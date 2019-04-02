Analyzing Tyson Foods' Acquisition Spree

The company's large net debt position is largely responsible for this view, as is the lack of GAAP margin expansion since FY2016 when it comes to gross and operating margins.

While the company has posted tremendous dividend growth in the past and is a major free cash flow generator, future payout growth will be a tall order, in our view.

By Callum Turcan

Image shown: Tyson's share price has come roaring back since the doldrums of December 2018.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is one of the leading providers of protein products in the world and yields 2.2% as of this writing. During its 2018 fiscal year, which ended in late-September 2018, the company sold products in approximately 125 countries including China, Japan, countries within the European Union, various countries in the Middle East, and elsewhere. In order to counterbalance the volatile nature of the commodities business and move into a space with higher margins, Tyson has been expanding its branded value-add product offerings such as ready-to-eat sandwiches, prepared meals, breakfast sausages, and numerous other items under the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands.

In this article, let's talk about our skepticism regarding Tyson's ability to reward shareholders through dividend increases, given its acquisition program. We'll also assess the company's valuation, with shares trading at the midpoint of our estimate of the company's range of potential fair value estimate outcomes. We're not huge fans of Tyson fundamentally (its economic profit spread is good though), but we might consider the idea in the newsletter portfolios should it step up its deleveraging efforts. We'd also prefer that its share price fall toward the lower end of our estimate of its range of potential fair value outcomes (price matters), of course, but that's not all that we look at. We'd like to see both enterprise valuation support (intrinsic value support) as well as strengthening technical/momentum indicators, at the same time, to really grow excited.

We talk a lot about the importance of combining enterprise valuation (not just the traditional quant value factor) and technical momentum indicators in our new book. We believe combining these two considerations into a methodology helps investors avoid value traps. It doesn't look to us that Tyson's share price is down for the count (see image at the top of this article), which gives us some confidence that the company is not one of those dreaded value traps. With shares fairly valued at the moment and the company's share price holding up, it's not one that we're too worried about. That doesn't mean that we're ready to jump into the idea just yet, however. We'd like to see its share price trading below our estimate of its intrinsic value, something we will talk about later in the note.

Evaluating Tyson's Business Risk

Only one company represented more than 10% of Tyson’s consolidated revenue during its FY2018, and that was Walmart Inc (WMT). The giant big-box retailer accounted for 17.3% of Tyson’s sales last fiscal year, representing one of the company’s most important corporate relationships. If anything were to happen to that relationship, Tyson would likely suffer material financial harm. Tyson’s bargaining power has increased tremendously since going on its acquisition spree, as the firm added numerous top tier brand names to its roster. The kinds of products that consumers would really miss if they weren’t readily available.

Any relationship; corporate, government, or otherwise, that constitutes a large part of a company’s business profile is one that needs to be monitored. It’s unlikely that Tyson and Walmart would want to jeopardize their relationship for the foreseeable future. Tyson has had to recall some of its products in America this calendar year including 69,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken strips and 18 tons of “White Meat Panko” chicken nuggets. Recall worries are another big risk for food product producers, with only solid operational execution offering some protection from an inherent risk in the industry.

Acquisition spree

Back in 2014, Tyson agreed to purchase The Hillshire Brands Company in an all-cash deal valued at almost $8.6 billion when including the net debt Tyson would take on. That was followed up by the all-cash deal in 2017 to buy AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc. in a transaction worth $4.2 billion (including the assumption of debt). Management didn’t stop there, as Tyson would go on to buy Keystone Foods from Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCPK:MRRTY) for $2.2 billion in cash through a deal made last year.

All of these purchases were based in part on operational synergies (realizing economies of scale in the food products industry) and gaining a much larger portfolio of branded value-add products. Tyson even announced it was going to spend $340 million buying the Thai and European operations of BRF S.A. (BRFS) in February 2019. That included four processing facilities in Thailand, one in the United Kingdom, and one in the Netherlands along with brands like Speedy Pollo and Grabits.

These major acquisitions are how Tyson has aggressively moved into the value-add branded products arena over the past five years. In FY2013, Tyson’s GAAP gross margin came in at 6.9% as its GAAP operating income clocked in at 4.0%. Fast forward to FY2018, and Tyson’s GAAP gross margin had firmed up to 12.8% while its GAAP operating income jumped to 7.6%. However, it’s worth noting that since FY2016, Tyson’s GAAP gross and operating margins have been broadly flat. The company had made tremendous headway with improving its profitability early on after the Hillshire purchase, but margin expansion appears to have stalled out since then. During Tyson’s latest quarterly conference call with investors management noted that,

I am confident in our ability to integrate the BRF operations in part due to the pace and level of team working taking place with the Keystone integration. Keystone is already playing an important role in our growth strategy, and we look forward to maximizing the opportunities inherent in the combined business that benefit our customers as we strive to meet their needs and grow together. As part of the integration process for Keystone, a few weeks ago we announced several organizational changes. This refinement of our team will help us make the most of our biggest growth opportunities which are value added foods in the international markets. I am glad to have everyone on board and the team is eager and motivated to deliver results.”

We will be monitoring the integration process to see if margin expansion will resume as Tyson continues onward with its acquisition spree. A corporate organization combined with a renewed focus on selling more branded valued-added food to international markets may do the trick.

