HealthEquity: Strong Growth May Be Slowing Heading Into 2021

HealthEquity’s revenue and earnings have grown at more than 30% per year with growth expected to slow to 21% heading into 2021.

Introduction

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) primarily provides health savings accounts known as HSAs. HealthEquity has shown strong growth of more than 30% per year with growth expected to slow to 21% heading into the 2021 fiscal year. The company is in a high growth market that is expected to continue growing, but competition could increase which would lower HealthEquity’s future growth rate.

The stock is expensive with a forward P/E of 48x and a trailing P/E of 63x. I think that HealthEquity would make a good investment for active investors, but I think the stock is too expensive to purchase for a buy-and-hold investment. There’s the risk that the stock price could plunge if the company’s strong growth slows too much or disappoints the market.

I think HealthEquity still has a few good years of growth left in it and its strong uptrend would suit active investors and short-term traders.

Financials

HealthEquity has reported financial results for the fourth quarter (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). Note: Fiscal year ends January.

The company’s reported revenue increased 25% from the same quarter last fiscal year. HealthEquity reported diluted earnings per share of $0.20 which was up 100% from the $0.10 reported for the same quarter last fiscal year. Its EBIT was up 97% for the quarter. The EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis, HealthEquity reported a revenue increase of 25% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $1.17 which was up 52% from the $0.77 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was up 43% for the current fiscal year.

The return on equity is currently 18%. The return on equity has increased from 7% five years ago.

The profit margin is currently 26%. The profit margin has increased from 12% five years ago.

HealthEquity’s current ratio is 13.6, meaning that its current assets considerably exceed its current liabilities. HealthEquity’s current ratio has been consistent at around 13 over the last decade. The current ratio gives an indication of how much working capital the company has available. The working capital is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits that are used for paying its bills. With a current ratio of 13.6 HealthEquity has plenty of cash to pay its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 6% which means that HealthEquity’s total debt is only 6% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). HealthEquity’s asset ratio has dropped from 9% over the last five years. HealthEquity’s asset ratio is very low, which means that the company is conservatively financed and can easily source more funding if needed.

The company’s book value is currently $7.64 and with a stock price of $74, HealthEquity is trading at 9.7x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase 18% in 2020 and increase another 16% in 2021. Earnings are forecast to increase by 7% in 2020 and increase another 21% in 2021. The 2021 P/E ratio is 48x and the trailing P/E ratio is 63x.

The financials reveal that HealthEquity is a profitable company that operates with high profit margins and high returns on equity. Its margins have increased over the last five years and the company operates with high levels of working capital. HealthEquity is conservatively financed and its total debt is only 6% of the company’s asset value.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data on a chart.

HealthEquity data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows HealthEquity’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that HealthEquity’s revenue has shown strong and consistent growth over the last five years with the analysts expecting this growth trend to continue into the 2021 fiscal year. The company’s earnings have shown solid growth with the analysts expecting more growth heading into the 2021 fiscal year.

HealthEquity is in a growth market with Steve Neeleman - Founder and Vice Chair, stating in the company's earnings call,

According to Devenir today there are about 25 million HSAs holding approximately $54 billion in custodial assets which generate about $2 billion in market wide revenue. Our vision implies a market with 50 million to 60 million HSAs holding $600 billion to $1 trillion in custodial assets.

Devenir has released its HSA research report for 2018 stating that HSAs have increased to 25 million accounts. A HSA or “Health Savings Account” is a medical savings account available to United States taxpayers. The basic idea of a HSA is for the individual to save money in the account which can be used for future medical expenses. Money deposited into a HSA is not subject to federal tax. These accounts operate similarly to IRAs (Individual Retirement Accounts) and the savings can also be withdrawn for non-medical purposes but they are then subject to federal tax.

As Steve Neeleman stated, the company expects HSAs to double but the amount held in these accounts to increase by more than ten times. This means that the company is expecting the deposits into these HSAs to increase at a rate that is five times faster than the increase in accounts themselves. This implies that the company’s revenue (as a percentage of savings in HSAs) will increase at a rate of five times the rate of increase in the number of accounts.

If HealthEquity can maintain its market share this looks like a strong growth market for the company to operate in.

Certainly, HealthEquity’s founder Steve Neeleman thinks the company is in a strong growth market having stated,

The team's performance has put HealthEquity in an enviable position for fiscal 2020, a position to deliver strong profit margins again.

While HealthEquity operates in a high growth market, it’s not all roses for the company as it faces strong competition from banks and non-bank custodians approved by the U.S. Treasury. One thing I have learned in my years in the business world is that high growth industries eventually attract heavy competition which puts pressure on the company's market share and profitability.

For the time being, I think that HealthEquity’s strong growth will continue, but as the years go by I would not be surprised if its growth rate drops.

While the company’s founder is expecting strong future revenue growth from the strong future growth in savings held in HSAs, this assumes a status quo – that the number of market participants remains constant. This will be great for HealthEquity if that’s what happens. However, highly profitable markets naturally attract a host of businesses, all who are eager to get a slice of that pie. While the pie may get bigger, the risk is that the number of businesses wanting a slice of that pie increases faster than the size of the pie. So in the end, an increasing number of businesses get a smaller slice of a growing pie.

Personally, I still think that HealthEquity has a few good years of growth left in it, but over time I suspect that its growth rate will slow down from its rather impressive five-year average rate of over 30% per year.

Stock Valuation

HealthEquity has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 34% per year and its earnings increasing 32% per year over the last five years. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate).

The earnings growth for the 2021 fiscal year is 21% which is below its five-year average, which indicates that growth may be slowing a little. With a 21% growth rate, HealthEquity’s forward PEG is 2.3 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 48x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that HealthEquity is overvalued with a stock price of $74. Its fair value would be around $33.

While HealthEquity is expensive the company has grown at over 30% per year over the last five years.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

HealthEquity chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that HealthEquity’s stock price has increased over the last five years to peak in 2018. The stock pulled back and quickly rallied back up to its peak to form a double-top. From there the stock sold down to bottom at $55 late in 2018 as the stock market pulled back from its highs. The stock then rallied this year along with the rally seen in the stock market.

Over the next year, HealthEquity could replicate the 2018 rally which rallied from the low of $48 to its peak at $93. This $45 rally added to the 2019 low gives a target of $100 - which could be reached in the short term if the stock market continues to rally.

Over the longer term, HealthEquity has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its earnings growth continues. If future earnings show poor growth or disappoints the market, then I would expect its stock price to pull back.

Conclusion

HealthEquity is a profitable company that operates with high-profit margins and high returns on equity. The company’s total debt is only 6% of its total asset value. This is one profitable and conservatively financed company that operates in a high growth market. Over the last five years, its revenue and earnings have grown at over 30% per year.

While all this sounds too good to be true, the stock is expensive with a forward P/E ratio of 48x and a trailing P/E ratio of 63x. Also, the growth has slowed a little heading into the 2021 fiscal year and the company does face the risk of increased competition in the future as more businesses are attracted to this high-growth market.

I think the stock would make a good investment for active investors, but I think it gets risky for buy-and-hold investors due to its high stock price. If I owned the stock I would hold as there’s no reason to sell it. As a short-term investment, the stock would suit traders and speculators looking to profit from its swings as the stock price trends higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.