winning the new contractor there, the contractor aside but continued to be responsible to maintain the 56 million gallons in the tanks farm. The contractor has to have a pretreatment capability to separate low and high-rad waste and also provides a delivered cost of shipping to low-rad waste to treatment facility. And I emphasize the word treatment facility and not Vit Plant, but the key point is that cleaning up waste reduces the maintenance cost of waste in the tank farm. And I read the existing maintenance contract was a 7 million or so per contract per year or I am assuming 7 billion over 10 years. Anyway, this contract has been now -- expanded cost-wise with the limit of $30 billion for 10 years, which is about 4 billion or 5 billion more potentially, which I would presume would be for pretreatment and treatment of low-rad waste. So here's my question and there're a couple. So, what you guys think of this contract? How do you bid it? And if so, are you bidding in partnership with larger players? And if so, who are they?

Mark Duff

Those are all great questions, Steve, and I can argue, all your numbers are spot on. But I guess I would ask that -- to have some understanding that we're already in a procurement situation, we're involved in procurement and therefore we can't tell you anything about the procurement itself, who are we teamed with or anything. It would be sensitive information and that we hope that we can talk about here in a couple of quarters, but there's really nothing we can say. It's so procurement sensitive, Steve, at this point.

Operator

In the interest of time, we have to take the next question but we encourage everyone to [indiscernible] with follow-up questions. The next question comes from the line of Tom Deacon [ph], a private investor.

Tom Deacon

Yes, I just have one question with regard to TBI. You had a difference of opinion with the State of Washington where they have been -- you're trying to renew a contract that I think you've been working on it for last 10 years. But anyway, my point is that you potentially could treat the second 2,000 gallons at Hanford or you can ship into Tennessee. And my question is, when you are you going to make that decision? I mean it sounds like it's up in the year at this point?

Mark Duff

Yes, what you're referring to Tom is the renewal of our req for permit, which has been ongoing for since 2009, which we are making progress with the state on now and hope to have that in place. The Tennessee was a backup alternative for Perma-Fix Northwest. It's certainly our desire and hope that we would be able to do it Northwest, and at this point, we could expect it there. And our current conditions as long as the state supported under our existing license, and -- but we did receive the permit for our mixer, which was the other thing was potentially holding it up and that's been supported by the state as well as our air permit. So, we should be pretty much good to go in northwest right now as far as I understand. Lou, is there anything to add about that?

Dr. Louis Centofanti

No. Yes, I think at this stage, at this point of state, it is supported by us at our site. So, we don’t -- the Tennessee was a backup if there were problems with our permit, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

So, that's a real news because the last thing that I read was just a couple of few weeks ago in the Tri-City paper there that they have by Hanford. And the Washington, there was somebody in the ecology department or -- and it sounded like they wanted to be super, super, super, super careful before they allowed you to do that waste rather than shipping than shipping.

Dr. Louis Centofanti

I guess as Mark said, the option is one is. As we sit today, we have all the permits we need and they are very well defined in the state as given them to us. Here from, if in the end they come up and say, we can't do it then our backup as we move to the Tennessee.

Unidentified Analyst

That would add costs, though, right? I mean it's going to -- it has a certain amount of costs to ship that business.

Dr. Louis Centofanti

Our shipping costs are fairly minimal.

Unidentified Analyst

The other thing I was wondering about is. It looks like you're really growing the Company nice. I think you have -- everybody has to give a credit to Mark for the great job that he has done since he has come on board. Have you -- I know it's tough to get a talent, but have you been hiring people like you know like I mean higher level people more. Are you planning on expanding I mean it sounds like you're getting a lot of extra work?

Mark Duff

Well, thanks for kind words, Tom. We do have a great team and there people made a lot of adjustments to support these wins and hopefully we have a much more again this year. But, yes, we actually are hiring project management positions as well as safety positions and field folks as well. So, we have a number of positions open on our website and are in the process of hiring now.

Unidentified Analyst

And my last question is, I think it wouldn't take a whole lot for you guys to get with this plant closure behind you and additional work. I mean, it wouldn't take a whole lot for you guys to become cash flow positive. Can you see that happening this year?

Ben Naccarato

Yes, if all goes to plan with the cash flow effective, we would definitely and we were cash flow positive last year as well from operations. So, yes, we definitely think we would generate good liquidity in the plan where we see coming up.

Mark Duff

We are very optimistic we will we were with M&EC, particularly behind us this year looks much better.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Chuck Dickinson [ph], private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Chuck Dickinson

Questions, I want to drill down just a little bit further on this permitting process with the Washington Department of Ecology. And it sounds like it's progressing I know you've been working with them on that for an extended period of time. Can you give any more color on both the timing and the likelihood of that permitting, when it's going to occur? And what would happen in the interim, if there's any sort of further delay? I don't know how long you can keep going under the current extensions that you have. What I want to have a good feeling about is that you can keep doing everything that you need to do up there in Washington, while this process is taking place with the hope that it comes to fruition and ends at some point and you could get re-permitted or the new permit.

Mark Duff

Yes, Chuck, just a couple of things and I'll let Lou to jump in, but we'll just kind of give you status. We just finished our public comment period and had a public hearing here mid-March and went very well. There were lots of support from the public and from city officials. And so, we're very, we're very comfortable with where we are in a community and we have that support. The state has been working well with us the last year or so.

There's been disagreements here and there we're working through the issues to make sure that the permit that we can get the renewal we get, addresses all of the things have changed in the last 10 years, all the things have been added. And those have been added formally and making sure that's our permit robust enough to handle what we're doing now we'll be planning to do it.

