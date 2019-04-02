Astea International Inc (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astea International Inc (OTC:ATEA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Zack Bergreen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Etskovitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Kanen - Kanen Wealth Management

I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in today's conference call are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company's business strategies, plans, objectives and statements of non-historical information. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Those factors are incorporated by reference from the section entitled Risk Factors as outlined in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Billie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter 2018 and year end 2018 results. Following my overview, I will turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the detail of our financial results. We will then open the call for Q&A.

As we begin today with some thoughts on our industry and our focus to take an even greater share of this exciting and important market. Field service industry is evolving rapidly and we are evolving along with it in order to align our offering and our philosophy with the market new needs, trends and challenges. I have shared in the past that we are rapidly transforming our strategy, products and services to make sure that we capitalize on the new market’s trend and demands. We remained vigilant in our commitment to transform our approach and I am proud to report that we have made great progress thus far.

In 2018, we continue to focus on several innovative initiatives that help us solidify our success in 2019 and for the years to come. One major initiative was reinvigorating our sales and marketing team and this has already generated positive response from our respective customers and markets in general. Another major initiative was to the introduction of the most transformative software release that our Alliance product has ever had. The market’s response to this latest version of Alliance called Alliance Enterprise was extremely positive as evidenced by the fact that we now have a backlog of customers looking to upgrade. Upgrades usually provide us and our clients an opportunity to expand usage of Alliance platform, increasing user count and generating additional revenue for Astea. Rick will present this full financial overview shortly, but as we take this opportunity to say that while we fell short on closing all the opportunities that we expected to in the fourth quarter of 2018. Many have closed in the first quarter of 2019. As a result, we had a strong start for 2019 and we will share more details of the first quarter during our next investor call.

Our revenues in 2019 did increase over 2017 and we want to highlight few of the notable organization that we signed in the fourth quarter of 2018. We acquired a general and global provider of technology products and services for business, government, educational clients in over 150 countries. This organization has selected Astea amid heavy competition due to our specific expertise in the IT service industry and our Alliance Enterprise platform building industry best practices.

Another reason this new client selected Astea over competition was due to our robust inventory parts and logistic management capabilities. We acquired another large customer that is one of the European leading full service companies in the telecommunication market. This organization selected Astea due to our speed of implementation and unmatched expertise of our service and integration team. We also signed a large mechanical engineering firm based out of Washington DC area. We have added several new Japanese customers from the large manufacturer of disaster prevention equipment. I mentioned earlier how service industry is changing and one of the biggest challenges in changes is the shift from product driven revenue to services based revenue. Our platform is uniquely equipped to help sales organization while rapidly shifting business as a model to better compete in today’s service driven economy.

I would like to briefly recap a few notable customers that we have signed throughout the course of 2018 starting with the supply of car access control equipment in the UK. This company’s systems are used in hundreds of shopping center, airports and car parks throughout the country. This customer selected Astea for several competitive reasons, our deep industry expertise in implementing – and implementation expertise as well as our customer self-service capabilities. Lastly, our teams created a meaningful relationship with this organization. As we learned over the years, these large global organizations do not need another software vendor. They need long-term partner dedicated to their success.

Another sale to an oil and gas services provider was concluded in a relatively short period. This relationship embodied the shift in the service industry business model from the traditionally active service to forward-thinking predictive service. In this case, their homegrown solution was not able to meet their growing business needs they thought a more robust platform to help them capitalize on new industry’s demands for more predictive and proactive services. These sales successes reflect a significant stride we have made in reinvigorating our sales and marketing driven culture. We recognized the importance of that marketing plays in our industry and we will continue to invest in this area. In addition to adding new resources and talent to our sales and marketing team, we also began leveraging a hybrid model in which we augment our in-house staff with digital marketing agencies. These external resources provide highly specialized areas of expertise, which gives us the best of both worlds.

