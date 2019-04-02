Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INNV) CEO Bassam Damaj on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:INNV) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 4:15 PM ET

Bassam Damaj - President and CEO

Ryan Selhorn - VP and CFO

Beth Senko - Zacks

With me today from Innovus are, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ryan Selhorn.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the company's progress in the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018, as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap of the remainder of 2019 ahead. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the products pipeline. We'll then open the line up for questions.

During today's conference call, management will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements related to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business development, plans and objectives such as outlicensing and acquiring products and product candidates, product launches, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves and the development of the company's products pipeline.

Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-I and annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business. These documents can also be found on the company's website at www.innovuspharma.com.

Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-I and annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business. These documents can also be found on the company's website at www.innovuspharma.com.

Innovus Pharma's financial results press release for the fourth quarter and fiscal this year ended December 31, 2018 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company's website. The Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 was filed by the company with the SEC today.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj?

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Gary and good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. As we discuss performance of our business during the fourth quarter and the fiscal year. As we announced about a week ago 2018 was a very exciting year for Innovus as we achieved our stated goal of $24 million in revenues, which is 2.7 times our revenues from 2017. And we were also able to reduce our loss from operations by decreasing our sales and marketing expenses as percentage of revenue for the fourth quarter. And we were able to increase our gross margin for our product to 81%.

And we were able to achieve this by doing four things. One, optimizing our sales and marketing platform to the highest return on our investment and print media outlets. Second, adding additional successful new products. Third, extending our sales and marketing in Canada. Fourth, expanding our online sales. And fifth by adding new sales channels for our products.

We continue to make significant and fast strides as we continue and work towards our goal of sustained growth and profitability. And before I go into my details discussion on our corporate and business performance, I would like to turn the floor over to Ryan. So he can discuss our financial results. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Thank you, Bassam. As Bassam mentioned, our annual revenue for 2018 was $24 million, compared with $8.8 million in the previous year, a 2.7 times increase. And our fourth quarter 2018 revenue was $4.8 million compared with the same quarter in the previous year of $2.4 million, or 100% growth. It is worth noting that we started generating revenues in 2015 with $750,000, which increased to $4.4 million in 2016 to $8.8 million in 2017 and to $24 million in 2018. And we expect the growth to continue to 2019 and beyond.

This is an impressive growth trajectory by all measures compared to many other publically traded companies in our space, and same market cap both on the OTC and NASDAQ.

During the fourth quarter, we firstly reduced our quarterly revenue growth to improve our operating results by defining highest return print media outlets for our products in specific demographic and geographic targets. Our revenue growth continues to be driven by our core products, which we have defined as product generating over $1 million annually, or which are on a run rate to achieve $1 million annually, including Diabasense, Vesele, UriVarx, FlutiCare, Apeaz, ProstaGorx and Sensum.

Additionally, we are excited that we expect to launch at least eight new products in 2019 and beyond including ThermoMax, BreastLift and HealthiFeet all acquired from Boston Topicals in December 2018 as well as internally developed products, MZS sleeping aid sleeping our first Hemp-Derived THC-free oil, Trexar for enhanced sensation, Ride Rx [ph] for muscle soreness, Musclin to increase muscle mass endurance and activity, Regenerum to increase muscle fiber with along allowing longer and more intense exercise and Octiq as a lubricant for the for eye redness.

During the fourth quarter we continue to expand into the Canadian market with approximately 27% of fourth quarter product sales generated in Canada, bringing our annual product revenue from Canada to approximately 19%. As we've announced during the first quarter, we now have 12 products approved by Health Canada and intend to continue to market there.

In addition, we're working with Health Canada, to expand our branding, and potentially add additional indications, allowing us to promote our approved products for a larger patient population.

Moving to discuss our monthly subscription revenues, which is defined by monthly auto shipments of products to our customers, this is a very profitable channel of our business, as the only cost to the company is the cost of the product and the shipping. Our goal is to keep increasing our monthly subscription to levels to add profits to our bottom line. Our subscription channel continued to grow in the fourth quarter recognizing $1.1 million in sales, a 22% increase from the previous quarter of $860,000.

