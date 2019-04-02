Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH) CEO Riccardo Delle Coste on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Riccardo Delle Coste - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Cugine - President

Joseph Tesoriero - Chief Financial Officer

Justin Borus - Ibex Investors LLC

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group, LLC.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today, we will review our fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results. Discuss our 2018 accomplishments, review our growing sales channels and provide additional insights into our expanding sales pipeline.

2018 was a very strong year for us both from a revenue growth perspective as well as operationally. We announced two major milestone achievements with national account approvals and made significant headway in our new sales channels in schools and military. Before I walk through these accomplishments in more detail, let me first provide a high level overview of our 2018 financial results.

Our 2018 net sales increased 112% to over $4.2 million, while gross margin expanded 6% to 51%. We also reduced general and administrative expenses by 18% or $1.7 million and we reduced our operating loss by 31% or $2.7 million.

Our fourth quarter net sales were up 141% to over $900,000 and net cash from operating activities improved by $3.2 million in 2018 from a use of cash of $7.3 million in 2017 to a use of cash of $4.1 million in 2018.

Due to the improvements we have made in our cost structure and economies of scale through topline growth, we expect the improvement in cash flow to continue and accelerate in 2019. We are very pleased with our results over the past year and expect to see a material ramp in sales during 2019 as momentum in the business continues to grow.

Now, I'd like to take a few moments to review some of the accomplishments we made over the course of 2018. Throughout the year, our Education and Military Channels continue to grow and we are still only just scratching the surface in both of these channels.

On our last Business Update Call, we announced that we had expanded to 300 schools nationally throughout multiple states. This channel is quite large with 98,000 schools in the U.S. Not only were we able to further strengthen our position in the school channel in 2018 by entering into a distribution agreement with the largest specialty food supply of the schools in the U.S., we also expanded with multiple national distributor contracts.

Since our last call, we have already had a significant increase in school locations to over 350 and we continue to add more as well as adding more schools in districts that were already customers. In fact, we are in the middle of the school bid season and expect another material ramp of school locations to begin for the new school year. We plan to provide an exciting school specific update very soon.

Turning to our Military Channel. At the end of January, we issued a press release announcing that we had expanded to 100 U.S. Armed Forces Dining Facilities, a 36% increase in two months and we continue to add more locations and make strong gain in this channel.

The feedback from the basis has been very positive and the results have confirmed that our product is a perfect fit for the high volume military dining facilities. This is another tremendous channel as there are 940 bases in the United States serving 1.3 million active troops and we are serving multiple locations within some bases.

Lastly, moving on to our national accounts, after a lengthy set of tests and approval process, we receive written notification this past November that our products had been approved for a national rollout to a QSR chain with over 2,500 locations and we are looking forward to a system-wide rollout for this account.

Finally, during the first quarter of 2019, we successfully raise $4.3 million through the combination of an equity raise and warrant exercise. Joe Tesoriero, our CFO will provide more details on the capital raise during his comments. This capital injection has strengthened our balance sheet as we launch into 2019 putting us into an excellent position to build on our 2018 accomplishments.

Overall, we are very excited to be entering 2019 from a strong operational and financial position. We see a clear path to profitability and to being cash flow positive and are ready to expand on these opportunities and announce additional major customer wins and rollouts in the coming months.

And with that, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Joe Tesoriero to discuss the financial results before handing it off to our President, Joe Cugine, who will provide more insights into our channels and opportunities. Joe?

Joseph Tesoriero

Thank you, Riccardo. Today I'll discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results and then provide an update on the key operational aspects of our business. Revenue was $4.2 million for the full-year 2018, an increase of 112% compared to $2 million for 2017. The increase in year-over-year sales is primarily the result of channel expansion in the school and military markets driven by our bulk Easy Pour product.

Our gross profit margin for the full-year 2018 was 51%, compared to 46% in 2017. The improvement in gross profit margin was driven by a number of factors including the leverage gain from the larger scale of production and product mix. We expect gross profit margins for 2019 to be similar to that of 2018.

General and administrative expense for 2018 improved by 18% or $1.7 million, reducing from $9.5 million in 2017 to $7.8 million in 2018. The primary driver of this improvement was at 29% reduction in personnel costs from $4.2 million to $3 million, a reduction of $1.2 million. Higher sales, improved gross margin and reduced G&A expense allowed us to reduce our operating loss by 31% or $2.7 million for the full-year 2018.

