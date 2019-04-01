Apple Makes A China Move

Now that we have entered the second calendar quarter of 2019, investors are looking toward earnings season in a couple of weeks. One of the biggest questions will surround China, as the country has not come to an official trade agreement with the United States just yet. Perhaps the biggest name that has been impacted by this has been technology giant Apple (AAPL). The company issued a large revenue warning for its important holiday quarter thanks to weakness in China surrounding iPhone sales, so investors are wondering how quickly the company's second most important market can turn.

On Monday, it certainly appears that Apple made a move to boost sales. According to multiple reports, the company cut prices on its official China website by as much as 6% for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods. As CNBC details in this article, the price of the entry level iPhone XR was lowered by 300RMB to 6,199RMB. The higher end models of the iPhone saw their prices go down by 500RMB each.

Earlier this year, consumers in China saw prices cut on official Apple third-party sellers like TMall and JD.com. Monday's news comes on the heels of a value-added tax cut in China for manufacturers from 16% to 13%. However, investors also should realize that the US dollar has weakened a bit against the Renmibi during the first calendar quarter of Q1 as seen below. The dollar has lost about 2% since the iPhone XR/XS line was announced, and a little more than that from the yearly high.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Interestingly enough, the CNBC article says that anyone who purchased a device in the last 14 days whose price was reduced can receive a refund for the difference. That would imply that Apple management knows its overall revenues for the quarter are decent, because otherwise I don't think they'd potentially refund tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. This also will mean a slight margin hit for the fiscal second quarter.

The big question now is how soon can Apple return to revenue growth in the Greater China region? As the chart below shows, the December period was the worst percentage change in Apple revenues there in the past nine quarters, a decline of almost 26.7%. I don't think anyone is expecting to see growth in the March ending period, but investors and analysts are hopeful that there will be some sequential improvement (not as large a decline).

(Source: Apple financial information page, seen here)

As we look toward earnings season coming in a hurry, Apple made a move Monday to cut prices on its main site in China. While the US trade war has not officially ended, a cut to the value-added tax and weakness in the dollar likely helped Apple pass these savings on to consumers. While it likely will be some time before the company returns to growth in its second most important market, management is certainly trying to boost sales in the region. Apple shares are definitely pricing in some good news moving forward, as the stock has recently regained the $190 level for the first time since November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

