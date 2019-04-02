A Shift To A Capital Return Program Could Boost Putnam Premier Income Trust

Many CEFs are being attacked by activists and shifting towards a managed distribution policy in order to increase shareholder demand.

There are many quirks to closed-end funds that investors should look for in order to capitalize on a total return approach.

We expressed this idea and added it to our Core Portfolio in our March 1 monthly newsletter on Yield Hunting.

One of the key aspects of our strategy is to identify closed-end funds ("CEFs") that we think have a superior total return potential, given the underlying risks. The CEF space can be characterized as one with a large degree of inefficiencies with only a small institutional presence. This creates some opportunities to exploit what we think are key drivers by primarily retail investors.

Discounts and yields tend to be the shiny objects for many of these types of investors. Not that they aren't important aspects for consideration, however, it can pay to dig in much deeper. Why? Not all distribution policies are the same.

Most CEFs use what is called a level distribution policy. That refers to the fund keeping the distribution level unless it needs to be changed because it is over- or under-distributing. Most fund sponsors attempt to keep the distribution as stable as possible as the reliability can be a key selling point for investors in demanding the shares. Investors want to know that their income will be the same each month.

Other funds have what is called a Managed Distribution Policy ("MDP") which attempts to target a specific yield for the fund. That means that the distribution may be changed as often as every month in order to achieve that goal. However, most of the new managed distribution policies focus on keeping the distribution level and monthly.

Since CEFs are technically investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, they are subject to double taxation if they do not distribute all of its investment income and net realized long-term capital gains each year.

Advantages:

Can provide a consistent income stream for shareholders

Designed to help reduce the discount to NAV

Tends to increase liquidity

Provides an incentive to the manager to earn the distribution in order to avoid returning capital

Helps to create a performance target for shareholders

Provides support for the shares in declining markets

Disadvantages:

Return of capital reduces NAV and increases leverage

Creates confusion regarding the true distribution yield

Can increase the expense ratio if the distribution is too high

Allocates capital based on distribution over investment opportunities (higher cash levels)

Return of capital can be complex for tax record keeping

So, why are we going through the advantages and disadvantages of a managed distribution policy? The main reason we look for these types of distributions is when a fund announces a shift from a level distribution policy to a managed one, the discount tends to close. This is primarily due to investors seeing an increase in the distribution *yield* and buying up the shares.

Many sponsors initiate these types of distribution policies in order to stem an activist attack on the fund. There are a half dozen or so players that tend to accumulate shares in a fund, initiate shareholder proposals that will be shareholder-friendly but typically not "sponsor-friendly".

The higher yield, in some cases significantly higher, helps increase investor demand and close the gap with the NAV. Unfortunately, many investors in closed-end funds are fairly unsophisticated and tend to buy based solely on yield and discount. The funds that institute these are typically not the ones that are trading near NAV. Thus, the large discounts and higher yields (when changing to an MDP) can attract a lot of these types of investors.

In other cases, a fund may initiate a capital return plan. This is when a fund incorporates several discount tightening moves all at once. For example, they may switch to an MDP, announce a tender offer, and commence a share buyback program. This can significantly decrease the size of the discount and really force the portfolio managers to enhance performance or risk losing their fund.

So, we want to be on top of these changes and pounce when a fund makes one of these changes. Last year, Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC), in an effort to fend off activist shareholders in the fund, instituted one of these strategies.

The plan is the latest in a series of actions undertaken with the goal of enhancing fund competitiveness and investment returns for current and prospective common shareholders. Under the plan, JQC will return to shareholders 20 percent of common assets, or approximately $240 million of its capital as of December 14, 2018, over the next three years through supplemental amounts included in the fund's regular monthly distributions. Additional information on the fund's capital return plan is available here.

Despite the fund being one of the worst in terms of NAV performance, the capital return plan can help create a superior total return for the shareholder. Since then, the fund has closed the discount by about 4 points, though most CEFs have seen their discounts tighten during the time period. We discussed this fund with our members a few months ago.

Another fund that recently created a similar change was Putnam Premier Income (PPT). This is a bit of an under-the-radar go-anywhere multisector fund that doesn't get much coverage. We will explore the opportunity more below.

Putnam Premier Income

This fund has all the aspects we look for when deciding to add a position to the Core Portfolio.