We are seeing a positive impact of these improvements in our pipeline as evidenced by notable customers we acquired at the end of last year and in prospects working through our sales funnel. Like the rest of our journey, our transformation into the sales and marketing organization will not stop. We are continuing to the strategic brand we set forth into 2018 – into 2019, which cover key several areas, while continuing to expand our partners’ network on two main fronts: implementation partners and emerging technology partners.

First, let me cover the growing number of implementation partners. Let me set the stage for explanation that we already have an established implementation partner network in Japan. And since this model has worked so well for us in that region, we are replicating it across other regions – operating regions. Our Japanese partners have formed the full implementation themselves, augment our own staff. We are now focusing to setup in EMEA, where we are in the final negotiations with a global strategic implementation partner, which we hope to conclude in coming days. This company has a broad reach across Fortune 100 companies and will help expand our expertise and exposure to new opportunities that have not been visible to us previously. We are also in the process of finalizing an agreement with strategic implementation partner here in North America and we plan to formally announce that this partnership in coming days.

With regard to technology partners, last year we finalized the business relationship with augmented reality partner to help us gain some key and new clients. We also formalized the partnership with an online contingent worker marketplace that help our customers leverage short-term labor and other notable field service industry trend. This year, we will be able to expand our partnership effort in key emerging technology vendors, most notably the IoT space, the traditional reactive or break-fix business model is rapidly becoming obsolete as today’s empowered businesses consumers express their mission-critical assets and equipment to always be available. In addition to the IoT partnership, we recently finalized an agreement with the service parts planning and forecasting software vendor. As our clients go and expand their geographic reach, it’s becoming more challenging for them to optimize supply chain logistics with inventory stored across multiple locations. This partnership will help our customers reduce total inventory chain cost and maintain higher and more consistent service level.

In September 2018, we introduced Alliance Enterprise, the most transformative version our Alliance platform has ever made. There have been several key themes, including in this new release. First of all, the increased focus on user expands delivering a brand new user interface focusing on usability and familiarities to help drive faster end user adoption. Second theme built upon our already strong capabilities on augmented labor resources. It provides more functionality to all the service organizations who will be expanding the reliance on third-parties, vendors and contingent workers. Third key theme of a new update was focused on low cord philosophy which delivers more power to end users reducing the need for organization to offer our customers feature solution that will enable them to be agile in their response to their service industry’s evolving business requirements. Fourth key theme was the continued focus on customer experience, new tools and capabilities enable clients to have smarter, more automated and mobile communication with their customers. We also enhanced our customer self service capability, which today’s empowered businesses consumers demands on their service providers.

Lastly, our innovation on the mobile application front and thus, the prestigious accolade of our 2018 mobile field service company of the year from Frost & Sullivan who honored us with the award due to our comprehensive and end-user oriented mobile field service application portfolio. Our capabilities to meet the evolving needs in the field service organization in our visionary partnership with emerging technology vendors. We fairly believe that the service industry will soon be at a point where every worker can do their work while mobile at the same time. Our new Alliance Manager Edge Mobile solution introduced last year, prove that field service manager can perform their complex jobs while being fully mobile. The same is true for our recently enhanced customer edge mobile application that gives our customers complete control over their service, Uber-like [ph] experience from anywhere. And finally, our recently launch of Alliance warehouse mobile edge solution expending the power of warehouse worker. Our product innovation will build upon our ongoing commitment to demonstrate thought leadership and differentiate us from our competition.

Before I turn the call over to Rick for a financial review, I will touch on our increased activity in the investor community. Last year, the executive team attended several strategic investor conferences across the United States. If you remember from our third quarter conference call, we were planned to – a trip to the LD Micro Annual event in Los Angeles, which we attended in December 2018. And just last month, we were invited to present at the annual ROTH Conference in California. In addition, we continue to leverage the guidance of investor relationship firm will help us refine and improve our communication with the investor community. 2019 will be certainly an exciting year for Astea and help companies progress even further along our journey of transformation.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rick and I will make some additional closing remarks after he finishes the review. Go ahead, Rick?