Our total annual subscription revenue was $3.1 million compared with $1.6 million in the previous year, an annual growth rate of 93%. We continue to focus on ways to improve our customers experience with our products to encourage more consistent usage and purchasing.

Our gross margin for product sales for the year was 81.1%, an increase over the previous year’s rate of 79%. We continue to work to find efficiencies in our fulfillment expenses, especially as we diversify our revenue channels as Bassam will discuss shortly.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 65.5% in the fourth quarter, compared to 71.3% in the previous quarter, and 83.4% in the comparable quarter in 2017. And for the year the sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 71.7% compared with 77.8% in the previous year.

As we previously discussed, this is a primary focus for the business to identify ways to reduce the sales and marketing expenses to generate new sales, which will help us achieve our goal of profitability. We will accomplish this by using our proprietary beyond human sales and marketing platform to systematically produce the strongest return on our marketing spends. Throughout 2018, we have been able to gather a significant amount of data regarding the effectiveness of print marketing spend in both the U.S. and in Canada and we are now using this proprietary data to optimize our marketing spend for current products and for the launch of our new products.

Additionally, we have launched a new concierge service, which assigns personal reps to our customers and works with them to keep them on their subscriptions longer and introduce new products without the need for a large marketing spend in the media.

The revenue recognized from repeat customers, which includes the subscription platform is instrumental to the direct to consumer platform, and the continued growth in this avenue makes us optimistic for the future results.

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue for the year was 33.6% compared with 58.7% in the previous year. As we've mentioned, on previous calls we do not believe that our general and administrative expenses will rise significantly in future quarters compared with our continued expect revenue growth as we feel we now have an established and experienced team to focus on future growth and profitability within the organization.

Loss from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $1.36 million, which includes $319,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, compared with $1.5 million in the previous quarter with $301,000 on non-cash items. We were happy to see improvement in the loss from operations in the fourth quarter despite reducing our revenues by $2.6 million during first quarter compared to the third quarter, while having to maintain a consistent general and administrative expense. We believe we're moving in the right direction towards profitability.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we used approximately $500,000 in cash from operations compared with the usage of $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2018. Cash management remains a critical -- remains critical within the organization and is ideally driven by appropriate inventory management focused on ordering the necessary units at the right time, while taking advantage of the most optimal pricing from our manufacturers.

Lastly, at March 29, 2019 our cash balances are currently $1.7 million with an additional cash held by our merchant processors of approximately $600,000, which we record in other current assets for a total of $2.3 million.

With that, I will turn the call back to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan. We are very proud to report that 2.7 times increase in our growth of our revenues from 2017 to 2018. And with that the expansion of our commercial capabilities and product growth to over 30 products sold in the U.S. and Canada and in nearly 10 additional countries will not. Although we are happy with the strong and consistent revenue growth and the high margins we have achieved, I am not happy we did not reach profitability yet, as this is something we as a company need to achieve as soon as reasonably possible.

With that relatively fast growth in order to be self-sustaining in the long run, be profitable and recognize the true value of the company, by uplisting to a national exchange, we will need to do four main things. First, we need to be able to raise enough non-debt capital to allow us to launch as many products as we can to increase the bottom line from each product to cover our G&A and meet the liquidity and stock shareholder equity requirements for NASDAQ uplisting.

Second, we need to be very selective in our marketing spend and only spent on marketing channels and products that yield high and profitable returns. Third, we need to add new revenue channel, such as proprietary ingredients and or offer private label products where there is zero marketing costs to the company for the revenues generated. And fourth, increase our online presence and start using our online platforms as marketplaces to increase the product offerings from third parties and revenues from those products from the listing and sales of those products.

And let me detail each of those four points, because I think those are important pillars to our strategy and business to reach our goal of profitability.

