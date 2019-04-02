Changes Should Send Boeing 737 MAX Back To The Skies

In the aftermath of two fatal crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing (BA) has redesigned the Manoeuvring Characteristic Augmentation System, or MCAS in short. One of the problems Boeing currently is facing is that passengers and investors have very little confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX. I believe to some extent this is because the MCAS system is simply not understood nor is its fix.

Source: Wikipedia

At any time, an investor should of course make their own investment decision, but in this report I will discuss the old system, what it's supposed to do, lack of robustness and the new system which should be a whole lot more robust. For those who grew tired of hearing about the MCAS there's good news, while I aim to provide detailed coverage this report written on March 28 likely is the last report for now that deals with stability and MCAS.

Purpose of the MCAS

In the simplest form the MCAS is presented as a stall prevention system and that's also the way I presented it. A reader, however, pointed out that the MCAS is not a stall prevention system. As I want my readers to have access to the most accurate information available, I will discuss what the MCAS does just a tiny bit more from a stability point of view when considering the moment coefficient versus the angle of attack, which will allow me to explain what it has do to with a stall and go a bit more into detail on how the system was intended to linearize some pre-stall behavior.

Source: Aviationvoice

As I have discussed various times there are some differences between the Boeing 737 MAX and the Boeing 737NG. The nose landing gear strut has been lengthened and the more power turbofans with a bigger diameter are installed slightly more in front of the center of gravity of the aircraft. In addition, there are some aerodynamic clean ups and optimizations. What happens on the Boeing 737 MAX is that the more powerful engines will produce a bigger pitch up tendency at full thrust compared to the older CFM56-7B turbofans, and due to the shape of the nacelle (the housing of the turbofan), at higher angles of attack some lift will be produced by the nacelle. Both of the elements contribute to a nose up tendency for the aircraft.

For stable longitudinal design you want the aircraft to return to its equilibrium position when it's removed from that position due to a disturbance. Let’s say that due to a gust, the aircraft pitches up (the angle of attack increases), then you want the aircraft to pitch down (the moment decreases) to return to the equilibrium point. From this follows the straightforward conclusion that the change in moment divided by the change in the angle of attack must be negative for stability. If you were to plot the moment coefficient vs. the angle of attack you would have a line with a negative slope.

Up until stall or close to stall the relation between the moment coefficient and the angle of attack tends to be more or less linear. In the case of the MAX with the lift generation of the nacelles at higher angles, the gradient of the moment coefficient vs. angle of attack changes. What this basically means is that for smaller changes in the moment, the angle of attack will show relatively big changes. It does not mean the aircraft is unstable. How does this translate to the pilot controls? At a higher angle of attack the forces on the stick required to pitch the nose up further reduce because the lift generating nacelles are adding a pitch up tendency to the aircraft which reduces the force required on the stick to pull it up even further. That means that in the absence of forces countering this pitch up tendency it becomes easier to pull the control column. You can already imagine that if you are at a high angle of attack and it becomes easier to pull the stick toward you sending the nose even higher. At some point you are going to pull the aircraft into a stall simply because you require less control force to change the attitude of the nose (Read: you need to be more precise in your control column input). How can you fix this? In the same way you have something that lets the aircraft pitch up at high angles of attack, you need to have something push the nose down at high angles. That's the role of the MCAS that Boeing introduced. This pitch control law increases the horizontal stabilizer angle, thereby invoking a nose down tendency that should counteract the nose up tendency caused in high thrust, high angle of attacks scene ratios (take- off). This recovery in the control force subsequently makes it harder to fly the aircraft into a stall because the stick is heavier, just like with other 737s. If you would sketch a moment coefficient vs. angle of attack curve, at higher angles of attack the difference between the augmented MAX and the “unaugmented” MAX would be that the linearity of the slope would be maintained at near-stall angles and that seems to be a major reason to implement the MCAS: Maintaining quasi-linear pitch control characteristics at higher angles of attack similar to the Boeing 737NG making an amended type certification for the Boeing 737 MAX and minimal difference training possible.

The idea behind the MCAS functioning is perfectly understandable and the rationale behind having this augmentation system is clear, but as we discuss the redesigned MCAS below we also will point out where the initial design and execution wasn’t done correctly.