At the end of FY2013, Tyson was sitting on $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents versus $0.5 billion in short-term debt and $1.9 billion in long-term debt, good for a net debt load of almost $1.3 billion. By the end of FY2018, Tyson’s cash and cash equivalents had shrunk to $0.3 billion while its short-term and long-term debt load climbed by to $1.9 billion and $8.0 billion, respectively, good for a net debt load of $9.6 billion. Clearly, its acquisition spree has come at the expense of its balance sheet in a bid to become a much larger enterprise with differentiated food product offerings.

Tyson has allocated a moderate amount of its free cash flow generation over the years to keep its net debt position contained. That being said, as a serial acquirer, the company continues to take on debt. By the end of Tyson’s first quarter FY2019, the firm had a net debt position of $11.6 billion ($3.9 billion in short-term debt plus $8.1 billion in long-term debt minus $0.4 billion in cash).

Free cash flow and dividend coverage analysis

Tyson generated $3.0 billion in net operating cash flow in FY2018, up 14% year over year as its net income surged from $1.8 billion in FY2017 to $3.0 billion in FY2018. Capital expenditures climbed up by 12% on an annual basis in FY2018 to $1.2 billion, leaving $1.8 billion for free cash flow generation. Free cash flow generation was up 15% from FY2017 levels.

The company spent $0.4 billion on dividend payments in FY2018, leaving plenty of free cash flow for $0.4 billion in share buybacks with the remainder going towards net debt reduction. Management indicated that Tyson would be paying down debt built up from recent acquisitions as its capital expenditures will remain contained relatively speaking. During the firm’s latest quarterly conference call with investors, management stated that Tyson’s current net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 2.8x, which is above past target levels that called for a leverage ratio closer to 2.0x.

We note that Tyson has consistently generated free cash flow over the past few years, enabling the company to boost its quarterly dividend from $0.05 per share in late 2013 to $0.375 per share as declared in February 2019. However, its large net debt load makes further dividend growth harder to sustain going forward.

In order to systematically evaluate the quality of a company’s dividend coverage in a way that can be applied to any company operating in any industry, we like to use free cash flow analysis. Our work to assess dividend health measures its expected free cash flow generation over the next five years, derived through our discounted cash flow analysis which is conducted in a fastidious manner, less its net debt position (vice-versa for net cash), with that total then getting divided by its expected dividend obligations during the observed period.

After our work is all finished in this capacity, Tyson registers a ratio of 0.9x, earning the company a poor assessment with respect to dividend safety, by our marks. Our dividend growth potential assessment is also very poor, not because it hasn’t increased its payout in the past (or that it won't in the near term), but because future increases will have to contend with deleveraging efforts. It's worth reiterating: we're not expecting Tyson to cut its payout due to the less-than-ideal ratio (in fact, we're forecasting modest growth), but it does mean that investors should start to watch the situation more closely. Debt cuts both ways (positive or negative) depending on where the company is in the economic cycle. That said, if Tyson were to halt its buying spree, the company's balance sheet would improve materially, and perhaps its dividend resilience would follow, too.

Evaluating past and future returns on invested capital

Image shown: Our calculations of return on invested capital.

Over time, Tyson's return on invested capital has exceeded its weighted average cost of capital. We also expect a spread between these two metrics over the next five years, which is based on our pro forma financial analysis of the company. As a result, we give Tyson's business quality high marks as the company has shown that it is fully capable of properly integrating new assets into its corporate profile in order to realize better margins and growth opportunities. Scoring well in these categories means on a fundamental level, the company is performing strongly, but note that is different than viewing the company in terms of valuation (which is a function of investor expectations of business quality, not necessarily business quality itself). As it relates to the context of valuation, Tyson is trading near the midpoint of our estimate of its fair value range of outcomes, indicating shares are fairly priced as of this writing (see image below).

Concluding thoughts

All things considered, Tyson is doing the right things as far as its corporate profile is concerned, but its ability to reward shareholders through dividend increases remains limited until the acquisition spree stops or margin expansion continues sometime in the not too distant future. How well Tyson is able to integrate the newest additions to its portfolio will be key. Looking ahead, the company's outlook isn't bad at all:

For fiscal 2019, USDA indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should increase approximately 3% from fiscal 2018 levels, but we expect domestic availability of protein to increase approximately 2% as export markets should absorb a portion of the increase in production. Sales – For fiscal 2019, we expect sales to grow to approximately $43 billion due to volume growth and mix, as well as the impact of the Keystone acquisition. Most of the sales growth is expected to occur in our Chicken segment and Other, as well as expected growth in our Prepared Foods segment after excluding the impact of the divestitures Reaffirming Adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2019 of $5.75-$6.10.

Tyson's bottom line guidance was about in line with expectations. As of this writing, Tyson trades at the midpoint of its range of potential fair value estimate outcomes (based on our enterprise valuation process), so a moderate amount of share repurchases should be viewed as acceptable - meaning shares aren't ridiculously expensive where it is blatantly obvious management is too aggressive with buyback deployment.

We, as always, would still prefer Tyson consider stepping up its deleveraging efforts to ensure a safe and healthy dividend over the long haul, unless of course, its share price falls toward the lower end of its range of potential values, at which buying back stock may be the best move. The situation is always a dynamic one. Tyson has a strong business, great returns on capital, a solid outlook, but leverage and its so-so valuation keep us less enthused about its stock at current levels.

Image Shown: Tyson trades just above our range of potential values, which is derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis

Author’s note: Some of the companies mentioned above don’t trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.