First, let's discuss about our planned NASDAQ uplisting. We all know the limitations of being listed on the OTC market in terms of liquidity, valuations, inability of more funds to invest in companies like us, independent -- the lack of independent analyst coverage, expensive capital raises and artificial down valuation of companies by certain group and [indiscernible].

I am sure, you felt as we felt that a few days ago when our share price was brought down artificially to $1.50 by certain group, which prompted the company to call the OTC market and FINRA and request they investigate. Lucky for us we were able to recover and we thank both the market surveys group at the OTC markets and the short sales compliance group at FINRA for taking and addressing our complaints and be assured that we will be calling upon FINRA and the OTC Markets whenever we feel that there is something artificial going on with the share price.

I think the strong vote the company received by shareholders to affect a reverse split shows both management and shareholders are along and on Board to do what is needed to meet NASDAQ requirements and uplift as soon as possible. And here I would like to thank our shareholders for their vote of confidence that allowed the company to effectively this reverse split and have enough shares to bring in the required shareholder equity to uplist. I can tell you that the company has already submitted this application to uplift to NASDAQ capital market. And we are working with the NASDAQ initial listing team to ensure that we meet all of the uplisting requirements. And we will keep you update -- upraised on the progress towards that goal.

Second, I want to discuss our selective marketing spending as this is very important. As Ryan described, we are laser focused on growing our revenues in the most efficient manner. To do so I would like to elaborate on three main pillars of this effort. First, using a three years' worth of data from our proprietary beyond human sales and marketing platform to close to 1 million customers and from thousands of newspapers and magazines as we were able to determine, which of our product can be sold with greatest return of the investment in the best direct-to-consumer method, such as either a newspaper, a magazine, a direct mail, a postcard, et cetera.

This was a big breakthrough for us. Because as you have seen some our fourth quarter, we spend less on marketing and achieved higher return. And we will continue to do so and add as many products as we can to finally be able to generate enough profits from our sales to cover our G&A.

Second, negotiating more favorable rates from our service providers from the call centers, distribution, inventory control, posters and the like, the sheer dollar volume and amount we spend with our marketing agency service providers and manufacturers allows us now to negotiate better pricing, better payment terms allowing more money towards our EBITDA and more flexible use of our cash.

And third, increasing the number of products in our core group of seven products that sell or have the potential to sell more than 1 million per year and de-phasing the sale of certain products that cannot meet those core product criteria. We believe adding an additional five different products in our core group of products will allow us to generate enough profit to cover our G&A expenses and move to overall profitability.

By doing so, we are putting the majority of our marketing and sales dollars into our core products and trying to elevate certain other products into this core product category. At the same time that we are doing this and we are focusing on our core products, we are evaluating ways to capitalize on our non-core products by evaluating whether a spinoff of a publically trading company with those products add dividends to the shareholders, or just an outright sales to another company would maximize the value of such products beyond their current revenue to the company.

The acquisition of Boston Topicals product is a good example, adding CBD oil based product and negotiating additional OTC ANDA drug that has switched from Rx to OTC to add to our pipeline are just examples of how we're trying to add more products and accelerate this process.

The third pillar is adding new revenue channels. Now adding new revenue channels where the marketing costs is a fraction of our print marketing costs is a big focus for the company. The company has a growing number of proprietary ingredients clinically validated and a lot -- and are in large demand by a large number of supplement companies that look for branded and patented ingredient.

This is a strategy employed by large pharma across the globe to complement their [indiscernible] and non-costly revenue. Add to that that we are looking as a potential to private label some of our products to other companies or a second brand of our products as now they are known and in demand to be able to generate revenues without the high cost of direct marketing. Those type of channels, although we do not expect them to become the major source of revenues for the company, we believe should add significant profit to our EBITDA and contribute to our profitability and get us there faster.

The forth pillar is expanding our online presence and start using our platform as marketplaces. Now that we have a large and established online presence, by very large revenue generating stores, online stores across the globe, acquiring platforms such as Prime Saving Supplement Hunt. And our new Asian marketplace being developed will allow us not just to expand the offering of our products, but also allowing third parties to sell on our platform, which will bring us lifting revenues, services and the like.