Turning to the fourth quarter 2018 results, revenue was $906,000, an increase of 141% compared to $376,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The same factors that drove the year-over-year improvement in revenue and gross profit margin drove the improved results in the fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter, we realized the reduction of $968,000 in our general and administrative expense, an improvement of 42% driven primarily by the reduction in personnel costs.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the year with $1 million of cash. On February 27, 2019, we announced that we had raised approximately $4.3 million of capital through the combination of a private placement of equity and the cash exercise of existing warrants.

The two components of the capital raise consisted of an issuance of 4 million shares of common stock at $0.60 per share, with no warrant coverage, and the exercise of 3.1 million existing warrants at an exercise price of $0.60 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $4.3 million.

We ended the year with $1.2 million of inventory, about 13% lower than the $1.4 million of inventory we had on hand at the beginning of the year. This improvement in working capital is a result of our increased sales during the fourth quarter, coupled with our ongoing focus to control working capital.

Overall, considering our accelerating revenue trend, strong gross profit margin, improving G&A structure, and strong balance sheet, we are in a strong financial position as we enter 2019 to accelerate our penetration in the School and Military Channels and to begin rollout to the 2,500 plus location National QSR that Riccardo mentioned in his opening comments.

Now with that, I will turn the call over to our President, Joe Cugine. Joe?

Joseph Cugine

Thank you, Joe. Riccardo opened the call today by highlighting recent customer wins and how these wins have us positioned for another year of strong revenue in 2019. I'll start by discussing the QSR channel. We announced on our last earnings call in November that we had received written approval for the rollout of our products from a National QSR with over 2,500 locations, our largest customer to-date. This was a major milestone for our Company and dramatically expands the long-term growth opportunities for Barfresh.

Additionally, we continue to test and work with a strong pipeline of large national restaurant chains that we expect to move from testing to launch in the near-term. Barfresh has a proven resources in place with an established organization with ample manufacturing capacity, logistics and distribution network to begin executing against this opportunity and others.

We continue to aggressively expand number of outlets and number of assets pouring our product as well as introducing existing customers to new flavors and platforms, which are driving increased sales. [Amples] of this expansion include QSRs, casual dining restaurants, third-party operators, dining and large traffic customer segments such as zoos, theaters and ski resorts.

For example, seven of our top 10 bulk customers are adding new locations in 2019 driving incremental sales with their consumers. Clearly increasing our customers’ revenue and profits will only strengthen our partnerships.

In addition, within our single-serve platform, casual dine customers such as Landry's, which includes outstanding Barfresh customers such as Bubba Gump Shrimp and Joe’s Crab Shack will not only introduce new flavors and concepts of these existing venues, but we'll also look to expand outlets within the Landry's portfolio. Concepts such as adding liquor to the Barfresh smoothie expands the range of consumer opportunity for Barfresh.

Moving to the Education Channel, starting Q2, 2019, we are now in contract with and/or selling our products into well over 350 school locations with another very significant ramp up about to be announced for the 2019 school year. With over 14,000 U.S. public school districts, representing over 98,000 schools, we continue to expand the number of states, counties and school districts on a weekly basis.

The true testament to the untapped need for our product on school menus that we started about 18 months ago with less than 50 school locations and I've grown to more than seven times that number in such a short period of time. We further advanced our progress in the education channel last year with agreements we signed with several new distributors.

And lastly, one of the drivers of growth for us in the school segment is variety. We are adding three new flavors that are now in distribution and selling in schools. Our school consumers are constantly seeking options and our new flavors are hitting the mark. The last channel, I'll highlight is the Military Channel. Yet another crucial channel we have quickly expanded and moving from just six military bases as the start of Q2, 2018 to now providing our products over 100 U.S. Armed Forces Dining Facilities.

We continue to actively pursue all U.S. Military Facilities and starting this year, we will begin pursuing international military dining facility locations. Important to note that we are in multiple locations at some bases, for example in 2018, we installed five smoothie machines and five separate locations on one base and six on another.

In summary, during 2018, we succeeded in building a strong foundation of diverse revenue streams, which will provide a stable and consistent revenue base for our business. The rapid expansion in the military and education channels as well as the approval for rollout with multiple large national accounts, demonstrates the success of our strategy and the large runway for growth ahead.

