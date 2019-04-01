Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (SPIN) CEO William Donovan on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:SPIN) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Thank you for joining us on the Spine Injury Solutions conference call and interactive webcast to discuss the financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

On the call with me today are Dr. William Donovan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Bergeron, Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Donovan will provide an update on the company's highlights and key activities for fiscal 2018. And Mr. Bergeron will then review the financial results for the year. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

This morning, Spine Injury Solutions issued its earnings press release and this afternoon filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of our public filings can be viewed on the SEC website at sec.gov, or on the Spine Injury Solutions' website, which is www.spineinjurysolutions.com.

During the course of this conference call management may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or financial performance of the company within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions made by management regarding future circumstances over which the company may have little or no control that involve risks and uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

We refer you to the company's Form 10-K and other recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the description of these and other risk factors.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Bill to begin the discussion.

William Donovan

Thank you, Andrew, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our 2018 fiscal year end conference call. Today, I'm going to review our business operations, including discussions regarding our affiliate programs, Quad Video HALO, and our plans moving forward.

We believe the Quad Video HALO has potential on a global scale. We recognize the capital needs for Quad Video HALO to be successful. This said, we are speaking with funding sources from financiers, investors and potential partners, including potential acquirers to either fund the Quad Video HALO, license, or acquire the technology.

Throughout 2017 and 2018, we've had many discussions with doctors and affiliates. And the end result has always been the same; the Quad Video HALOsystem does the job it was intended for. That being said, we believe the way medical procedures and the healthcare system in general is changing, the Quad Video HALO meets many criteria and there is value there. These values can only be recognized by having the proper funding and people dedicate to sales and marketing.

With respect to the overall operations, as you have may read in the 10-K or the press release this morning, our 2018 revenues were flat as compared to 2017. A major reason for the flat revenues is attributed to our capital resources. Our limit to access the proper funding has been a major obstacle for our growth.

Throughout the company history, we have been able to grow successively through our bank line and collections. However, the cost of doing business and gross profit margins have been negatively impacted.

I've also been asked to talk a little about brain testing. Over the past 40 years, I've treated thousands of patients with whiplash injuries, resulting from motor vehicle accidents. The physical signs and symptoms with whiplash injuries are similar to traumatic brain injuries, that I have identified some importance findings with TBI that we can focus on by the newer use of some technology. As you know, concussions and TBI have generated a lot of attention since the NFL settlements.

We are seeing a lot of potential TBIs with whiplash injuries, secondary to auto accident. As an example, if the airbags deploy in an accident, there's an 80% plus chance that the patient has had a TBI and it's from the blast forces. Based on new literature, they feel the blast forces are what's causing the TBI. This is no different than the IED bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan.

We are working on developing screening procedures to identify which of these whiplash cases have an associated TBI and we're using VNG testing, various types of neurocognitive testing, various types of balanced testing, and now we're adding in some newer neurocognitive testing for malingering prior to any referrals to a neurologist or an neuropsych doctor.

If the testing is positive and we have positive documentation with neurologist and neuropsych evals, we then need to set up SPECT scans and DTI imaging studies. These are two different types of imaging studies that give a picture of the brain itself. Obviously, then that leads us into programs for cognitive testing in rehab, vestibular testing in rehab and we're now starting to explore exercise with oxygen, especially with the vestibular rehab.

I want to now turn over this program to John Bergeron, our CFO.

John Bergeron

Thank you, Bill, and good afternoon, everyone. I will now review results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Revenue for fiscal year 2018 were $1.835 million, compared to $1.855 million in 2017. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributed to the lack of cash flow, which forced us to curtail our funding of cases in the fourth quarter.

Net loss for fiscal year 2018 was $671,000, as compared to a net loss of $405,000 for fiscal year 2017. The increase in the company's net loss is due to a higher mix of cost of sales, an increase in bad debt expense, higher interest costs and investor relations expenses coupled with lower travel and payroll expenses. It should be noted that we collected over $92,000 in accounts receivable that we had previously written off. These collections are offset against bad debt expense. In 2018, we had $1.8 million in collections, compared to $1.78 million in 2017.

Finally, our total debt in 2018 went up a $105,000 from prior year. The Wells Fargo line of credit still has a 185,000 in capacity to borrow on December 31st. We did pay down a $135,000 in debt on other notes to shareholders.