Attractive discount

Compelling yield

Strong fundamentals and trends

Potential catalyst

The fund currently trades at a 3.92% discount (down from about 7.9% when we recommended it), which is about 250 bps tighter than the one-year average, but approximately 1.6 points below the 52-week high. It pays a nice "PIMCO like" 8.16% yield, which is their effort to wind down the large amount UNII.

The thesis is not a long-term one, but it is longer than a convergence trade or a flex trade opportunity. That yield for what is held in the portfolio (more than half being investment-grade high-quality paper) is an anomaly. They announced a capital return program late last year (similar to what JCS and Nuveen did recently). This is some verbiage from the announcement:

The Trustees of the Putnam Funds have approved an amendment to the dividend policy for the Putnam closed-end funds to establish targeted distribution rates for common shares. Under the policy, each fund currently expects to make monthly distributions to common shareholders at a distribution rate per share as follows:

(Source: Press Release)

It is currently expected that a fund's ordinary income will be the principal source of its distributions. However, the balance of the distributions, if any, will come first from any capital gain and then will constitute a return of capital (ROC). A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder's tax basis in his or her shares of the fund. A return of capital will further reduce a fund's net asset value and thus, over time, potentially increase the fund's expense ratio. The funds expect to make ROCs in order to achieve the targeted distribution rates. Distribution rates are not performance. Because the distribution rate may include a ROC, it should not be confused with yield or income.

Credit Quality:

The fund has exposure across the spectrum in terms of quality. The largest piece is their U.S. government and agency mortgage obligations. These are mostly pass-through certificates issued by Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

Maturity Breakdown:

(Source: Fact Sheet)

Performance:

The fund has rebounded from a weak 2018 smartly with a YTD price return of 11.36%. Over the last three years, the total return on price has been over 10% with the NAV up 7%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Other Characteristics:

Total assets: $938M

Expense ratio: $0.92%

1yr Z-score: +1.35

Current yield: 8.16%

Daily volume: 279K shares

Daily volume $: 1.44 million

Average effective maturity: 8.0 years

Average effective duration: 2.52 years

Leverage: 17.1% (portfolio leverage through derivatives)

Portfolio Composition:

The portfolio is really a classic example of a multisector fund with a broad array of different exposures. The top subsector today is commercial MBS followed by high-yield bonds and agency CMOs. There is also some non-agency MBS, a space we continue to like and performed well in the recent fourth quarter market swoon.

(Source: CEFConnect)

With 1,641 holdings, the fund has a significant amount of moving parts that make it hard to decipher exactly what is going on. If you go through the annual report, there are 25 pages devoted to their derivative book which includes interest rate swap contracts, currency forwards, futures contracts, and swap options. They also have written call options, mostly on Fannie Mae mortgages underlying.

Most of the positions are level 2 securities, meaning there is a decent amount of liquidity in the portfolio.

And, the short book:

(Source: Annual Report)

Concluding Thoughts

From a checklist aspect, the fund checks all the boxes we are looking for. It was trading at a discount to NAV that we thought was too wide, especially after the Fed came out and basically took off the table any further monetary tightening.

It had an attractive yield over 8%. While some of that is capital gains, that is okay. The yield is highly competitive with funds like the popular PIMCO taxables.

It had a catalyst in the form of the new capital return program, which shifted the distribution to a managed distribution policy.

The fund is a unique play in the higher quality space. That play was to grab a 7.26% discounted fund paying 8.43% until ROC comes in with significance into the distribution. The sister fund Putnam Master Intermediate (NYSE:PIM) is already showing some ROC, so we favor PPT over it. The fund goes ex-dividend on the 21st of each month, and the discount typically widens between 4 and 8 days following. So far, we have only seen about 16 bps of widening this month.

We will be establishing a position using limit orders in the high $4.90s for an initial 4% in the Core. Our buy under/sell over thresholds will be set at -7% and -3%.

This is a similar play as JQC which recently instituted a similar program but on steroids. However, PPT has the benefit of being a much higher quality (in terms of underlying holdings) fund. The holdings are mostly (~60%) investment grade and some exposure to high yield and EM bonds. It's really a multisector go-anywhere fund that fits in well in the Core of our fixed income exposures.

While a lot of the juice has been made in this one, it is a good demonstration of how we identify good positions that have a higher-than-average potential of appreciation. We still believe this to be a solid holding at these levels that has the potential to move to a premium valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.