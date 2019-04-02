NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) CEO George Liszicasz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:NSFDF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

George Liszicasz - President and Chief Executive Officer.

Eugene Woychyshyn - Corporate Controller and Interim Financial Officer

Rashid Tippu - Director of Geosciences, Africa, Asia and Middle East

Enrique Hung - Director of GeoSciences, Americas

Conference Call Participants

George Liszicasz

Thank you very much Cody. Welcome and thank you everyone for joining us for the NXT Energy Solutions fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results conference call. This is George Liszicasz and joining me today’s conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Corporate Controller and Interim Financial Officer, Rashid Tippu, Director of GeoSciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East, and Enrique Hung, Director of GeoSciences for the Americas. These days and the coming months will be exciting times for NXT as we work towards new contract opportunities.

As announced last week, NXT has signed a $8.9 million SFD Survey in Nigeria which we will discuss in more detail later in the call.

The purpose of today's call is to briefly discuss the highlights of today's release of NXT’s fourth quarter and full year 2008 financial and operating results and to update the market on our business activities. Following our updates we will open up for questions and we will be pleased to answer them.

Please note all statements made by the company and management during this call are subject to the readers advisory regarding forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures set forth – sorry, set forth in our fourth quarter and full year results press release, annually information report and MD&A issued today.

All dollar amounts discussed in today’s conference call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial and operating results and audited financial statements for 2018 were published today and are available at NXT’s website as well on SEDAR’s website.

The fourth quarter was busy for the company with primary focus on negotiating our SFD Survey contract with PE Energy in Nigeria. In addition my team and I spent the quarter continuing discussions with other potential business partners across the globe. I will expand on the key milestones reached later in today's call.

Now, over to Eugene for the financial review.

Eugene Woychyshyn

Thank you, George and welcome everyone. As George mentioned, our full year 2018 financial statements management discussion and analysis and annual information return are being filed on SEDAR’s website today and will be available at EDGAR shortly.

From a financial perspective, the focus remained on continuing to reducing non-core corporate costs, focusing on business development efforts to support opportunities to generate SFD Survey revenue and especially negotiating the Nigerian SFD contracts.

For 2018, our financial results were as follows, there were no revenues earned in 2018. For quarter four 2018 NXT recorded a net loss after tax of approximately $1.39 million or a negative $0.02 per share, based on $68.6 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Net loss for all of 2018 was $6.97 million or negative $0.11 per common share. This is an improvement of $1.93 million over 2017s net loss which is a direct result of our cost reduction efforts.

The increase in our shares outstanding during the year of $10.4 million was mostly the result of the private placement which closed in July - or on July 3rd, 2018. NXT received gross proceeds of $9.5 million in connection with the issuance of approximately 10.3 million units. Each unit consists of one common share and one third of one common share purchase warrants.

Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share and exercise price of $1.20 for 12 months up to February 16th, 2019. As a result the recently signed cooperation agreement between Alberta Green Ventures and NXT which George will describe a little later on, the company has received additional approval for the Toronto Stock Exchange to extend the warrants for 12 months until February 16th, 2020 subject to disinterest and shareholder approval.

Total operating expenses excluding tax for the year was $7.28 million. This includes non-cash expense of $2.18 million related mainly to amortization of stock based compensation expenses.

Operating activities used $6.04 million of cash during the year, cash and short term investments were $4.24 million at December 31, and current assets less current liabilities were at $3.82 million.

G&A costs decreased by $0.96 million or 19% when compared to 2017. Salaries, benefits and consulting charges were 660,000 or 24% percent lower than in 2017, which was due to a reduction in corporate headcount and related costs.

Cost control decrease board, professional fees and public company costs by 14% in 2018 compared to 2017. Administrative overhead was 11% lower in 2018 compared to the prior year mostly due to lower property taxes and maintenance costs. In addition, there were significant cost reduction efforts directly related to office overhead control.

Business development costs increased a 125,000 as the company increased marketing efforts for the SFD Technology during 2018. We ended the year with a solid short term financial position with $4.24 million of cash and short term investments and the current assets less current liability balance of $3.82 million. However, as clearly noted in our financial statements this will not be enough to sustain the company past the next five months if SFD contract payments are not received or if needed further financing was not to materialize.