What's currently not working in Boeing’s benefit is that people around the world, most of them without knowledge on aircraft stability, are picturing the Boeing 737 MAX as an unstable platform. The truth is that while there are destabilizing elements, the Boeing 737 MAX has not become unstable or less stable to the extent that would easily result in stalling the aircraft. With proper training on stall prevention, which any pilot should have, you are very likely to take actions to prevent a stall even before a well-designed MCAS starts pitching the nose down. We are talking about an adjustment on a very particular part of the flight envelope where it should aid pilots, but it does not mean that the Boeing 737 MAX (with or without MCAS) is dangerous to fly. It’s something that cannot be stressed enough. The two crashes are caused by the fact that the MCAS was far too powerful, not because the aircraft being unstable.

Changes to MCAS and documentation

The changes to the MCAS can be divided into changes to data collection, situational awareness, power of the system and (de)activation rules. By improving these elements Boeing has made the system more robust and from what we have been able to read, it's now closer to the level where it should have been from the start.

The first change and it's an important one is that instead of the data that's used to determine the required stabilizer movement coming from one angle of attack sensor, which alternates per flight, the data now comes from the left and right side of the aircraft. That is a big change, In the previous scenario a faulty high angle of attack reading would directly invoke a strong incorrect stabilizer movement pushing the nose down. In the redesigned system the data from both sensors are first compared and when these values differ by more than 5.5 degrees with the flaps retracted the MCAS is turned off for the remainder of the flight, but the pilot can still use the electric trim switches on the yoke, and turning off the motor to trim the aircraft is not required. The two-sensor input and deactivation rules (when the measured angles disagree) provide two layers of redundancy that should limit the impact of system failure.

Figure 1: Primarily flight display (Source: Boeing)

Another major improvement is in the area of increasing situational awareness. Two features that were previously optional and could be bought by the airline are now free. One of the features is set to become standard and one is optional. The angle of attack disagree alert will become standard on all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the primary flight displays alerting the crew that the data gathered from both sensors are in disagreement. As discussed, when the sensor data differs by 5.5 degrees or more the MCAS is deactivated for the remainder of the flight. The only question is whether the AoA disagree light threshold value is the same as for the MCAS to be deactivated and whether this alert in current form stays illuminated for the entire flight based on one measurement moment with a disagreement in excess of 5.5 degrees. Another element on the flight display will become freely available but will remain optional, contrary to the angle of attack disagree light. This angle of attack indicator provides a non-critical visualization and indication of the angle of attack and margin toward stick shaker activation, thereby greatly improving situational awareness for the crew.

There also are changes to the activation and functioning of the MCAS. The improved MCAS will only push the nose down once for each time the MCAS trigger value is being passed, instead of continued nose push down commands for as long as the "sensed" angle of attack exceeds the threshold. Additionally, the MCAS can never put in so much pitch that cannot be overcome by elevator input. That means that there's more balance between elevator and MCAS commanded trim authority.

Boeing received a lot of criticism for adding the MCAS as a subcomponent of the speed trim system without making this clear or sufficiently clear to flight crews. Boeing is now updating the computer-based training to include MCAS and related procedures. Additionally, changes have been made to the operations manual bulletin, speed trim fail non-normal checklist and the quick reference handbook.

I feel like the changes to the MCAS bring the system to the level where it should have been designed and rolled out initially. The use of two sensors is a lot better than one, but I still would have liked to have seen the use of one back up sensor for reference. The crew is now alerted via the AoA disagree message on the flight display when there's a difference between the left and right sensor measurement, which subsequently turns off the MCAS if that difference is higher than 5.5 degrees. That already provides more reliability, awareness and limits or possibly eliminates the MCAS from being triggered based on wrong data. On top of that the frequency of MCAS pitch commands has been reduced from constantly (as long as the sensed angle of attack is too high) to one pitch down command for each time a threshold value is passed. The result is that the system is less aggressive in pitching the nose down. This is a big change considering that the crew of the Lion Air flight provided pitch up stabilizer trim several times but each time this was counteracted by the MCAS. The authority of the MCAS also has been limited, which brings the MCAS closer toward Boeing’s design and control philosophy that the pilot flies the aircraft. Add to that changes to the computer-based training and documentation and you have a MCAS that should function better and is understood better.

