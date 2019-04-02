AT&T: Shares Are Cheap With 6.5% Dividend Yield, And The Ex-Dividend Date Is Around The Corner

AT&T (NYSE:T) has missed the mighty bull run which so many companies benefited from. While AT&T has generated a negative return over the past five years, without taking dividends into consideration, they have been reinventing themselves for the future. Through the acquisition of Time Warner, which is now the WarnerMedia segment, AT&T has transformed into a modern media company with a built-in direct to consumer vehicle. I believe AT&T is drastically undervalued and, at the very minimum, should trade just over $40 per share. AT&T provides an interesting opportunity for growth investors and income seekers as there are multiple catalysts for growth with a generous growing dividend.

Years of investments have transformed AT&T into a telecommunications powerhouse which will create additional value for investors

There is a revolution in technology as consumers are quickly changing how they utilize technology and engage with content. Over the years, the internet has become mobile through wireless devices and connectivity. This has impacted the entertainment industry as being in front of a television to watch a program live, on DVR or OnDemand is now a thing of the past. Technology has changed the mindset of the consumer as they can order almost any physical product from their computer or mobile device and have it delivered directly to them. This has caused the consumer to be inpatient and expect everything to provide instant gratification. This mindset has spilled over into entertainment as the option to stream on your mobile device provides instant access anywhere you are. As AT&T rolls out 5G which will provide a faster and more reliable network broadband and video consumption should continue to increase on mobile phones and tablets.

AT&T has transformed into a modern media company owning the actual service which is utilized to engage in content in addition to the current and future library of WarnerMedia. AT&T has over 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships across their wireless, pay-TV and broadband services in the US, wireless in Mexico and DIRECTTV in Latin America. The direct-to-consumer relationship expands to 370 million when WarnerMedia's digital assets are incorporated which include CNN.com, Bleacher Report, and their other media. AT&T is at the very beginning of this transformation, and they will most likely utilize big data to analyze all of the data provided by these relationships to develop the most effective advertising models to make ads for their services more relevant.

AT&T has multiple catalysts to increase the share price and continue those generous dividend increases

AT&T Communications returned to revenue growth in 2018 as mobility was up 2.1% and service revenue was up 0.9%. GWS, which is America's biggest test, recognized T as the best wireless network for overall national wireless performance. The Entertainment group ended the year with 24.5 million video subscribers, which is more than any other U.S. pay-TV provider while covering over 11 million customer locations through their fiber network. The Business Wireline division delivered $10.6 billion in EBITDA while extending high-speed fiber to cover almost 2.2 million U.S. business customer locations.

In 2019, AT&T will look to add subscribers through their mobility unit and increase revenues. T plans on leading the market by aggressively rolling out 5G. By mid-2019, T plans on having 5G available in sections of 19 cities. The Entertainment group will look to increase its fiber network to reach an additional 3 million customer locations increasing their fiber penetration. T will also look to incorporate automation, cost reductions, and new platforms for customers to deliver solid margins through their Business Wireline segment.

WarnerMedia grew overall revenue by 5.5% as Turner increased by 3.9%, HBO increased by 3.9%, and Warner Bros increased by 6.3%. In addition to the growth, WarnerMedia continued to publish quality content as they delivered 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, with HBO earning more awards than any other network for the 17th consecutive year. Warner Bros. films grossed more than $5.5 billion in global box office receipts, while receiving 11 Academy Award nominations.

In 2019, WarnerMedia will launch a direct to consumer streaming video product in Q4. They previously started production on more than 70 Warner Bros. series for the 2018-19 television season and plan on increasing content development to further engagement across their IP. Xander will play an important role to develop strategic advertising models utilizing subscriber and viewer data to maximize effectiveness.

AT&T Latin America provides mobile services within Mexico to consumers and businesses while distributing pay-TV across 11 countries in South America and the Caribbean. In 2018, Mexico Wireless added 3.2 million for a total of 18.3 million, which was a 21% year-over-year increase. Over the past ten quarters, T has added more subscribers in Mexico than any other provider. T also completed their LTE network investment and opened Latin America's first AT&T Foundry innovation center, which will develop technology solutions for emerging markets.

AT&T should have a successful 2019 as they look to increase revenues on their sustained subscriber growth. Their EBITA is expected to continue its improvements and become positive in the second half of the year. Latin America is a huge opportunity for AT&T as Mexico alone has a growing population of almost 132 million people. The median age in Mexico is 27.9 years old, which makes Mexico a target-rich environment as the lifespan for customers has longevity.

AT&T's financials are overshadowed by their debt as 2018 illustrated many positive qualities

If I started off a conversation asking you to invest in an organization with just over $176 billion in debt, you would probably think I was nuts. What about if I followed up with the fact that the same company has over $531 billion in total assets and $131 billion of their total assets were in property, plant and equipment? While $176 billion is a large pile of debt, the shareholder equity is equal to $184 billion, which is 80.5% of the market cap. In 2018, AT&T acquired Time Warner, and when the year finished, the cash from operations and free cash flow both increased substantially from 2017.

The combination of internal efficiencies and the acquisition of Time Warner may have provided AT&T with the vitamin boost it was looking for. From the close of 2017 to 2018, T's cash from operations increased by 14.74% while their free cash flow jumped by 35.76%. T once again increased their dividend distribution to shareholders increasing their payouts by 11.67%, yet their cash after dividends increased 100%. If T can turn this into a trend and not just a one-year pop, their best days could be ahead of them as they are committed to reducing their debt and de-levering their financials. At the close of the Time Warner merger, the debt load was $180 billion. In 2019, T plans on allocating $12 billion from free cash flow after dividends and an additional $6-8 billion from cash generated from asset monetization initiatives to reduce debt. By the close of 2019, AT&T is projecting to reduce their debt level to $150 billion as they will have retired $30 billion in debt in less than two years.

AT&T's dividend is healthy and the ex-dividend date is around the corner

AT&T has 34 years of consecutive dividend growth, which provides a long history of consistent increases. Today, the yield on shares of T is 6.51% as they have an annual payout of $2.04. Now, if the payout ratio was high, I would be somewhat concerned that they wouldn't be able to continue this trend, but as we saw from the free cash flow and dividend payouts, there is a large gap between the two. Currently, T has a payout ratio of 57.38%, which leaves a lot of room for T to continue its dividend increases. AT&T goes ex-dividend on 4/9/2019, and the next payout is on 5/1/2019. If you're an income investor or a dividend seeker, T provides a juicy dividend, which is covered by free cash flow and has a 34-year track record of growth.

Conclusion

I believe AT&T is a strong buy at its current share price. At the end of the fiscal year 2015, T ended the year with $402 billion in total assets and a shareholder equity value of $122 billion. Their dividend was paying $1.88 per share, and T closed the year out at $34.41 per share with a yield of 5.46%. Today, shares of AT&T trade for $31.36, pay a dividend of $2.04 per share, which is a yield of 6.51%, and their total assets are over $581 billion with a shareholder equity that equals $184 billion. T has grown their company, increased the shareholder equity, and pays a larger dividend, yet the share price has decreased. T has many growth prospects, including incorporating their strong entertainment assets into its strategic plan and capitalizing on growth outside of the U.S in Mexico and Latin America. I believe the next couple of years will be good for T as they should see increasing revenues and continued cash from operations. If AT&T can capitalize on their plan for 2019 with decreasing debt while increasing revenue, there is no reason this can't go back to the high 30s or break the $40 range.

