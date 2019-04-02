Daily Insider Ratings Roundup 3/29/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/29/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Roundup articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Roundup articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Roundup articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that, though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There will be a seasonal lull in insider trades in April, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Stitch Fix (SFIX);
  • New Fortress Energy (NFE), and;
  • Maiden Holdings (MHLD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tiptree (TIPT);
  • Mannatech (MTEX);
  • McClatchy (MNI);
  • Eyegate Pharm (EYEG);
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE);
  • Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH);
  • World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Tricida (TCDA);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Illumina (ILMN);
  • Carvana (CVNA), and;
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

JB*

$7,341,650

2

Gic Private

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

JB*

$2,986,585

3

Edens Wesley R

CEO, DIR, BO

New Fortress Energy

NFE

B

$2,101,058

4

Oaktree Capital

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$716,292

5

Barnes Michael Gene

CB, DIR, BO

Tiptree

TIPT

AB

$615,880

6

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

McClatchy

MNI

B

$269,306

7

Armistice Capital

DIR, BO

Eyegate Pharm

EYEG

JB*, B

$175,216

8

Neuberger Yehuda

DIR

Maiden Holdings

MHLD

B, JB*

$160,367

9

Mielle Dominique

DIR

Anworth Mortgage Asset

ANH

B

$121,500

10

Fredrick J Stanley

DIR

Mannatech

MTEX

B

$56,266

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

McMahon Vincent K

CEO, DIR, BO

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE

JS*

$261,000,576

2

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$76,872,872

3

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$76,872,872

4

Walton S Robson

DIR, BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$76,872,872

5

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$8,888,336

6

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,648,151

7

Marcus Joel S

CB, DIR

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE

S

$6,408,050

8

Dunlevie Bruce

BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

S

$2,271,414

9

Flatley Jay T

DIR

Illumina

ILMN

AS

$2,024,319

10

Klaerner Gerrit

CEO, DIR

Tricida

TCDA

AS

$1,905,974

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