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you, Zack. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Astea reported revenues of $7 million compared to revenues of $7.9 million for the same period in 2017. Net income to shareholders for the quarter was breakeven or $0.00 per share compared to net income to shareholders of $0.7 million or $0.19 per share for the same period in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the company reported revenues of $27.5 million compared to revenues of $26.3 million for the same period in 2017. The net loss available to shareholders was $0.17 million or $0.04 per share compared to a net loss to shareholders of $0.4 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in 2017.

Subscription revenue was $4.6 million in 2018, an increase of 69% over 2017. Total annual recurring revenue, ARR, which consists of subscription revenue and maintenance revenue, was $15.1 million which comprised 55% of total revenues for the year. This compares to total recurring revenue of $13 million in 2017, which comprised 50% of total year revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $1 million for 2017. As it becomes more clear that investors provide greater valuation rate to recurring revenue than any other form of revenue, we have made a policy change effective from today, April 1 that we no longer sell perpetual licenses to new customers.

While we realized that certain businesses still insist on having their software maintained on their own IT systems, we will make our software available to them on a subscription basis. In other words, we will provide software-as-a-service to those customers, but instead of hosting the software in the cloud, it will be hosted on the customer’s own internal systems. We expect the resulting impact to slightly reduce our immediate total revenue forecast for 2019, because the annual subscription fee will be less than a comparable perpetual license sale. However, we expect the impact over the next 3 years is to significantly improve our total revenue forecast as well as our profitability.

This concludes my remarks. I will turn the call back to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. Before I conclude today’s call, I would like to touch on some exciting product development initiatives that are underway. There are number of innovative development ideas that we will be introducing throughout this year. These will give us additional revenue factors that are synergistic to our focused market of the field service management. And as Rick mentioned, we are changing our business model to focus exclusively on subscription license only going forward. This will enable us to build our recurring revenue stream which will only enhance our financial strength due to its enhanced predictability. This new revenue model will also help us establish more credibility and respect amongst the investor community. As always, we thank you for continued support as we progress along our journey of transformation. I encourage you to stay updated in all our news and communication announcements throughout 2019. As the field service industry is rapidly evolving, so are we, we have many exciting updates planned for this year. Thank you for taking the time to attend today’s call. I would like now to have the operator open the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will be Gary [indiscernible], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi Zack, and hi Rick. Okay, I have a couple of questions, first is on the warehouse edge release, what impact do you expect that to have on revenues?

Zack Bergreen

Well, Gary, the world is changing rapidly and we all become very mobile. And especially with the introduction of some new network and capabilities and improvements in speed of wireless communication and the like, the emphasis – the growing emphasis on – is on adoption, and in fact, enablement of employees to be able to perform their duties while away from the office. So, essentially, we are moving in concept all the capabilities that traditionally have tied an individual to a desktop or moving all that capability to a mobile device. So, you can be anywhere at any place at any time and still perform fully your functions et cetera. So, in terms of mix, we will probably see greater and greater demand for comprehensive mobile solutions and obviously with that we hope to get an increasing share of revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, with respect to warehouse workers, would you expect something like that to be applicable to like companies like Amazon?

Zack Bergreen

Well, we’re not typically going after Amazon in a pure sense, but we are still focused on our – in our industry, where spare parts and spare parts logistics is a vital part of the overall success. So, with that, companies keep a large quantity of spare parts on hand to be able to respond to the needs in the field. And in order to manage that warehouse operation most efficiently, you want to give the warehouse workers, tools and capabilities, enable them to run on the warehouse without having to constantly revert back to a desktop solution. So, if you can have your mobile solution with some sort of a barcode rating capability and be able to perform all the functions throughout the warehouse at any moment that increase the productivity of these workers and deliver much better results.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very good. Just a couple more questions. What’s the impact of David Giannetto leaving and how are you addressing that?