And we have been experiencing this through our current Supplement Hunt and private saving costs, where we have now launch a few brands such as Muscle Effect, SlimFast, Vega and the like seeing on our platforms. The more we add third party products the more we generate revenues without the need to spend on marketing costs.

So all the efforts of the company are currently focused on achieving these goals and the take home point from my discussion today are six fold. First, we now [indiscernible] significant and consistent revenue year-over-year, which we expect to continue to grow for 2019 and beyond. Our revenues are not one-off revenues. They're not revenues from a single licensing deal. Those are revenues from product sales consisting and growing product sales. This is very important point.

Second, we were able to achieve high product gross margins of 81% specifically 81.1%. And this is very important because for us, the larger the gross margins, the more potential profit for the company. And having margins of 81.18% is a great achievement by any means for any company.

Third, we have an exceptional and growing proprietary product pipeline. As you have seen our products continue to grow, the number of units we ship continues to grow both in the U.S. and in additional territories as we add new channels, new markets, and this is how we are continuing to grow as we said we have a very strong pipeline coming up, that we expect to continue the growth of the company.

Four, as I mentioned before, we have filed our application with NASDA to uplist to the NASDAQ Capital Market and we are working to meet the initial listing requirements to potentially list on the NASDAQ market as soon as we have those requirements met.

We are only right now spending marketing dollars on products and channels that yield high return and add to our EBITDA to take us to profitability. And here we get a lot of focus from shareholders, why aren't you selling this product on this channel? Why is your product now at this price on Amazon? Why are you doing this? And why are you doing that, and we always keep telling them we cannot disclose this information.

We know which channels are the high yielding channels for us. We know what channels do not require a lot of amount of marketing dollars. And we will stay focused laser focused on only spending marketing dollars on those specific products and channels that will only add high returns to our EBITDA and take us to profitability.

And six, and I think this is an important point if we are able to execute our spin-off of the non-core product, it would be the first time in the history of Innovus that we’ll potentially pay a dividend to its shareholder. And again, we have a lot of shareholders that have been with us for a long time. It is very rewarding for shareholders to be in companies where there is potentially a path to being paid a dividend.

And with this, I thank you for your continued support and interest in our company. And I'll open the line of questions for our analysts. And then I will follow by the responding to the long list of questions received from the shareholders by phone and by email. Operator?

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Beth Senko with Zacks. Please go ahead.

Beth Senko

Hi, guys. I hope you can hear me. It's a little echo in here. Question, on the media expense ratio, it looks like it dropped about 500 basis points to about 70% just measured strictly by marketing expense or overall sales and marketing in the quarter to play sales the quarter, I'm wondering if you can break out how that looks for the U.S. versus Canada. I think as we spoke last quarter, Canada has got a much better MER than the U.S. and I'm just wondering how much of that drop is just more the Canadian sales and if you could comment on the trend in the U.S. market?

Ryan Selhorn

Thanks, Beth. That’s absolutely a great question and you are correct that the sales and marketing expense did drop overall. So in terms of breaking it out for you, the Canadian market is -- tends to be anywhere from I’d say 25% to 40% better than the U.S. market from a media efficiency ratio. And, so we continue to see that. So some of the change and the reduction in the percentage overall is from increasing to Canada.

But we also, as we kind of mentioned, we've specifically focused on certain newspapers and magazines within the United States that are providing us with better media efficiency ratios, and we’ll continue to do that. So there's a little bit of a combination of both the improvement on the U.S. strategy as well as expanding further into Canada.

Beth Senko

Okay, good. Second question then on direct mail used to be a big part of your marketing expense, like it just recently is and as far as second quarter of 2018, have you dropped direct marketing entirely or at least direct postal marketing?

