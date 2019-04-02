Siren Song: Sprague Resources' Yield Is Calling

In this article, I will be detailing why I believe investors should not listen to the siren song coming from the outsized yield at Sprague Resources LP (SRLP). The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a Siren Song as "something that is very appealing and makes you want to go somewhere or do something but that may have bad results."

Dividend commentary

The large dividend yield is what is drawing investors to Sprague Resources. In the last earnings release, management said they expect to maintain distributions at the current level for 2019. However, as investors recently saw with CenturyLink (CTL), it is always best not to assume anything. The similarity in commentary from management and bullish writers on Seeking Alpha is eerily similar in both the cases of SRLP and CTL. It is important to do your own due diligence, especially when looking at ultra-high yielding companies like SRLP.

SRLP dividend commentary

Sprague expects to maintain the 2019 quarterly distributions at the current distribution level. ~SRLP Q4 earnings release

SRLP's management isn't looking to cut the distribution since no cut is needed. ~Rida Morwa

CTL dividend commentary

We are pleased with the improvement in our payout ratio compared to last year and remain comfortable with the dividend. ~CTL Q3 conference call Jeff Storey CEO (November 8th 2018)

FCF seems high, but Storey has clearly committed to the dividend via goals to grow EBITDA and FCF. ~Stone Fox Capital

The data points just don't reflect the dividend being at risk and warranting an 11.4% yield. ~Stone Fox Capital

Dividend Coverage

As you can see in the table below, dividend coverage has been declining for the last 4 years and is now below 1x. The reason the coverage was in 2018 was below 1x was the change in values on inventories and hedging contracts. In 2016 and 2017, these values provided a positive impact, which helped make adjusted EBITDA higher than EBITDA. That was not the case in 2018, because adjusted EBITDA was lower than EBITDA. Because Sprague Resources' business is weather-dependent and seasonal, the change in value on inventories and hedging contracts can vary wildly from year to year. Because of those wild swings, adjusted EBITDA is the best measure to see how Sprague Resources is doing. The picture is not pretty; adjusted EBITDA has declined 4 years in a row as has distributable cash flow.

Q4 Sprague Resources supplemental

One of the major reasons coverage has declined is because the company has extremely low margins, which makes it tough to generate increasing adjusted EBITDA. As you can see in the table below, revenues have been increasing over the past three years and are actually up 57%. It is clear, growth in revenues has failed to translate into growth in adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA % of Revs 2016 $2,389,998,000 $110,197,000 4.61% 2017 $2,854,996,000 $109,230,000 3.83% 2018 $3,771,133,000 $102,005,000 2.70%

Table data from SRLP end of year results

Low Margins

As a company, Sprague Resources has extremely low margins across the board. For example, Gurufocus has the ttm gross margin for SRLP at 8.86%, which is low. I looked at the FinViz universe of stocks with a market cap above $300 million (3344 stocks), and then added the parameter of having gross margins below 10%. Only 82 out of 3344 (2.45%), had gross margins below 10%. Of those 82 stocks, 79 have been on the market for at least one year, and out of those, 56 (71%) have underperfomed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last year. Based on that data, it is clear that companies with low gross margins tend to underperform.

Declining market

The heating oil business is a declining market because a limited number of houses in the United States use heating oil. The following table from the EIA shows the majority of heating oil sales come from the Northeast. The second chart shows heating oil is an expensive method of heating and as time goes on I expect that consumers will continue to move to cheaper, more efficient sources of heating like natural gas. The following statement from the EIA shows that heating oil homes are in decline.

The number of houses with heating systems that use heating oil is declining because homeowners are increasingly converting to other types of heating systems. Most new homes use natural gas or electricity for heating. ~EIA

Image Source: EIA

Image source: Maine.gov

Since Sprague Resources does a lot with heating oil, I expect that over time the heating oil business will continue to decline. As noted above in the EIA quote, they also believe that demand for heating oil will continue to decline because of homeowners switching to other sources. This can be seen in the data table below, where I gathered data from year-end filings for Sprague Resources. As you can see, refined products volumes have been trending lower for years and have gone nowhere over the past five year. This is important data to examine because refined products are the largest source of revenues for Sprague Resources.

Refined Products Volume (Gallons) 2014 1,668,240 2015 1,684,158 2016 1,396,080 2017 1,416,240 2018 1,580,838

Table data from SRLP filings

Closing thoughts

In closing, I believe investors need look past the 15% dividend yield to see that there are a number of issues with Sprague Resources. Sprague Resources has failed to grow adjusted EBITDA over the past 5 years, distributable cash flow is down 4 years in a row, margins are low, the largest source of revenues comes from a declining business and the business has a lot of volatility because of the weather and commodity pricing. All those factors combined make SRLP an easy stock to avoid. There are many other companies to choose from that are growing revenues, EBITDA, distributable cash flow and have higher margins. In my opinion, the 15% yield is not worth the risk, and I believe this could be another example of “when chasing yield goes wrong.” Stay tuned for my next article, where I will be examining the MLP market and covering the one MLP I find the most appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.



The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy.



This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.