And with that, I turn it back to Riccardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you, Joe. As you can see from our fourth quarter and full-year results as well as our commentary, we have more than doubled the prior year sale. We've reduced our losses by 31% last year alone and continue to improve our cost structure while increasing our sales and increasing our margin.

We achieved major customer approval milestones with a National QSR that will be transformational when rolled out. We have more major customers that we expect will come out of testing and also moving to rollout.

We entered 2019 with well over 350 schools and growing at a rapid rate. We now also have over 100 military base locations and many more being added that will be pouring our products. We now see a clear path to profitability and being cash flow positive.

We have tremendous long-term growth opportunities for the foreseeable future and we are optimistic about the year ahead and look forward to updating you on additional wins on the next business update call and throughout 2019. I would like to finish by thanking our employees for their continued hard work and our shareholders for their continued support.

Now with that, let me open up the call for questions.

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session.

Justin Borus

Hey, guys. Thanks again for doing the call. My question is really focusing on the national accounts. Can you give us a little bit of additional color, how many you think we are getting to the final phases of testing and getting close to rollout? Is it just the one that announced in November or do you have two more, five more, 10 more, just give us a sense of how many potential customers we might be talking about here?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Hi, Justin. Look we obviously we've announced one of them that we've received the approval before. As we've always mentioned, we have had multiple major accounts kind of going through these process. I can tell you that it is definitely more than one and it's some way between the two to five range, that are quite significant and quite advanced and quite large.

Justin Borus

I know it seems like we've been on the one yard line here for a while. I don't know how specific you can get on timing, but would it surprise you if we started seeing sales from these national accounts even this summer or is this more of a 2020 type of thing?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No, it wouldn't surprise me, but at the same time, we're not talking specifics around timing for rollout. The last thing we want to do is jeopardize our customers. So we’re really steering away from that. But I will tell you that you'll saving the numbers.

Justin Borus

Great. Well, thanks and keep up the progress and really hope you get to profitability. I know I probably speak for a lot of shareholders that the dilution every now and then is certainly something we don't love. But I know you've been turned down the cost and getting the profitability would be a big step in the right direction.

Riccardo Delle Coste

I can tell you that’s – it's absolutely a focus of house, 100%.

Justin Borus

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from line of Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Vendetti

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Joseph Cugine

Hey, how are you?

Anthony Vendetti

Hey, how are you? So the G&A, it looks like you mentioned on the call, I guess Joe you mentioned that you trend expenses and personnel, so the $1.35 million in the fourth quarter. Is that now a good run rate to use going forward or is that going to pick up a little bit in 2019?

Joseph Tesoriero

I would say that's probably a good run rate as you go forward, Anthony.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then I know you can't specifically talk about where you are in the process with some of these other large accounts. But I think you said that there's another two to five. If you had a look at that the – at your best guess in terms of the timeframe for adding some additional, is there an expectation that at least one of those happens in 2019? Or is this sort of, hey, [they're] there, but it could be a couple of years before they come on board? How would you best characterize it?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, we definitely not expecting it to be a couple of years, I can tell you that. So look this is something that has been in the works for three, four years now. So we made obviously tremendous progress. We are expecting this year to be another record year, but some distance.

So national accounts, a part of that picture and obviously we've done everything that we needed to do to get us here. So we're really steering away from that conversation in terms of announcing the timing. This is a very competitive space. And the last thing, as I mentioned earlier to Justin, the last thing we want to do is jeopardize any of our customers with any product launches.

Anthony Vendetti

No, totally understand.

Riccardo Delle Coste

And I think the other thing that is maybe getting a little bit loss. We're almost lining them up, right, because whilst we've only announced the approval for one of them, which finishes the process to be able to go to rollout. We really do have multiple others that are close to the end of that process as well. And we're talking household names, big brand names that we're dealing with.

Anthony Vendetti

Right. Okay excellent. And then you keep increasing the schools that you're signing up and I know you're right in the middle of the time when that resets and you can sign up some more. Right now at 350 schools that's still a small percentage of your revenue. Correct? And then military, now you were in 100 dining facilities? If you had a add school and military up together, is that roughly 20% of your revenues? How should we look at it?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Good question. So on the number of school, even though it's 350, right now, we expect that number, given that we are in the middle of the bid season to increase significantly just with what accounts we've already been in touch within tests that have been completed and progress that we've been making. So come to new school year, there will be another material – there will be a material ramping in those schools.