Ryan Selhorn

No, so another good point. So direct mail is still a very -- a primary focus of ours of our attention and we do significantly well in direct mail. We did slow down the direct mail a little bit in the fourth quarter, compared to what we've done in the previous quarters. A lot of it has to do with some of the end of the year strategy that we kind of implemented. But I can tell you that moving into the future, we will continue to use direct mail quite a bit as we've been able to optimize those returns and they're pretty consistent from campaign by campaign. So we always know what we're going to get.

Bassam Damaj

I think here also Beth, I'd like to maybe interject, I think it's important that we've been doing this now for three consecutive years. So we know when is the best time to launch a campaign whether it is in the newspapers or in the direct postage, and the year-end is not actually a good time to do that. So, companies learned the hard way, now we have three years behind us, so now we tend to choose and prepare ahead of time, when we will know that we will see a good respond versus do not spend on newspapers, on ex-holiday, you know what I mean.

So, that is actually coming -- is making the platform more efficient, where now we don't have -- we know that we should not be spending expensive marketing dollars at this time at this campaign, but we need to spend that at a different time.

Beth Senko

So -- go ahead. I was going to say and then on that note, first quarter is historically the time when everybody wants to make their lives better. So should I assume we should expect a big step up sequentially in marketing spend. And I'm wondering if there are any particular large campaigns that have occurred in the first quarter that we should be on the lookout for when you report earnings.

Bassam Damaj

Maybe as a separate point, as we said, we -- although we are experiencing growth, and we’ll potentially see that when we put our numbers out. But our main goal is not just to increase revenue here, our main goal is to keep the efficiency and higher MERs in order really to start generating enough profit to cover the company's G&A and expenses and move to profitability.

So as I mentioned before in my previous call, I am not looking to double revenues to $50 million and making $60 million, something we can do. But my goal is to grow, but to be able to be a profitable growth. So there are not actually several campaigns that we started, of course, because as you mentioned, the beginning of the year, the January and so February are actually very good time in order to start the new campaigns. And we did actually quite a bit of new campaigns, but those are efficient and high return campaign for us.

Beth Senko

Okay. Last two questions, sort of both related to cash. One, if we were to look at this potential business spin-off. How much of the inventory on your balance sheet is related to these non-core products? Because I guess, spin-off doesn't work the other option, of course, is just write down that inventory?

Ryan Selhorn

Sure. Yes. So…

Beth Senko

I know it's...

Ryan Selhorn

No, that's quite all right. So from an inventory standpoint, we don't think that the non-core products are really that significant to the $2.4 million that we have on the balance sheet as of year-end. So, they're not that material compared to our core products.

Beth Senko

Okay, good. And then lastly, I can't remember the number $2.5 million or $3.5 million, $2.3 million, I guess you've got in cash on the balance sheet?

Ryan Selhorn

Correct, correct.

Beth Senko

Yes. Is that enough? I mean, you just a financing, do you need to do another one, can you give us some guidance when that's going to -- when you're going to have to go back to the trough?

Bassam Damaj

I think it's important to note here, Beth, is that our focus right now, I mean, we just filed our 10-K and you probably -- I don't know, if you had a chance to see it, but basically…

Beth Senko

No.

Bassam Damaj

Again, there is no going concern on the company's liquidity, which means there is enough cash, whether from the cash we have or the revenues coming in on production that will cover the expenses. But -- and as I mentioned in my call it the important for the market to understand that we want to uplist to NASDAQ. In order to uplist to NASDAQ, there are specific shareholder equity requirement the company has to have and specific actually NASDAQ looks at cash and liquidity different way than has been looked actually by other markets.

So, we need to take that into account that we would need to raise what we need to raise in order to meet those requirements and uplist to NASDAQ. Because I actually will not and do not want to see another scene like what happened last week with some certain market makers that really tries to bring the stock down to $1.50. This is something -- and always think about the cash requirement that what is required to meet the NASDAQ capital requirements initial listing.

Beth Senko

Okay. And have you had any preliminary meetings with investors either debt or equity, which would get you away from this convertible debt, which is rightfully expensive?

