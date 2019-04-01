Resideo Acquires Buoy Labs For Consumer Water IoT Tech

The deal is an excellent strategic move by REZI to acquire complementary technologies it can sell through its existing channel network.

Resideo has acquired Buoy Labs for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Resideo Technologies (REZI) announced it has acquired Buoy Labs for an undisclosed amount.

Buoy Labs operates as a smart home Internet of Things [IoT] company with a focus on household water usage and response.

REZI's deal for Buoy provides it with a natural addition to its existing product lines and can be sold through existing channels; the deal makes excellent strategic sense.

Target Company

Santa Cruz, California-based Buoy Labs was founded in 2015 to develop Buoy, an IoT device that tracks household water usage and delivers real-time data through a subscription-based app.

Management was headed by CEO and Co-Founder Keri Waters, who was previously CEO at Vivo Technology.

Below is an overview video of what Buoy is all about:

Company partners or major customers include:

Delta Faucet Company

Elemental Excelerator

Investors have invested $60K in the company and include Elemental Excelerator and Highway1. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global consumer IoT market was valued at $46.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $143.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 17.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increase in the number of IoT-based consumer applications, including smart homes, security systems, wearable tech, and personal assistants.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as China and India.

Major vendors that provide smart home IoT water meters include:

Flo Technologies

FLUID Labs

SmarterHomes Technologies

StreamLabs

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Resideo did not disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, REZI had $265 million in cash and equivalents and $3.4 billion in total liabilities, of which, long-term debt represented $1.2 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $398 million.

In the past 6 months, REZI's stock price has dropped 38.7% vs. competitor ADT's (ADT) drop of 25.6%, as the chart below indicates:

In the roughly six months since its public debut, REZI has produced uneven earnings results vs. expectations:

Analyst ratings are uniformly in a 'Buy' status and the current consensus price target of $26.75 implies a potential upside of 34% from its current stock price of $19.92 at press time:

Analyst sentiment in the most recent earnings call has dropped markedly from the previous call:

Commentary

REZI has acquired Buoy to expand its service offerings into the home water tracking business.

As Mike Nefkens, Resideo CEO stated in the deal announcement:

Buoy Labs is the first move in our ongoing strategic initiative to identify and execute on tuck-in acquisitions. Their products and talent are a natural fit for Resideo's portfolio of professionally installed and monitored smart home solutions that integrate the critical systems of the home.

With this first acquisition as a standalone company after spinning out from Honeywell (HON), REZI hopes to expand its addressable market and increase its 'share of wallet.'

From a strategic perspective, the deal makes perfect sense. It can be sold through REZI's existing channels and it reduces the number of vendors that consumers need to coordinate with to track their home energy and resource usage.

The Buoy system also provides for a subscription revenue model, which results in lower upfront costs for consumers and a more predictable revenue stream for REZI.

I expect to see further 'tuck-in' acquisitions from REZI related to home management products and services.

Although REZI's stock has performed poorly since its spin-out, acquisitions like these make complete sense and are a signal of management's clear thinking about how to expand business opportunities in the most efficient manner.