As of last week NXT did receive its first US$300,000 milestone payment for the Nigerian survey and a further US$1 million is scheduled to be received five days after the pilot survey north - in Nigeria is completed successfully.

I would now like to hand the call back over to George to further discuss our business update and forward plans.

George Liszicasz

Thank you, Eugene. As I mentioned at the start of the call, we recently signed an $8.9 million USD SFD contract with PE Energy Limited, a Nigerian oil and gas service company that has a contract with NNPC, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company to provide 5000 line kilometres of SFD Survey in Nigeria.

Data acquisition operations for this contract are expected to commence in early April 2019 and NXT’s interpretations and recommendations are expected to be delivered during the third quarter of 2019.

I would like to add that the following company has – has to have a contractual relation with a local entity in order to conduct business in Nigeria. The company as Eugene mentioned has received a $300,000 USD mobilization fee. A $1 Million USD pre-survey payment must be paid to NXT within five days of performing a 100-line kilometre pilot survey. This pilot survey must be completed to the satisfaction of NNPC to evaluate the response of the SFD to specific geological environment.

Thereafter, payments will be made upon completion of each of three project milestones, data acquisition, interpretation and delivery of a report and our percentage satisfaction of all performance conditions under the contracts. The contracts have resulted from more than six months of negotiations and the exchange of substantial technical information on the performance of the SFD Technology.

I would like to mention that one of the partners of AGV, Alberta Green Ventures that is a significant shareholder in NXT has ongoing business with PE Energy in Nigeria and we are extremely pleased with that introduction. We will talk about the various contract opportunities today that NXT has signed with AGV.

Africa is one of the last major frontiers in oil and gas exploration. The opportunities are staggering, Nigeria, like Ghana, Zambia, Mozambique and Senegal is seeking to improve the effectiveness of their onshore exploration activities.

The SFD Survey will provide NNPC with the information on potential oil and gas traps that will open up new areas for oil and gas exploration and provide increased foreign investment.

We are also currently working with other companies in the region to become an integral part of their future onshore and offshore exploration programs. My team and I will be travelling extensively once the Nigerian survey has begun to further develop our business prospects in Africa.

As Nigeria is a new jurisdiction for us, we conducted significant due diligence to ensure we understand the business environment with special attention to compliance with NXTs anti-bribery and anti-corruption policy.

I want to thank our advisors, especially Norton Rose Fulbright, Kreller Group, and our Board of Directors for providing guidance to ensure the integrity of these contracts.

If you recall, a service company like ours has put up a performance bond, a commitment to its execution capability of a project. Usually NXT pays 10% to 15% performance bond of the total contract value. In this case we negotiated an advance payment to us of 13%.

Our aircraft – excuse me, our aircraft has left this weekend with the crew and equipment on board and its - and it is on its way to Nigeria. We will keep you updated on material development on the contract.

In other developments we announced in February that NXT entered into a co-operative agreement with Alberta Green Ventures, AGV, to propose up to three SFD surveys within two years. This agreement will allow NXT to begin to build its vertical strategy in Canada, U.S. and internationally.

Furthermore, NXT shares in the success of SFD recommendations as a cooperative agreement is based on a cost plus formula and a gross overriding royalty interest in oil and gas production arising on lands subject to the surveys. The first project must be completed by August 31, 2019.

Also AGV and NXT have entered into a three year exclusive sales representative agreement in nine jurisdictions, including the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. AGV through its affiliates has extensive experience in these regions and is optimistic about SFD survey prospects.

As an added incentive this agreement includes an at-market subscription right toward AGV to purchase treasury shares of NXT in a dollar amount equal to 25% of the contracts introduced by AGV to NXT in the first year of the agreement, subject to approval from the TSX. I want to thank AGV for its continued strategic partnership with NXT, together we are able to expand the reach of SFD.

In other business development activity, we continued marketing efforts during the quarter for the SFD technology in Southeast Asia and the Americas. Last October, we signed an MOU with BGP Inc., a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, to further explore opportunities for NXT and PGP Inc. to work together. BGP is currently the largest seismic provider in the world.

NXT’s forward strategy is to secure SFD contracts with BGP and its affiliates, utilizing the following - following corporate structures.