We reserved a large amount for doubtful accounts based on the aging of AR in the fourth quarter. As a general rule, the older the account, less likely to collect. However, please know we collect accounts there are over 5 years old every quarter. We also took a $50,000 charge on our QVH inventory due to obsolescence issues. We also retired some fixed assets off our books that were fully depreciated. So of the $671,000, we had $603,000 of it was non-cash charges.

Finally, we tested for impairment on our goodwill figure, but found that the discounted cash flow from our current customers exceeds the total on our goodwill, so there will be no impairment recorded.

With that, I'll turn it over to -- back to Bill.

William Donovan

Well. Thank you, John. Before we move on to question-and-answer session, I would like to discuss some of our options and plans we have. First and foremost, we believe the Quad Video HALO has potential.

Having said that, the potential will only be recognized if it is properly funded with a proper sales and marketing budget, and team. As such, we are exploring financing options and the possibility of selling the technology. Although, this is not an easy decision, we believe it is in the best interest to Spine Injury Solutions and shareholders. With our current financial situation and limited capital, we acknowledge that we cannot implement a sales and marketing plan to expand the QVH.

Our core business has a proven business model. However, with the limited capital, that business too faces challenges. We believe our collections will continue successfully and allow us to operate the company. We are actively seeking funding options that will allow us to grow. We are working with a few bankers and brokers to assist us in capital raises and financing options.

Thank you for your interest and time today. Andrew, we're now ready to take questions.

A - Andrew Barwicki

Thank you, Dr. Donovan. At this time, I would like to remind people that you are welcome to enter your questions on the webinar. We did receive eight questions via voice and email, which I will start with those. But in the meantime, feel free -- to all participants on the webinar, feel free to answer your questions and we will read them aloud. The first question came from [Bryan Peluso]. The question is as follows;

With little to no revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018, what is the company going to do for the rest of 2019?

John Bergeron

Well, we have $2.9 million in net accounts receivable, so we can continue to operate the company. That will allow us to seek alternative financing options. With respect to 2019, we are exploring a number of different options for financing.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. The second question comes from [Grant Albores]. The question is, is the company trying to raise money or increase the current credit bank line? And if they don't get any more money in, what will the company do for its future?

John Bergeron

Just like I said a minute ago, Grant, we're meeting with and discussing various financing options to grow Spine Injury Solutions. With respect to the credit line, we prefer that the credit line be paid off rather than tapping it further, we're requesting a credit line increase.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. Second question comes from [Grant Albores] as well to follow-up question. What are the -- what is the explanation for 2018 revenues and bottom-line loss?

John Bergeron

Funding, our primary issue in the fourth quarter was having the capital to go out and fund additional settlements. We also focused some of our time on VNG testing. It has a higher return, better margins and we believe a better investment opportunity which will provide return on investment to shareholders. Like I said earlier, of the $671,000 loss, $603,000 of it is non-cash.

Andrew Barwicki

Okay, thank you. The next question comes from [Jeffrey McPherson]. Has the company laid off employees and is management still taking their salaries?

William Donovan

Jeff, at this time, we do not see a reason to let people go. We have been working with a minimal work first for many years and we'll continue to do so. We also believe based on the potential in VNG testing and other tests, that we have many opportunities to grow and that will require the appropriate staff. At the request of the Board of Directors, I stopped taking the salary in Q1 last month.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. The next question is from [Mark B]. Can Spine Injury Solutions be sold to a larger company?

John Bergeron

Yes, there's always the possibility of a merger or acquisition. At this time, we don't have anything to announce. But I can assure you that we're exploring all our options.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. Next question comes from [George Anders]. Is it with Spine being in business any longer, what happens to all the money that is owed to Spine Injuries Solutions from all those legal cases you have?

John Bergeron

Okay, we do expect to be in business because we do have to collect on those accounts receivable on our balance sheet. Those receivables belong to the company and we intend to collect on them. As we said earlier, that we will use those to operate the company while we seek additional funding.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. Next question also comes from [George Anders]. Why does management not have employment contracts in place?