Can you fly without MCAS?

One thing that's often not understood is that you can fly the Boeing 737 MAX without the MCAS functioning. Boeing said that it implemented the system to enhance the pitch stability of the airplane so that it feels and flies like other 737s. This doesn’t mean that in the absence of the MCAS the aircraft is unstable. What you should be extremely well aware of is that with the MCAS deactivated the Boeing 737 MAX does not become uncontrollable all of a sudden. The MCAS is active only in very particular parts of the flight envelope (high angle of attacks with flaps up and the aircraft in manual mode or during tight turns). That means MCAS is only active on this relatively tiny spot of the flight envelope. These higher angles of attack are typical for take off, which explains why we have seen both accidents with the poor MCAS design occur shortly after take-off. Also important to understand is that before the MCAS (when designed and functioning correctly) kicks in, you already arec close to a point where the aircraft gives you signals that you are nearing the stall angle and the natural reaction at such occasion is to push the stick forward (nose down). At high angles of attack, it's never the natural reaction to let the aircraft pitch up even further. It's important to keep in mind that when the MCAS functions as it should, it's active only on a very limited interval and conditions and you don’t "just fly the aircraft into a stall from one moment to the other." The Boeing 737 is a stable aircraft and what one should be aware of is the fact that it takes more effort to fly this aircraft into a stall than to keep it steady and level. The MCAS is there to alter the pitching at high angles of attack, but it's not there because you can stall it easier, before the aircraft stalls you get enough warning signals that should help the flight crew to prevent a stall.

The role of software

Since the crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX, an often-heard one liner is "you cannot fix a broken aircraft with a software patch." That’s a short-sighted comment in my view and could only be supported by those not familiar with the nature of aircraft design. What should be noted is that the aircraft is not broken. Secondly, the software fix improves in some key areas such as data processing, MCAS activation, deactivation and activation frequency and awareness. This is the way the software should have been designed from the start, in my view. But it’s still software, right? Yes, it’s still software but software hasn’t been "dirty" in the aerospace industry in recent years and it hasn’t been in the years before that. A lot of aircraft systems are controlled by software, take for instance the entire flight computer of all aircraft flying nowadays. It has the flight control laws programmed. Nobody complains about that. Other examples are stabilizing systems for pilot induced oscillations, fly-by-wire aircraft and fighters even are designed to be unstable only be stabilized by software.

Obviously, software should be designed properly, which I feel hasn’t been done with the initial MCAS, but there's no valid base to think that software shouldn’t be part of an aircraft design to alter its characteristics to make handling a bit easier for the flight crew. The nature of aircraft design has always been such that if constraints are being met, other options are being considered. The use of software is one of those options with the big advantage that it can be tweaked and tuned.

Selling optional equipment

In the aftermath of the first crash with the Boeing 737 MAX, there's a lot of speculation on what caused or did not crash the aircraft and it went even as far as maintenance logs circulating that were not authentic. The Ethiopian Airlines crash initially had a relatively timid response from the media, but with the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX writing flashy headlines has started to dominate. One of the easy headlines is that "Boeing sold safety items sold as optional features." Such headlines suggest that Boeing swapped safety for extra cash. I think many people will believe this to be true. The fact, however, is that the angle of attack disagree lights and angle of attack indicators are not safety features. These are features that improve situational awareness. If Boeing had explained the MCAS well enough in its computer-based training and designed it better in the first place, these two optional items would have not been required.

As an engineer, I’d like to see an angle of attack indicator and a disagree light because the angle of attack is one of the most important angles in flight. What should be kept in mind is that pilots are trained with all tools necessary (no matter the type of aircraft), which are speed, roll, pitch, altitude, vertical velocity. More than that really isn’t required for flight. Airline pilots with a history in the air force, aerobatics or design might find the angle of attack to be a better supplier of information as it gives them a better feel on how close to the boundaries of the aircraft they are operating, while "pure" pilots will mostly find the pitch of the aircraft to supply enough information. So, especially for the indicator, it holds that whether you are going to have it installed or not depends on what background your pilots have. Either way, the pitch provides enough information for safe operations. It doesn’t discount the fact that an angle of attack disagree light, which is now standard, could have increased situational awareness, but the notion of two safety features that could have prevented a crash being sold as optional items is not reflective of reality and that comes from someone who deems the angle of attack to be a very useful variable.