Bassam Damaj

So maybe we should clear out. I mean, the debt we have is non-convertible, whether the company decides to settle or not now this is the decision, but we do not take any convertible note. The note we have are non-secured, non-convertible that really are paid off mostly either equity six times, or in monthly payments. But as you've mentioned, there are a lot of funds out there that cannot invest in OTC traded companies.

And we have a great history with those funds, we have a great relationship with them. And the management does not believe that it will be actually difficult for the company if there is an uplisting to be at the same time as raise. We will not go and do a raise without an uplisting, any raising of equity needs to be done in conjunction with an uplisting to NASDAQ.

Beth Senko

Got it. Okay, thank you so much.

Bassam Damaj

No problem. And go ahead.

Showing no further questions on the phone. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for some previously submitted questions.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you. Thank you, Gary. So here, I was like, actually, we've received several pages of questions from the shareholders actually. And I think I would like to go through them. As we always do and try to -- and we believe this is the most efficient way of answering all your questions that you send us. The first question is coming what are your plans to uplist to NASDAQ? Why don't you do that now?

I mean, I believe we addressed the NASDAQ uplisting plans in details on my call. So we will not go into more answers to this.

The second question, when will you hear from your partner about the second FlutiCare and approval?

We have been advised by our ANDA manufacturing partner that they're still working with the FDA on getting the final approval for the OTC ANDA. We really -- this is in the FDA hands, not in our hands. We will update the shareholders as soon as there is the formal approval from the FDA. We are eager to see the approval as you all are and we will definitely update you once that happens.

The third question is coming, what are the results of your core product pilot study with CBS?

So, as you probably know, we had three products in the pilot program with CVS. It was I believe 12 stores chosen by CVS not by us and the company was not actually allowed to market those products or push any marketing spend on those. CVS wanted to see what those products will do on their own.

One of the products this graduate actually from the pilot programs to category arrival, and we've had multiple discussions with CVS and the different category managers, and we await the response of the category manager response, which is held in July or November pending the opening available on their shelf space. So we are actually working with CVS on one of those products. And we will update as soon as we have an answer from the category manager.

The fourth question, what are the company's plans for its current CBD oil product and for future CBD oil products?

I mean, we publicly disclose that we launched our first CBD oil product, which is MZS Sleeping Aid in the U.S. We recently did that. I mean, as you know the CBD oil and Hemp-Derived product is a growing market that is developing little by little but one has to be careful with two things. First, commercializing those products in 14 states is still illegal. There are 14 states in the U.S. that have restriction on settings dietary supplements containing CBD oil, believe it or not, although the farm bill has passed, Congress, but the state have their own regulations and companies especially public companies have to be very careful with this. So not to be actually entangled in legal battles with those states.

In addition, there are -- there is very limited number of merchant processors and banks that will accept to either process payments through credit card payments, or even accept to deposit cash in their bank, if it is derived from the sale of CBD oil. And I'm sure many of you don't know this, we still in the U.S. we still have restrictions, this is not Canada, Canada is a much more open market.

But again, we have to be very careful with that. We still believe that this is a market that is worth going to that's why we went into this market. And we believe that we should continue to be in the market and consider additional opportunities of products or partnerships to grow in that specific aid.

The fifth question, why has there been no insider buying for a long time, there has been plenty of opportunities to get shares at a great discount?

First of all I do agree with the shareholder that the share are at the great discount right now. So, -- but management and board members did buy on the open market multiple times. Shareholders, can confirm that by the Form 4 that have been filed with the SEC. But also shareholders have to bear in mind that our insider information policy and the number of transactions we do the management and the Board of Directors are continuously in possession of insider information and thus we are prohibited from buying shares on the open market, while we are in possession of this information, we do a large amount of transactions we are continuously growing. So the management does have insider information all the time.

But when we feel that it is the right time, and that there is no legal issues to buy shares on the open market, we will do it as we have done it in the past.

The next question, why do you have such great difficulty in achieving profitability despite excellent gross margins?

