M&T Bank Shares Are Worth Adding To Your Portfolio At The Right Price

The shares are also offering an above average yield, but it may not be enough yet to cause me to purchase shares.

Source

M&T Bank (MTB) is a bank operator located in the Northeast part of the country. It operates with over 750 branches in 8 different states and continues to grow each year. The company was founded in 1856 and has been growing its customer and location base quite nicely. As a conservative lender it has been able to withstand the test of time and not falter during economic recessions. In fact, M&T has not posted a loss going back to 1976. The company has been a longtime holding of Warren Buffett's as well, which is always nice to see that the legendary investor approves of the company. As the loan market starts to slow, we look to see where M&T shares offer opportunity for long term investors.

Performance

M&T reported earnings in the middle of January that were quite pleasant.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company beat on both the top and bottom lines and reported healthy revenue growth of 5%+.

The bank saw net income grow 69% year over year and 4% quarter over quarter.

Source: Earnings Release

This tells us there wasn't a slow down as we headed in to the end of the year in which many other regional banks reported almost no growth. In fact M&T really hasn't seen much growth in its loan balances either.

Loans and leases were $88.5 billion as of the end of the quarter which is compared to $88 billion a year before. While there was growth in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans that was partially offset by residential mortgage loan repayments. The company also hasn't seen much growth in their deposits.

Total deposits were $90.2 billion which compared with $92.4 billion the year before. Without growing deposits the only way the company can make more conservatively is through higher rates. We are now seeing that rates are probably not going to rise anymore which will begin to put pressure on earnings in the mean time. Additionally, higher deposits of course only help when there is attractive loans to be made. Much of this depends on a strong economy, strong home buying, and strong auto buying. While we are seeing a peak in all of these categories it has not slowed much. Investors should be hopeful that with the recent decline in rates we may see home buying pick up a bit. However, we also must keep in mind M&T operates in a region that, due to recent tax law changes, is seeing a large portion of its wealthy residents move out of state. This would probably hamper the overall loan quality in the long run as the higher credit quality customers look to move to lower tax states.

For 2018 the bank earned a whopping $12.86 per share which was 46% higher than the year before. While much of this was due to the tax law changes it has effectively made the shares trade at a cheaper multiple which we will see shortly. Additionally, M&T repurchased over 3 million shares during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.34, for a total cost of $500 million. And for all of 2019 the company repurchased In the 12.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $2.2 billion. This is quite substantial considering the bank trades with a market cap of less than $22 billion. Seeing the bank repurchase almost 10% of its outstanding shares in one year is impressive to say the least.

Lastly, the bank is improving all of its key ratios to ensure it is a strong operator.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has improved its efficiency ratio to 51% as of the fourth quarter, this compares to 54% the year before. It also has see its charge off ratios decline return on assets improve. All notable metrics and something investors should always keep an eye on.

Valuation

Compared to some other peers we see how the valuation of M&T looks.

Data by YCharts

It looks like M&T is expensive compared to most peers. With its forward P/E higher than most peers, as well as its yield being lower and P/B being the highest. It looks like it is not offering much of a discount at all compared to the others in its peer group.

Compared to its own trading history for the last 5 years, we see that the shares are offering some value.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Currently shares trade at a discount compared to their 5 year average for P/S, P/E, forward P/E, and P/CF. These sings signal perhaps that with a reversion to the mean there could be upside for investors at these levels.

Lastly, looking at the historical average yield we can see if shares offer an above average dividend.

Source: YieldChart

Since 1995 the shares have offered an average yield of around 2.19%. Currently with shares yielding around 2.5% and a dividend hike foretasted around the corner, the shares are offering an enticing dividend. However, as we saw before it is lower than peers. It is notable to state that the company was one of only two banks in the S&P 500 which did not lower its dividend during the recession. While I like above average dividends, I would look to start a position when the yield is closer to 3%. This has only happened around 10% of the time in the last 24 years of trading.

Conclusion

M&T shares are quite expensive when compared to peers. While shares trade off of their highs, I believe that since rates will be not going any higher for the rest of the year, shares may offer a better entry point. Should the earnings reports begin to show the lack of growth year over year, investors may take their money out of the company and look to other larger banks for an investment in the space. As a regional player, the company doesn't have the large trading operations many of the national banks have to help bolster earnings in times of slowing loan growth. However, the company is a conservative lender with a strong history and I believe shares do deserve a premium. I would look to start a position when shares yield around 3%, or approximately $132 a share. We will see what this valuation may imply with the next dividend increase coming up as it should of course change the level in which a 3% yield becomes attainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.