One, BGP and China National Petroleum Corporation or CNPC or affiliates higher NXT for a fee for service. Two, BGP, NXT jointly bid and provide services to clients. Three, using a special purpose vehicle or SPV, BGP, NXT conduct multi-client service for clients, and four, using a specials purpose vehicle, BGP affiliates and NXT create a vertical entity to drill and develop prospects based on seismic and SFD.

Our goal in Malaysia have not changed. We are in continue discussions with Petronas regarding geo and data fields, Gulf of Mexico and other potential SFD project with two state oil companies in the country. With respect to our Aceh project generation resources discoveries or GRD, NXT’s regional representative is arranging third party funding. However, at present the MOU entered into between GRD and the government of Aceh, Indonesia on February 22, 2018 have expired.

As mentioned in the third quarter, as a result of recent political turmoil in the government of Sri Lanka, our contract negotiations have been put on hold. We continue to assess the situation as to when they can be renewed. We are hopeful that this political crisis will pass soon.

Latin America remains to be a very important market segment for NXT. The new head of path which is production and exploration of PEMEX has approved the use of SFD in the past. NXT is working with AGV to re-establish our presence in Mexico. We are actively seeking new SFD projects in Colombia, Peru and Brazil and we will continue our updates as warranted.

As these constituting [ph] our third quarter conference call on the technology front, we are delighted to report that NXT has received a patent in the United States regarding sensor design we term the Cascade configuration.

Management believes the company’s Cascade sensors will provide enhanced ability for identifying trapped fluid bodies indicative of hydrocarbon accumulations along with improved reliability and flexibility during SFD survey operations.

We now have a total of seven patents around the world. In addition, we believe that the European patent encompassing 38 European countries, including United Kingdom, Germany, France Norway, Sweden and Italy just to name a few will be allowed in the next couple of months.

In conclusion, I am extremely pleased to be able to talk to you about the start of a new contract. This Nigerian contract is the result of many months of hard work between NXT’s employees and their partners. NXT continues to pursue a number of other strategic contract opportunities and I'm confident that our continued efforts will materialize into sustainable growth.

On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire team at the NXT, I want to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support

I now ask our operator Cody to open the line for us to take a few of your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll now take our first question caller. Please go ahead. Your line is now open. Caller, please state your name and ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Tucker Anderson.

George Liszicasz

Tucker.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, George. How are you?

George Liszicasz

Doing fine. I'm doing better actually.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. You must be feeling pretty relieved that this contract finally eventuated. Two questions. Assuming that the contract is completed and there aren't any hiccups for whatever reason, could you talk about how that impacts your cash flow and the need for additional financing or whether that gives you enough runway for the rest of the year. Because I don't know - I know what your current cash burn rate is, but I don't know how this affects the cash burns and what additional expenses you might have.

And number two, in terms of the AGV contract and then as [ph] acting as you know your representative and securing additional contracts, could you talk about how - if they get - if they get a chance to buy additional treasury stock, what is the price formula on that? How is the price set on the additional treasury stock they can buy if they're successful in landing additional contracts?

George Liszicasz

Thank you very much Tucker. I was about to answer your questions and the - and then I will ask Eugene to continue. So the first part was regarding the cash flow and how much - whether NXT would need additional capital and so on.

Regarding this first contract which is about $9 million U.S., if everything works out properly we are confident that we will be able to continue for a year. Second, there will be additional opportunities within Nigeria in a short period of time to obtain additional contacts.

We are already working on that and if everything works out as planned then NXT will have an increased contract opportunity in Nigeria. And regarding the cash flow, I will let Eugene to answer that question and also what is the AGV formula.

Eugene Woychyshyn

For additional option. So thank you, Tucker. So on the cash flows George said, if everything goes as per plan and in our plan we've got some significant contingencies, we should have cash well into 2020 assuming nothing else happens. And we're maintaining for all intents purposes are stopping levels, we're looking at alternatives to reduce aircraft costs, so we're still maintaining these cost reduction efforts.

Regarding AGVs formula, the pricing is – is what we agreed to is at market - at the one year anniversary, so it will be depend on the market price. So ideally if they're successful we'll see an increase in the share price and therefore the front [ph] is based on 25% of their sales and it'll be divided by the five day weighted average price on that last day at the anniversary…

Unidentified Analyst

In effect - in effect the more successful they are the more stock they can buy with the higher price it should be so, so they might in fact pretty much offset each other?