I mean, here I think we discussed in details why we didn't achieve the profitability in 2018 and what we’re doing to achieve it. But again, I mean profitability is a process this is not something that happens overnight. And I think it is important to understand that most companies that are profitable usually do it over a period of five years or more to achieve that profitability because it has to be sustained. And we only started to make significant revenues three years ago. I mean again, grand you now we are a $24 million, but this is the first year that we do a $24 million in revenue.

And we do believe and we are working hard where we want to see the profitability coming to see a reality and be profitable and be independent of the market. So we are working hard to execute on the business plan that I have detailed for you on the call to be able to achieve that profitability as soon as possible.

Please explain in detail why you believe March 15 was the best date to execute? There is a split note that you had a full 12 months to bring the company in best position for yourself. Why did you rush it?

I mean, this is not a question that should be asked. I mean, we did not rush any of our split. We have our application filed with NASDAQ Capital Market, usually when a company files that the company does not go and just announce these things. So the shareholders are not aware of what they're doing to uplist the company to NASDAQ.

We filed the applications we have specific uplisting requirements including having a share price of above $3 to $4, depending on which category we fall into in the NASDAQ Capital Market initial listing requirements. And this is what we have done, we have started executing into meeting our initial requirements, and we will continue to meet them and if NASDAQ is satisfied and when tested [ph] as a top list.

Next question, we are an unprofitable nano-cap company and your total compensation for 2017 including bonuses was $1.16 million, which is 13.2% of the annual revenues. Please explain why this compensation should be perceived as appropriate for shareholders?

This is a question that keeps being asked, right. I'm not sure where you're getting your numbers, but let me start first by saying that in 2013, when I started as a CEO of the company, we had zero cash in the bank. So I personally extended a $2.5 million line of credit that converted at $0.40 and I repeat it converted at $0.40 and did not take a salary for three years.

I am sure you did not mind at that time, and you expect the CEO to continue to work provide cash and not be paid and work for you free. That I mean, the work doesn't function in that matter. And we have to understand we have to be realistic.

In addition, which is important here, and that can be confirmed by our findings with the SEC. I returned a large number of my RSUs to the company in 2016. I have not been issued any equity by the company since 2016. Three years, I haven't received a single share actually from the company. So if you think I'm overly paid I think you should actually go back and take what I've been paid over the six years I am been into the company.

I received one cash bonus, since I started work in the company since 2013. And you have to be bothered by that fact and we brought all the financial and personal sacrifice that I personally suffered growing this company to $24 million of revenue.

In addition, please note that there is a vote on the management compensation every three years. And during the last vote the company received majority of vote from the shareholder on the pay. So I'm not actually clear where you got to a question that the shareholders did not approve that.

So if you believe honestly, that you can do a better job at running the company, please come forward I would be more than happy to present you to our Board of Directors so you can present your plan, how to run Innovus better than the current CEO and take us to profitability faster if you can do that. I'm actually getting pretty frustrated in part of those type of questions and this will be the last time that I will certainly entertain such questions.

The last question that's coming what are the ways average annual sales to reach profitability in other words where is breakeven point with regards to sales?

I think it's important that this is something we do not disclose, this is proprietary information to the company, but definitely you will be able to see that from our future filings. So this is not something that we will disclose at this time.

We have one last question. How is the return on investment between the Canada and the U.S.?

I think we've already covered that from the question of the analyst from Beth from that Zacks.

The last question that I received, can you actually discuss why Zacks downgraded you to a sell few days ago?

And again, we did actually contact Zacks for that. And it was actually a glitch in the system when the symbol moved from INNV to INNVV after the reverse split for 30 days. And I believe that was actually corrected by their system. So we have not been downgraded by Zacks. This was a computer glitch that -- unfortunately that's happened at that time.

So with this, I believe this is the end of the questions that we have. Again, I would like to thank you for your continued support. And we look forward to update you again on our continuous growth and our efforts towards profitability for the company hopefully this year. Thank you very much and have a great day.

