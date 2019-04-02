We decided to sell off our positions in both Sienna Senior Living and High Liner Foods, as they aren’t really dividend growth stocks, and I feel like High Liner is going to throw down a cut next quarter.

No dividend raises or cuts this month for us.

It's April! One of my favorite months. Spring is here, crack opens those windows and let the fresh air in. Charge those power wheel batteries and pick up all that dog sh!t around the yard.

March was another great month. I turned 36 and went to a burger joint with the wife (I have been wanting to go to for a while). The food was fantastic, and it was nice to be kid-free for a while. The next day, I cracked some beers with some friends. Good times!

The weather has been nice, and my wife got me a hammock (with stand) for my birthday this year. I plan on using it a lot and hopefully focus on reading books more. Of course, I set it up Friday and bam, we get dumped with snow Saturday... It's warm, so it will melt soon.

This month, I also got quite a few projects done around the house, a new front door, painted and reorganized our bedroom, and even got some spring fertilizer on the lawn before this damn snow.

Unfortunately, our 2006 Honda Civic decided that this was going to be its last weekend around. While driving, I all of a sudden had performance exhaust. Yup, the muffler rusted right off. Argh! I needed new front struts, new summer tires and now this muffler - so roughly 2k. The car has 350k on it and has treated us well, but we both felt it's time for it to retire.

I'll have to sell some more stocks to fund this purchase which sucks, but that's what the money is there for. Two new cars in less than a year? Damn! Well, this is life, at least moving forward we will have two reliable good cars.

Kinda depressing, but let's get to the March 2019 Passive Income Update.

Raises or Cuts

0 raises or cuts this month for us.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises so far in 2019 - $131.54

Dividend Income

15 companies paid us this month.

Stocks March 2018 Income March 2019 Income Totals 600.64 653.38 IBM (IBM) 27.00 USD 28.26 USD Russel Metals (OTCPK:RUSMF) 17.48 17.48 Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.48 2.40 Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.40 2.45 High Liner Foods (OTC:HLNFF) 21.75 21.75 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 16.38 33.33 Manulife Financial Cop. (MFC) 6.60 Sold ZDY ETF 7.13 Sold Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) 32.70 Sold Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 18.81 (2 Drips) Sold Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) 2.42 Sold Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 60.17 (One Drip) 82.00 (2 Drips) Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) 0 27.36 (1 Drip) Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 65.90 (One Drip) 94.27 (2 Drips) Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) 0 88.65 (3 Drips) Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) 0 20.40 (1 Drip) RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) 39.12 (One Drip) 28.56 (1 Drip) Extendicare Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF) 16.36 (One Drip) 17.24 (2 Drips) Enbridge (OTCPK:EBBNF) 230.82 (4 Drips) 157.93 (2 Drips) Shaw (SJR) 30.12 (One Drip) 31.30 (1 Drip)

15 Drips this month. Oh yeah, these months always throw down a decent drip.

March 2019 Dividend Total = $653.38 (8.78% higher year over year)

March 2018 Dividend Total = $600.64 (Previous Dividend Income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $23.45 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Well, I knew this month would be interesting after I sold off a bunch of our Enbridge position to lower our exposure to them. 8.7% growth ain't bad, but isn't great either.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy...

Solar Income

In February, our solar panel system generated 264 kWh. Since we get paid a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One deposited $76.03 into our chequing account this month. Womp womp... This is actually $10 lower than last year at this time, but that's weather... Total income for 2019 so far - $205.91

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $2,721.87

_____________________________________________

Amount to Breakeven - $29,674.59

AdSense

This site has ads on it, and Google AdSense paid us $100.63 this month. ($100 is the minimum payout rate, so this is a couple months' worth.)

Siteground Affliate

I recently moved the website over to SiteGround from my previous host, and I love it here. The site runs way faster and the service is fantastic.

Divvy Dad asked for an affiliate link to SiteGround and he moved his site there as well, and I got paid $50 U.S., or $65.06 Canadian, for the referral. Thanks again, D.D.!

If you're interested in creating or moving your site over to there feel free to use my affiliate link. I appreciate the support.

*Note - I get paid a small fee for referring you if you sign up through my affiliate link.*

Total March - Passive Income - $1395.10

Total Passive Income Increase over last year - 17.52%

A pretty solid growth rate overall. Obviously, the AdSense and SiteGround thing really helped propel this month. 5 sources this month - our March 2019 Passive Income Update was pretty decent.

Totals For 2019

Dividends Year-to-Date Total - $1429.19

Other Passive Income Year to Date - $2260.52

Total Passive Income for 2019 - $3689.71

Year-End Goal - $15,500 - 23.80%

March 2019 Purchases/Sales

After really looking into the future and seeing the power of dividend increases, we decided to sell off our positions in both Sienna Senior Living and High Liner Foods. They aren't really dividend growth stocks, and I really feel like High Liner is going to throw down a cut next quarter. We used those proceeds and new cash to buy 43 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), which will now enable a drip moving forward.

Goals Update

I want to read 10 books this year. Still have been slacking this month. 0 books read in March 1/10 all year.

Still have been slacking this month. 0 books read in March 1/10 all year. Get a will - DONE. You can read about that here.

- DONE. You can read about that here. Picked up some garbage - Grabbed some while hiking or walking dog.

- Grabbed some while hiking or walking dog. Charities - Nothing concrete on this area either.

- Nothing concrete on this area either. Increase dividends by $1,100 this year. With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month, we added $60.29 to our dividend portfolio. So far in 2019, we have added $372.11. 33.82% of our goal.

With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month, we added $60.29 to our dividend portfolio. So far in 2019, we have added $372.11. 33.82% of our goal. Reduce screen time before bed - Failed big time!

Conclusion

Seeing the total passive income for the month really brightens my day. We spent a bunch of extra money this month on house improvements and things that needed to be done. (Our front door barely opened and closed since we bought the place 3 years ago.)

While I felt pumped to finally get that BNS position dripping and moving forward, here we are today deciding which stocks to sell to help pay for the new car. (Just under 12k) Pretty frustrating having to replace them both within the last half year.

On the other side of things, we are lucky to be in this position to just pay "cash" for it. It will also be a nice upgrade to drive around in... Sometimes I wonder if city living would be better than country living? Screw cars! Haha.

It's a small hiccup in the big picture of things. Life's still good.

How was your month?

Wish you all the best, Cheers!

