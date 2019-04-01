American States Water: Dividend King, Does That Make It A Buy?

American Water’s three-year forward CAGR of 6% is fail and will give you growth that keeps you ahead of inflation.

This article is about American Water (AWR) and why it's a hold for the total return growth investor and the dividend growth investor. American Water is a utility which includes water, electric and contracted services. The last dividend increase declared in August 2018 was an increase from 0.255/Qtr to 0.275/Qtr or a 7% increase. For the last five years, the dividend growth rate was 6.9%. AWR is not a sell but could be held to see if the recent 5-year growth is sustained.

American Water is being reviewed using the Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has slow steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the footprint for its services.

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Water has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years.

Fundamentals of American Water will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

American Water passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a poor score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

American Water does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with increasing dividends for 64 years and a 1.5% yield. American Water is, therefore, a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 59%. After paying the dividend, this leaves of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. AWR fails this guideline. AWR is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $2.6 Billion. American Water 2019 projected cash flow is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The one-year forward CAGR of 6% does not meet my guideline requirement. This good future growth for American Water can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued need for more water and electricity. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AWR passes this guideline since the total return is 82.30%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.48%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,300 today. This makes American Water a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more water and electricity exists. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. AWR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $70, passing the guideline. AWR's price is presently below the one year target. AWR is below the target price at present and has a current high PE of 35, making AWR a hold at this entry point unless you are a very long term investor and can hold AWR for at least a five years. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is great, and the five-year growth rate makes up for the low yield, making AWR is a good business to own for growth, long-term, but I don’t know if the past year's growth can continue. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes AWR interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population increase, giving you growth in a business that we all need water.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Water is higher against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 82.30% makes American Water a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. AWR has a below average dividend yield of 1.5%, but in recent years the dividend has a five-year growth rate of 7%/year. The Dividend was last increased August 2018 to $0.275/Qtr. from $0.255/Qtr. or a 7.8% increase.

DOW's 51 Month total return baseline is 44.48%

Company name 51 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Danaher 82.30% +37.82% 1.5%

For the last quarter on February 25, 2018, American Water reported earnings that beat expected by $0.02 at $0.37, compared to last year at $0.35. Total revenue was higher at $111 Million more than a year ago by 6.6% year over year and beat expected revenue by $6.71 Million. This was a fair report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having an increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out May 2019 and is expected to be $0.35 compared to last year at $0.29, a moderate increase.

The graphic below shows the events of the earnings for the 2017 year through the end of 2018. As you can see AWR has its ups and downs.

American Water is a water and electricity regulated utility.

American States Water Company, is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc. (ASUS), as well as ASUS' subsidiaries, including Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc. (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc. (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc. ( PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc. (ONUS). The Company's segments include water, electric and contracted services. Within the segments, AWR has two principal business units, water, and electric service utility operations, conducted through GSWC, and contracted services conducted through ASUS and its subsidiaries. GSWC is a public utility engaged principally in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. As of December 31, 2016, GSWC was engaged in purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water in 10 counties in the State of California. GSWC also distributes electricity in various San Bernardino County mountain communities in California through it's Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) division. As of December 31, 2016, GSWC served 261,002 water customers and 23,940 electric customers."

Overall American Water is a slow growth business with 6% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more water and electricity. The fair earnings and revenue growth provides AWR the capability to continue its growth as the positive cash flow continues.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

On the February 25, 2019, earnings call, Bob Sprowls (Chief Executive officer and President) said:

For American States Water and its two subsidiaries, 2018 represented a continued unwavering commitment to safe and reliable service for our water, wastewater and electric customers, both in California, as well as in eight other states where we serve the country’s military personnel and their families. We concluded 2018 with two settled rate cases for our water and electric utilities, a record level of capital investment in our regulated utility, earned a record high earnings per share contribution at our contracted services subsidiary, commenced operations of water and our wastewater systems at our 11th military base, and continued our 64 consecutive year of history of dividend increases. At Golden State Water Company, we reached settlements with the California Public Utilities Commission’s, Public Advocates Office on all issues for our pending water and electric rate cases. The water rate case sets new rates for the years 2019 through 2021, while the electric rate case, under the settlement, will set new rates for 2018 through 2022. We continue to invest in the reliability of our systems, spending a historical high of $121 million in needed infrastructure during the year. At American States Utility Services or ASUS, we achieved the highest annual earnings per share contribution. In 2018, we further grew our military base footprint by commencing operations at our newest base, Fort Riley; increased our services at existing bases, and continue to work with the U.S. government on price adjustments and asset transfers. ASUS now provides services for water and our wastewater systems, and treatment plants to 11 military bases, including some of the largest military installations in the United States, Fort Bragg; Fort Bliss; Eglin Air Force Base and Fort Riley; as well as one of the most high-profile bases, Joint Base Andrews.

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the American Water business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AWR has good constant slow growth and will continue as the need for more water and electricity grows.

American Water is a good investment choice for the total return growth investor. American Water will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio. If you want a growing total return in a utility business AWR may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is slightly below the one-year forward calculated target price, and the PE ratio is very high for a relatively low growth investment, so AWR is not a buy for me.

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On March 26, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.0% of the portfolio to 0.6%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12 the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC), I only have one more commodity play Freeport McMoRan (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11 the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. , I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential. Boeing has dropped in the last 2 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, LMT, O, HPQ, SLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.