So, the risk is very low, the state has been very supportive. And frankly, Chuck, the state understands the importance of Perma-Fix as it relates to the closure mission at Hanford. We create a lot of wastes to Hanford that wouldn't have any other alternatives or if it did would be very expensive. So, it's important plant for the environment and for the city as well as the Hanford site and the DOE mission. So, we feel that support, it's taking a lot longer than we thought. But we're pretty confident it won't have any impact on our ongoing operation or future operations. Lou, is there anything to add to that?

Dr. Louis Centofanti

Yes, the only thing I would add which really important to understand is under RCRA, which is the permit that we're working on hazardous materials. We will continue indefinitely in the future under the renewal process. There is -- that will continue. There's no risk with that unless the states have we want you to close. So, at this point as long as we're moving forward, there's no risk to our permanent.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. The only other question I had was the sort of new information here on this Department of Energy and state guidelines or initiative or whatever they've come up with here. I mean you sort of made a real passing reference with regard to how that might favor works you want to do in terms of routing? Do you want to just leave that comment there? Or would you like to elaborate on that a little bit more? Or I don't know, but people have had a have a real sense at least I don't have a real sense that this end state initiative? What exactly it means and just how positive could potentially be?

Mark Duff

Yes. So, I'll just say this Chuck and it's all in that RFP, which is quite like the RFP is. The Department of Energy is looking at projects like what we used to call the tank operating contract, which Steve mentioned, the existing contract. And the contract it was not necessarily incentivized as much to close operations and closed down. There were the way this contract was structured, the changes is in the contract structure is. This new one is that there's great emphasis on completion, on closing tanks. And as it relates to that, as what we offer relates to that, we have a technology that would be able to be utilized to close tanks. And so, to the extent the DOE is looking for that and an award, we certainly have something to offer in regards to a proven technology in its local.

Unidentified Analyst

You had also mentioning or maybe you'd mentioned that under the Phase 2 that you folks have your permitting site, but pretty much ready to go. I assume the DOE gets approval on what they need to do. Is it sensitive to Phase 2? Do indeed take place in Washington that great enhances the possibility of Phase 3 also being done there. In other words, it sounded like, I think the Department of Ecology wanted to say, maybe there's a separate permitting process as you go from a Phase 2 or Phase 3. Am I correct in that? Or is it not really looked out yet?

Mark Duff

Yes, it's safe to say I think, Chuck, the Phase 2 gets rolling. There is good potential for it to roll right into an operational phase. Now, I think the question you're really asking. What kind of quantities are we talking about? And there maybe some limitations on total quantities, you have gallons per year or gallons per month or something like that. But overall, if it once Phase 2 just rolling, you will be in a position to continue, hopefully, continue operations at least for a limited period of time until the next phase or the next level is addressed in regards to quantities.

Operator

Our next question is follow-up from the line Stephen Fine [ph], a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

I wasn't done so, but in all due respect. You've bought out one thing that I was asking. Does DOE have any power relative to permitting with the Washington State Ecology?

Mark Duff

The power is a difficult word to address, Steve.

Unidentified Analyst

Whatever the word is to help effectuate it?

Mark Duff

They are independent agency, I know, EPA were -- is they have authority under EPA, the state does. And certainly, if DOE was not supportive, it would be difficult to get supportive EPA. I think that's a subjective statement. But Lou, do you have anything else to add about that being…

Dr. Louis Centofanti

No, that's a hard question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, alright, I appreciate that. I'm almost done. I'm almost done. So just bear with me. I also our note that 1/3/19, there was an article written in the Tricentennial Herald that said, there is going to be a contract coming out later in the year that will award a contractor to treat and maintain the one, the waste once the Vit Plant is done. So my question is, if that is so then why is DOE awarding such a contract years before the Vit Plant is completed?

Mark Duff

Are you referring to -- when you said about awarding a contract, are you talking about the…

Unidentified Analyst

Well, there was an article in you can look this up in the Tricentennial Herald on 1/3/19, and the writer stated that there was a contract coming out or supposedly a new contract coming out later in the year that will create a contractor to treat and maintain the waste once the Vit Plant is done. So, the accent of the article was that, hey, the operator, the person that's building the Vit Plant is not going to operate it. There's going to be a bidding process for a contractor. So, if that is so and you know you have no answer, you have no answer. If that is so, I'm just curious why this is being done so early when supposedly the finishing of the Vit Plant and thereof is not in the immediate future.

Mark Duff

I'm afraid, Steve, I'm not sure what's they're trying to do in there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, alright, leave it alone, leave it alone. I throw it out. I just want to thank you for all your efforts, as a stockholder of Perma-Fix, a concerned citizen of the United States relative to nuclear waste and an engineer whose career centered on hazardous chemicals. It seems clear that a change is needed in treating nuclear waste particularly in light of cost escalation, other environmental problems facing our government and particularly it hampered the chance of an earthquake and/or a black swan event that negates any clean up and potentially makes the West Coast inhabitable.

We must realize that time is of the essence and the enemy. It seems treatment of nuclear waste must be approached from a different perspective. As a Perma-Fix stockholder and U.S. citizen, I applaud Perma-Fix for positioning to assist and participate in the possible paradigm shift required vis-a-vis treating nuclear waste in a different way that is faster and more cost efficient. So, thank you guys.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I will turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Mark Duff

Alright, thank you. I’d like to thank everyone for participating in our fourth quarter conference call and all the questions today. As I've mentioned earlier, our backlog and sales pipeline is growing. We were recently awarded a number of important contracts on our services segment and are bidding on many more, several of which could be substantial, and we are working toward several large projects within the treatment segment as well that could be transformative. We look forward to updating you again next quarter. Thank you very much.

