3 Reasons To Buy SPDR S&P 500

This provides no guarantees about future performance, but quantitative indicators can provide an objective and measurable framework to analyze the market environment.

When making investment decisions, relying on cold, hard data and quantified statistics is a much sounder approach than buying and selling based on opinions and speculations about the future.

The following paragraphs will be taking a look at the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) through 3 different and complementary trend indicators: long-term moving average, price channels, and relative strength. The 3 indicators are currently bullish for the market-tracking ETF.

The quantitative indicators are far from perfect or infallible, but they have a solid track record in terms of optimizing returns and reducing downside risk over the long term. If the statistical data is any valid guide, these indicators bode well for SPY going forward.

Long-Term Moving Average

If you want to evaluate the main trend in an asset, it makes sense to start with a simple and straightforward trend indicator such as the 200-day moving average. In the words of Leonardo da Vinci, "simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" and this basic indicator provides a solid starting point for the analysis.

The chart below shows the evolution of SPY and its 200-day moving average since December of 1999. As we can see, the indicator does a strong job of showing the main direction of prices over the long term.

Source: ETFreplay.com

The following backest simulation buys SPY when the ETF is above the 200-day moving average, and it goes to cash when the ETF is below such a trend indicator. Cumulative return for this strategy since December 1999 is 381.4%, versus 194.8% for a buy and hold position in SPY in the same period.

Source: ETFreplay.com

Such as important, the strategy is quite effective in terms of risk reduction. The maximum drawdown - meaning the greatest percentage drop in equity from the peak - is only 20.8% for the strategy, versus a much larger drawdown of 55.2% for buy and hold investors in SPY.

As shown in the chart, SPY is above its 200-day moving average as of the time of this writing, so the quantitative strategy is currently long the market-tracking ETF.

Price Channels

Moving averages can be very effective indicators when the asset price is in a well-defined trend, either up or down. However, in a sideways market environment, moving averages tend to produce too many false signals. For this reason, price channels can be a great complementary tool to use in conjunction with moving averages.

The chart shows the long-term evolution of SPDR S&P 500 and the 6-month price channel.

Source: ETFreplay.com

The quantitative strategy buys SPY when the ETF crosses above the 75% level in the channel, and it goes to cash when it falls below 25% of such a channel. The backtested performance numbers are quite strong, with the strategy gaining 319.8%, versus 175.8% for a long-only position in SPY.

Source: ETFreplay.com

Maximum drawdown is 13.5% for the price channel strategy, versus 50.8% for a buy and hold position in SPY. In terms of both return and risk, the numbers are clearly attractive.

The price channel strategy is also long SPY right now, providing another bullish trend indicator for the ETF.

Relative Strength

Money has an opportunity cost. When you invest in an asset with inferior returns - even if the price is rising - you are missing on the opportunity to invest that capital in another position with superior performance. In other words, you don't just want to buy investments that are rising in price, you want to buy the investments that are also outperforming other alternatives.

In that spirit, the following quantitative strategy looks for the top 3 ETFs among a universe of 9 instruments that represent some key asset classes.

The ETFs in the investable universe are:

SPDR S&P 500 for big stocks in the U.S.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) for small U.S. stocks

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) for a basket of commodities

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) for gold

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) for REITs

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) for long-term treasury bonds

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) for short-term Treasury bonds

In order to be eligible, an ETF has to be in an uptrend, meaning that the current market price is above the 10-month moving average. If no ETF is in an uptrend, the system goes for the safest asset in the group, which is SHY.

Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the top 3 with the highest relative strength. Relative strength is measured by a ranking system that considers volatility-adjusted returns over 3 and 6 months.

Since January 2007, the strategy gained 323.4%, versus 156.3% for a buy and hold position in SPY. Maximum drawdown is 14.4% for the strategy versus 55.2% for SPY.

Source: ETFreplay.com

As of the most recent update, SPY is one of the top 3 ETFs among the 9 asset classes considered in terms of trend and relative strength together. This represents a third bullish indicator for the fund from a quantitative perspective.

The Bottom Line

Trying to predict the future is futile, but we can evaluate the quantitative evidence in order to measure the price trends and evaluate the risk and reward trade-off in a particular investment in a specific moment in time.

No quantitative system can be perfect or infallible, and past performance does not guarantee future returns. However, long-term moving averages, price channels, and relative strength have proven to be quite effective in terms of increasing returns and reducing downside risk.

The three indicators are currently bullish for SPDR S&P 500, and this is a piece of evidence that should be acknowledged when making data-driven investment decisions.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.