John Bergeron

I'll take that one too. Both Bill and I are committed to this company. We don't have an agreement in place to interfere with any potential deals. For example, if a company were to come in and consider acquiring us, we did not want employment agreements to interfere additionally, or may add back to the balance sheet in the event that we can't make payroll. Having said that, if we have to go for -- if we have to forego pay cheques we'd rather not burden the balance sheet. As a management I want to focus on company growth, not my personal salary.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. The next question comes from [Bill Gracie]. Can anything be done to collect the current accounts receivables quicker than has been done in the past?

William Donovan

Bill let me take that. We do have a good system in place that includes prompt timing regarding collections. We have always looked to improve. But from an overall standpoint, we cannot expect better than the normal timeframes. It became apparent that many of our cases are going to trial because of the size of the case and the location of the venue and this delay settlements by months and sometimes two to three years.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. The next question is from -- my apologies, if I say this one, [Josh Einiger or AXA]. There are two things here. First, if your core business model would really work, you wouldn't have such funds to raise some capital for in my opinion. Second thing is that we have been led to believe that 99% of the money would get collected and now we have $530,000 in bad debt, doesn't fit somehow. Please elaborate.

John Bergeron

I'm not sure where you got your number of 90%. It's collecting. Also remember that a bad debt expense is just as an estimate, that's what it is. It's just an estimate. I don't know if these accounts will be received or not. For accounting purposes and make the auditors happy, I've reserved one.

I'm just not sure about your number where you came up with that.

William Donovan

Well, I think what he's referring to is the failure rate of 10%, which means you're collecting something on at least 90%. That's true. And if you have just smaller cases, those turn over much quicker. As you get on to the larger cases with multiple procedures, and if they end up going to court, you maintain a 90% collecting something on the case but it gets delayed. And that’s where you run out of money because of the delay in the settlements. We expect to collect on the settlements to have the company continue operation. But we have to be very, very careful about funding, new accounts receivable that we know, if it's a big case, it may take three or four years to settle. So this is an issue that we have to deal with on every case where we have an opportunity to fund the accounts receivable.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. The next question is from [William Ryan]. You're focusing on VNG testing. What exactly does that focus mean and specific, how do you intent to turn that focus into a profit?

William Donovan

Bill, I appreciate the question. As you know, when you are in practice, the number of whiplash injuries is unbelievable. All of these years I now realize that many doctors like you and me were missing TBI symptoms and cases. I feel there's a large opportunity here because as you and I know there's a large number of whiplash injuries. And it's been shocking to me when we do our battery of tests what has been showing up, and it will require a proper set up and a proper system. But in these cases, we would not be a funding mechanism. Spine Pain is not large enough to continue as a funding company. However, we can put programs together and at the testing completed that would help the patients and the doctors.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. Follow up question from [Josh Einiger or AXA], again my apologies if I said his name incorrectly. Question is, the company's put so much money into acquiring Video HALO, and now it seems like nobody wants it, despite that we were told to believe that it can sell on its own. Can you please comment on Quad Video HALO sales?

William Donovan

I think that what we have learned Josh, Quad Video HALO is ideal for teaching hospitals. I started using it, when it was developed because I was at the beta test site. And it worked wonders in my practice. I have been surprised that other doctors didn't experience the same issues. However, I think with changes in healthcare, there's significant opportunities in education and documentation of procedures.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. Next question comes from Frank. The Spine Injury Solutions over the years was a successful company with increased revenues and bottom-line profits. It would seem to me as if the business [Audio Gap] …

William Donovan

Hello. We lost you.

Andrew Barwicki

…. back to numbers from 2012 or 2013.

William Donovan

Could you repeat the question? We lost you, there was an interrupt. Hello?

Andrew Barwicki

Yes, my apologies. This question comes from Frank. The question is, the company was -- Spine Injury Solutions was a successful company for many years. Revenues were increasing and profits were there. What does the company has to do to get back to those numbers and is there something that the company can do to get back to that level?

John Bergeron

Well, I think the first thing is we have to raise additional funds. We can't operate without them. And again, we are investigating every possible investment -- investor that comes forward. Nothing -- everything will be considered. That's probably the biggest things. We just need the money.

Andrew Barwicki

Okay. At this time, there are no further questions. We've answered all the questions that were submitted via email, voicemail and online here at the webinar. I thank everybody for joining and participating in the conference call. And we look forward to speaking with you in the future. Thank you, everybody, and you may disconnect at this time.