Eugene Woychyshyn

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay…

Eugene Woychyshyn

Exactly. One more thing - one more thing I would like to mention, also let's - let us suppose you know that everything is working out fine and we get additional contract in Nigeria. This share price goes over $152 and so on then there will be an opportunity for AGV to exercise their option which is $4.5 million – the $4.3 million to NXT.

So I think - I think there is a balance there and it just will depend on how quickly we can deliver and how well we can secure the new contract opportunities in Nigeria and in Africa basically. We have a number of opportunities that we are pursuing currently and they are very, very promising. So we didn't start yesterday.

Unidentified Analyst

I hope the dam is broken at last…

Eugene Woychyshyn

Yeah…

Unidentified Analyst

The PEMEX situation also sounds promising and just from your mouth to God's ears, George.

George Liszicasz

Thank you so much Tucker. I really, really appreciate your advice over the years and also your support. Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Well now take our next question. Caller, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Peter Mark.

George Liszicasz

Peter.

Unidentified Analyst

How are you guys doing? Congrats on the contract. I wanted to follow up just on one note that wasn't brought up. I know at the your annual meeting last year we talked - you guys talked a lot about or to some extent about doing some outside testing with like maybe some universities were mentioned and kind of partnering and also a report on and you know past drilling successes or you know just basically to report on what has been done. I just want to check in.

Where are we with that and is it something still on the radar and if so what's the timeframe in getting that done?

George Liszicasz

I will start and then Tippu can chime in here, you know, in the office. We are very pleased you know to conduct a very serious test for the technology that will prove beyond a shadow of the doubt that the technology response to gravitational perturbations that relates to stress changes fine scale [ph] levels.

And this test is - we are working together with a organization here that is headed by a person who graduated under Mark Zoback. She has a PhD and very closely working together with Stanford and Mark Zoback. The purpose as I mentioned is to bring in somebody from the industry who understands how stress regimes operate within the soft surface.

As you all know resource plays are dependent on them very significantly. They can even cause earthquakes in some cases. So it is something that we would like to undertake as soon as possible. Unfortunately because we had to depart to Nigeria this weekend we didn't have the opportunity to fly these - the extension the San Andreas Fault which is called the Queen Charlotte Fault in Canada which is under 8000 feet of water and 300 feet of overburden. And that means that there is no electromagnetic radiation can penetrate through that water body.

So we are very excited about this opportunity. We designed a survey. We designed the test. We identify the purpose of the test and it has been accepted. In the past we tried before, but we could not solve the problem of how to identify perturbations that relate exclusively to stress variations in the subsurface. Now we do. So that's one part.

The other part is the drilling successes. Everything has been given to the board now and also to our lead director. And we are working - we are planning to work with two independent firms that will conduct independent verification of our finds. And then all will be published. So that's where we are at right now with those initiatives.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Great. And then maybe a question for Rashid on. In Nigeria for this 100 line kilometre pilot survey. Is that going to be onshore, offshore? What are you - can you give us any specifics about that or do you know at this point?

Rashid Tippu

Yeah. Peter, Rashid here. So really not clear but we received one correspondence from Nigerian regulatory authority which is the DBR [ph]. They highlighted, they gave us some coordinates, like their corner points, like area of interest that's mainly in offshore. So we haven't received any flight path for that. So it's area of interest is –lie in offshore area.

Unidentified Analyst

And they've got some big fields, they are obviously like Jubilee and [indiscernible] So ideally they touched over something that's well known?

Rashid Tippu

Yeah, that's looks like - yeah that's - that will be the case because Niger Delta is our producing zone in Nigeria, so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks, guys.

George Liszicasz

Thank you so much, sir.

George Liszicasz

Well, we are very pleased with this initial contract. We believe that we can build on this and make sure that the company is going to be sustainable. So we'll be able to sustain that growth down the road and we are going to be profitable and it will become a standard to finally SFD technology. Thank you very much for attending this conference call everyone. And we are looking forward to update you on the Nigerian initiatives and update you also on other important matters. Thank you so much.