Zack Bergreen

You know that people come and go in any organization. Certainly, we believe that our organization is robust enough and the management talent in place is in place to fill any gaps that may exist. We are ongoing, increasing and expanding our management team. We have added recently a gentleman, who will be overseeing our services and service delivery capabilities. And we are in the final stages of additional expansion in executive in the sales arena. So, we don’t believe there’s any significant impact with this departure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Do you expect to replace the COO position, to put somebody else into the COO position?

Zack Bergreen

We certainly will evaluate the management structure on a consistent basis. As you know in the past, we had a person in the company that worked very well for us, unfortunately, the gentleman passed away.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Zack Bergreen

And perhaps that’s a model that we will consider, but certainly, expanding our management talent is always an important focus of the company, of myself.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, fine. And the final question, you’d mentioned that a lot of – several of the Q4 orders rolled into Q1 and were closed in Q1. Qualitatively, can you say anything about Q1, 2019 revenues compared to 2018 – Q1, 2018 revenues?

Rick Etskovitz

Hi, Gary, this is Rick.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Rick Etskovitz

I can tell you qualitatively is that there was a lot of activity this first quarter. Obviously, our focus from an accounting point of view has been preparing and getting ready for the 10-K filing today. So, we certainly haven’t yet tallied up the results from the first quarter, but I would say relative to most first quarters, it was a much more active first quarter than we typically have.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Well, that’s good to hear. And I wanted to thank each of you and thank Astea for the good work.

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Gary.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from David Kanen with Kanen Wealth Management. Please go ahead.

David Kanen

Good afternoon. In the commentary, you referred to a more active Q1. Now for the year, I think subscription recurring revenue was $4.6 million, which was up approximately 68% year-over-year. Could you give us a sense as to the run rate and what kind of growth going forward for subscription do you think is sustainable over the next 3 years?

Rick Etskovitz

We do expect our subscription rate to continue. As you mentioned, we just now are changing the policy regarding terminate – no more ongoing perpetual license customers, so that will – that itself will have an impact of driving more subscription users. Subscription users that we brought in, in the first quarter will not have any impact on reported revenue for the first quarter, because as you know, there’s the revenue recognition rules, which prevent us from recognizing any revenue until those customers go live. So, any impact that those new customers will have will be felt at the earliest in the third quarter, probably in the fourth quarter, but overall, the number of users we have will continue to increase, the number of our adjusted EBITDA will go up, because that takes into account when we sign new customers. So, we expect to have a rate of growth in the revenue from subscription to be at least in the 50% range year-over-year.

Zack Bergreen

We also – David, we also see a growing interest of our existing on-premise customers to convert to a hosted model. And that’s a good indication of the increasing interest in demand for cloud, essentially, companies want to move away from managing their own IT staff and own IT equipment and the like and we’d like to transition that whole method and that whole process to vendors and suppliers that will put – just provide them a service and they just consume that service from the cloud. So, in terms of revenue vectors for us, clearly, new clients, new that we intend to sign up as well as migrating existing clients that on-premise at the moment to hosted clients.

Rick Etskovitz

Let me add one more thing. As we mentioned in the past, the fastest geographic growth we’ve had in the company has been in Japan, but most of those new customers have traditionally been on-premise. What we’re seeing now is they’re starting to turn around and most of our new customer prospects in Japan are hosted customers, so that also will contribute to a greater growth in the subscriber base and the subscription revenue over the course of the year.

David Kanen

Okay. And then how will that impact professional services? I know it was down a little bit this year, as you grow the recurring revenue and particularly in the high-margin software subscription business, can you just discuss going forward over the next few years how that will all impact professional services?

