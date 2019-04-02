Valero May Rally Up To 40% Within The Next 12 Months

The stock of Valero (VLO) has shed 30% in the last six months, along with stocks of other domestic refiners. It bottomed in the Christmas sell-off and has remained suppressed since then. However, Valero has a great catalyst ahead and is now trading at only 7.3 times its expected 2020 earnings per share. If its valuation reverts to more reasonable levels, the stock can rally up to 40% within the next 12 months.

Business overview

The plunge of the stocks of U.S. refiners coincided with the plunge of the benchmark U.S. refining margins. Since early October, benchmark refining margins began to slump, from about $14 per barrel to $7 per barrel. As refiners are highly leveraged to the prevailing refining margins, the market was justified to be concerned over the slump in refining margins.

However, part of the downtrend can be attributed to adverse seasonality, as demand for gasoline is always low in winter months, and hence, refining margins are always lower in the winter than in the summer. As we are now heading towards the peak of the summer season, refining margins have already rebounded to $14 per barrel, and will probably expand even further in the upcoming months.

More importantly, despite the plunge of benchmark refining margins in winter, Valero posted impressive results in the fourth quarter. To be sure, it smashed analysts’ estimates, as earnings per share in the quarter were essentially double the analysts’ consensus ($2.12 vs. expected $1.07). Such strong earnings were almost unprecedented for the winter season and were much more typical of a strong summer season.

Valero achieved those results thanks to a 66% decrease in its biofuel blending costs, but mostly thanks to a $510 million increase in its refining earnings, which resulted from extensive purchases of price-advantaged crude oil. The company was able to access cost-advantaged crude oil thanks to the completion of some pipeline projects. To cut a long story short, the actual margins that Valero enjoyed in the fourth quarter had nothing to do with the daunting benchmark margins, thanks to its access to cost-advantaged crude oil. It is admirable that the company has exceeded analysts’ estimates on both lines for 11 consecutive quarters.

The catalyst

Refiners will enjoy a strong tailwind from January, namely the implementation of the new international marine standard. According to this standard, all the vessels that sail in international waters will have to burn low-sulfur diesel instead of heavy fuel oil. Consequently, the demand for the former will greatly increase. In fact, demand for diesel is expected to increase by more than 2.0 million barrels per day next year. As diesel is much more expensive than fuel oil, refiners will enjoy a great boost in their earnings.

Valero is ideally positioned to benefit from the new marine rules, as it has the highest distillate yield in its peer group.

(Source: VLO Investor Presentation)

In October, there was a rumor that the Trump administration was trying to postpone the implementation of new marine rules in the U.S. The rumor caused a brutal sell-off of all the U.S. refiners. However, there has been no development since then. In addition, it is doubtful whether the U.S. government has the power to postpone the implementation of the new rules. Even if it does, it will only do so for one or two years. Overall, the concerns over this issue are probably overblown.

Competitive advantage

Refining is a highly cyclical business, as refining margins experience dramatic swings from time to time. Therefore, it is very important to examine whether a refiner has some sort of competitive advantage. Valero has a key competitive advantage: its refineries are the most complex in the U.S.

(Source: VLO Investor Presentation)

This means that its refineries have the greatest flexibility to process a wide range of crude types and produce refined products at various proportions, depending on their relative prices. In other words, Valero can take advantage of the fluctuations of the prices of refined products and various crude types more than its peers. Not only does this advantage enhance profitability during good periods, but it is even more important in periods of suppressed margins. Overall, the company's refineries are more resilient under adverse business conditions than the refineries of its peers.

Valuation

Valero is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 11.6. While this may seem too low compared to the broad market, it is reasonable for a refiner due to the high cyclicality of this business. To provide a perspective, Valero has traded at an average P/E ratio of 10.0 during the last decade.

However, it is critical to note that analysts are expecting the earnings per share of the company to jump 58% next year, from $7.30 in 2019 to $11.56 in 2020, thanks to the tailwind from the new marine standard. Therefore, the stock is now trading at just 7.3 times its next year’s expected earnings. This is an abnormally cheap valuation level. If the P/E ratio of the stock reverts to its normal range around 10.0, the stock will enjoy a 37% boost (=10/7.3) from the normalization of its valuation.

It is also worth noting that Valero performs consistent share repurchases. In the last five years, the company has reduced its share count at a 4% average annual rate. Moreover, management has confirmed its intention to continue with meaningful share repurchases for the foreseeable future. The cheap valuation of Valero is particularly important, as it renders share repurchases much more efficient; a given amount of buybacks can reduce the share count at a faster pace. Therefore, even if the P/E ratio does not revert to 10.0, the cheap valuation of the stock will result in a great decrease in the share count, and hence, it will provide a great boost to the earnings per share.

Dividend

Valero is currently offering a 4.2% dividend yield. The refiner has an impressive dividend growth record, as it has more than doubled its dividend in just four years, from $1.70 in 2015 to $3.60 this year. Moreover, it has a low payout ratio (49%) and a strong balance sheet, as its net debt of $18.5 billion is only 6 times its annual earnings. Therefore, the company can easily continue raising its dividend at a fast pace.

In each of the last three years, Valero has raised its quarterly dividend by $0.10 per share. It is thus reasonable to expect the company to raise its dividend by another $0.10 per share in January, from $0.90 to $1.00. In such a case, the stock will be offering an all-time high dividend yield of 4.7% from January.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, those who can remain patient can enjoy an all-time high yield from this best-of-breed refiner and rest assured that the dividend will keep rising at a fast pace for years, thanks to the low payout ratio and strong balance sheet.

Final thoughts

Valero will greatly benefit from the new marine rules, which will come into effect in January. As the stock is trading at just 7.3 times its expected next year’s earnings, it has great upside. If the stock reverts to its average P/E ratio of 10, it will enjoy a 37% rally and will still be 4% off its October peak. In addition, the markedly cheap valuation of the stock greatly enhances the efficiency of its share buybacks. Moreover, Valero is likely to offer an all-time high dividend yield when it announces its next dividend hike, in January. Overall, investors can purchase this exceptional refiner at a markedly cheap valuation level and at an almost all-time high forward dividend yield.

As we approach the implementation of the new marine standard, Valero is likely to revert to its normal valuation level and thus reward its shareholders with a steep rally. Nevertheless, if this steep rally materializes, investors should take their profits, as refining is a highly cyclical business, and hence, refiners are not buy-and-hold stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.