In addition, we've mentioned some new flavors and new products et cetera. So we continue to be working very closely in this channel. As we grow the business, there is – the business is really stabilized in a way and it's going to continue to do so. When we first started we had we were really a speculative company that had a great long shot of securing a major national account and that was everything that we where.

And we've really developed over time to a) that long shot is now crystallizing, right and we will be crystallized very shortly for what we initially set out to achieve. But in addition to that, we've now gone and created two other product channels being the education and the military on top of other regional accounts.

So when you look at splitting the business up between to say single-serve for national accounts and then bulk product for say some regional high volume locations or military and education. We expect the single-serve with the national accounts to far outstrip the bulk product.

So – and that is true for this year is what we expect. And then on the bulk between military and education, it's going to be a healthy – it's a healthy percentage now, but it's definitely going to change. We expect it to change very shortly.

So that should give you some sense of the product mix for where we are now and really what we expect. I mean, the national accounts is just so big that once you rollout single serve, they're really takes over by some degree.

Anthony Vendetti

And Riccardo, just you said it's a very competitive market. But in terms of the single serve, a market that you have, you've perfected the packaging, it's all one packet. You don't have to – it's the exact measured amount. Who else is really doing exactly that? I mean, I know there's a lot of competition in the smoothie market, but who's actually doing exactly what you're doing?

Riccardo Delle Coste

In food service, there really isn't anybody, and we have our patents, right. The – we have a distribution paces, a pretty locked up, we oversee had an exclusive distribution agreement with Cisco. Cisco is one of the largest distributors in the country for food service.

So we haven't really seen anything in the food service space, because it's more than just – it's more than just the packets, the distribution. It's the efficiency, that’s the ability to create the product that is actually cost effective for the restaurants, right. There's probably other people out there in the retail space, but the cost of making those products is very expensive. So that's kind of the space that we own right now.

Anthony Vendetti

And lastly on the sourcing, the fruit necessary to meet the demand, as you rollout, the national account to 2,500 locations. And do you have the sourcing that you need, the capacity that you need to produce to meet the needs of not only this national account, but the others that are in the pipeline?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Another good question, I can tell you that you do not get the approval right, until you've already worked through those items with the customer. So it was a necessary part of our process that we needed to work all of that out to understand our supply chain, our lead times, all of that. So the answer is, yes. We have worked that out and we have very stringent supplier approvals and lead times and requirements that go into being able to service these accounts.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, great. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of William [indiscernible] from Greenwich Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. With all the new customers you're adding or I guess locations you're adding, why did we see the revenue fall in the fourth quarter?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, good question. So it was a combination of a few things. One is we had a lot of schools have started in Q3. So there was a bit of a loading factor for the schools have started, that took product in Q3, a. b) There was a little bit more of a seasonality that probably we didn't expect for the end of the year between the military bases and the schools with the vacations and holiday times. So that was really what we found to be the case.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. With the two national accounts, you’ve talked about the 1,000 location in the 2,500? Is everything fixed and are all 1,000 locations going on that and when will be fully ramped out on the 2,500?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, so again just a two part question. So the first one is, we have made a lot of progress with working through some of the operational issues that we had with the first national account. And we are starting to see that turn with more accounts being added and better throughput. So that is being fixed and we'll start to have an impact.

With regards to the 2,500 plus national account, again just reiterating what I said before, we're not speaking to the exact timing, but everyone will be able to see it in the numbers when it comes up and keeping the mind, that's just one that we've confirmed the approval for. So there are others.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So when you announced this, there was no set timeline as to – we have the customer – the customer wants to rollout starting at this time. It's really just at their discretion when they wanted to start turning this time.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Well, there's a process that they need to go through, but we've been approved and the calendar has been set. So we'll update everybody, when we're able to update.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And last question on the schools, when you announce, you get new school, do we have to wait until like the new semester or new school year or when you announced that are they coming on right away?

Riccardo Delle Coste

For the most part when we announced them, they've already been signed and they're in the process of actually been set up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Riccardo Delle Coste

So not the new school year, so with the new numbers that we have and we'll be providing another separate update shortly because we have some more developments. But right now when we announced the schools, they've been set up now.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. We just like to thank everybody for attending the call today and we look forward to updating everybody shortly on new developments. Thanks everyone.