Rick Etskovitz

Yes. So, one thing that affected the professional services year-over-year, they weren’t entirely comparable because the rules changed this year in terms of when we report expenses from hosted customers. Up until the end of 2017, we expense the cost of professional services when they were incurred, starting 2018, the rules changed, and we now defer costs on implementations until the customer goes live. So, it’s not exactly totally comparable and this will be the only year where you’ll have that lack of comparability, it’ll be much, it’ll be apples-to-apples next year. But another thing that’s actually I think that’s very important in how we’re approaching our professional services business is what we have done in Japan, where we have used third-parties to actually do much of, and in certain cases, all of the implementations. We – it worked well for us. We’ve seen higher margins in Japan by doing that and less of a concentration of our expense in the professional services area. We are in the process of completing an arrangement both in Europe with one company, a very significant company, as well as one in the U.S., where we’re moving to push more of that work out to third-parties. So, well, implementation effort is certainly an important part of the process. We’re not increasing our investment in our professional services team, we’ll do more of a value-added work and by pushing the work out, it gives us more scalability to deal with larger customers and I think it presents a situation where over time, it will improve our margins in the services area.

Zack Bergreen

Yes, let me add one more comment. Look, our services we all know is a relatively lower margin business compared to license. And if you look at the total revenue, clearly, the services essentially drags down the overall growth rate for the company year-over-year. So, our plans going forward is not necessarily try to implement every system ourselves, but we want to basically pass services requirements to partners allowing us to essentially focus on sales and marketing, which we believe gives much better margins and ultimately get us much better growth year-over-year in – from an revenue point of view.

David Kanen

Okay. Yes, I understand basically what you’re saying is focus on growing subscription will drive more gross margin dollars so to speak as opposed to low margin professional services, I understand that. Strategically, is there an opportunity with outsourcing and partnering to potentially drive more subscription software sales by using different VARs, third-party distributors et cetera, where perhaps with their relationships, you can close additional deals, get further reach?

Zack Bergreen

What – so, interesting, the answer is categorically yes. And the interesting part is, some of the implementation partners for example, in Japan, has started off as essentially implementation partners and now interested and in fact have taken on, they’re becoming resellers of the application. So, we have now partners that will not only implement, but really, essentially take on the entire assignment that is find new leads, try to close these leads, and proceed to implement the solution. That model already exists in science, where we have a very long-standing partner, that is primarily been doing this for a number of years. We’re now seeing it in Japan and we intend to expand that model to other parts.

David Kanen

Very good. And then you briefly touched upon Investor Relations going to the LD Micro conference, the ROTH conference, which I think is good. And in the past, I’ve tried to call out to you guys that being on the Bulletin Board or Pink Sheets – being a – like Pink Sheet, OTCQX company severely limits your total addressable market of investors, brokers under the penny stock will – are not allowed to buy it, most institutional investors will not buy unlisted securities. And when we are at ROTH, you also reiterated the commitment to Investor Relations and I was very pleased to hear you refer to the possibility of uplisting to NASDAQ, which I applaud. I believe that’s a move in the right direction. I think that will be well worth it for you guys. Could you tell me where we are in that process? When do you think you will ultimately uplist and be able to further attract more investors given we are trading that obviously at a big discount for software-as-a-service company at less than one time revenue compared to our peer group. So it would be nice to close that gap and I think that will certainly help. So if you could just comment on what the timeframe is? I would appreciate that.

Zack Bergreen

Yes, look, well we certainly understand the value of that being listed in NASDAQ. I think clearly it’s a much better place to be, especially for SaaS companies. We are certainly exploring that possibility. We have a number of discussions with various parties to understand the process. I think we have a very good understanding what needs to be done. I think that’s something that we are getting careful and considerable thoughts, but the timeframe, it’s hard to pin it down at this moment. I don’t think I can tell you that it’s going to happen next month or the month after that, but it’s certainly something that we understand the value and the benefit to all shareholders and we want to get there.

David Kanen

Okay, I agree with that. And I would certainly welcome that. And I think that it will be good for all shareholders. So at this point I am going to get back into queue. Thanks for taking my questions. Good luck.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time.

Zack Bergreen

Okay. I want to thank you all for joining us today and we will hope to meet all of you in the next 45 days or so. Thank you again for taking the time and we will meet you again in about 45 days. All the best.