Conclusion

With the redesign of the MCAS Boeing gets closer to its design philosophy and that's that the pilot is flying the aircraft and has all knowledge to do so.

Put into simple words, the MCAS system now works in the following way in cases of a high angle of attack being sensed: “Hey flight crew, your angle seems high. I'm going to help you push down the nose a bit once and you fly the plane from there." This is a big difference from the initial MCAS which basically worked in this way: "Hey flight crew, I am the MCAS and your angle seems high I am continuously going to push your nose down until my data tells me to stop."

The one-liner that you can’t fix broken hardware with software patches doesn’t hold for the simple reason that the Boeing 737 MAX is not broken. It has a slightly higher pitch up tendency, but it doesn’t mean in any way that the aircraft is unsafe or unstable to fly or that it has become extremely easy to stall one. In fact, even if you stall the Boeing 737 you should still be able to recover from that stall. On top of that the MCAS is more software than hardware. It uses two sensors and the remainder actually is flight control laws. If you want to change that system, it automatically means the majority is going to be software changes.

I think the redesigned MCAS including additional and adapted documentation now stands at the level where the MCAS should have been from the start. A third angle of attack sensor as a stand-by unit would have added a little bit more robustness to the system, but the redesigned system already is a whole lot more robust. The system is less overpowering in the sense that horizontal stabilizer motion can never prevent the pilot from pulling the nose up via elevator command and there also will no longer be a continuous trimming driven by the MCAS. The chances of the MCAS not functioning properly have significantly reduced, but in the event where this were to happen again the new MCAS gives flight crews better control and awareness of the situation.

One problem Boeing could be facing is that there are a lot of hyperbolic headlines produced by the media. Certainly, I do believe that Boeing did things far from perfectly, but some of the headlines that the media put out are simply not reflective of reality. The risk that brings is that readers start "parroting," without even understanding the principles of flight and stability. A large group of these readers also are the ones who travel on aircraft. I believe that's a risk to the Boeing 737 MAX, but it also should be pointed out that the general public, in the aftermath of certain events, reacts in an overshooting fashion only to normalize later. One shouldn’t forget that the Boeing 787 initially was a plagued aircraft of which many said that they would never board one. Years later it's one of the aircraft that's liked by airlines and passengers. Airbus had its own bad experience with the Airbus A330 in 1994 when one crashed during a test flight as part of the certification process. Today, just like the 787, the A330 has been a very good selling aircraft and I haven’t come across anyone who is afraid of flying it. Having media covering crashes and the aftermath of these crashes is extremely good, but in the current environment where drawing attention for clicks has become the standard, informing readers accurately and putting fair nuances has been lacking at times.

In the end, the bigger problem for Boeing could be that confidence in the FAA has been dented significantly for good reason and that could slow down the process of having the global ban on the Boeing 737 MAX lifted. At the same time, it's going to be an incredibly strong signal when aviation administrations around the world independently come to the conclusion that all necessary fixes on the Boeing 737 MAX have been implemented. If the media covers the lifting of the ban with the same tone as they covered the MCAS and the roles various parties played and the general public is as accepting, then a lot of confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX should be restored.

I remain focused on the long-term trajectory for Boeing and believe that while the coming months are going to put financial pressure on Boeing, Boeing will learn important lessons from the current situation that should aid them in future designs. On top of that, the demand profile for the coming years has remained unchanged, and when the MAX is found to be safe to fly again, airlines don’t want to be at the back of the line. At this point the only airlines that have been very vocal about canceling their orders are Indonesian carriers. Lion Air, Garuda Indonesia and subsidiary Sriwijaya Air that planned to lease the Boeing 737 MAX, representing a small percentage of the order book are looking to cancel orders. Airlines such as Lufthansa even after the crash have not ruled out adding the Boeing 737 MAX to its fleet.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining the AeroAnalysis Marketplace which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your free trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.