As if it did not have enough newbuilds, Borr Drilling buys another jack-up rig.

Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) has just provided a new fleet status report update and shared surprising news: the company has just bought another jack-up rig!

The company has acquired Hakuryu-15, a KFELS Super B Bigfoot rig, for $122 million. The rig is now called Hull No. B378. It had an original ordering price of $240 million, so Borr buys it at roughly a 50% discount from the original price. The company was able to arrange financing through a new secured financing facility from two Nordic banks. Borr stated that it expects that the rig will need 6 months to be operationally ready. Once the rig is ready, it is set to generate EBITDA in excess of $20 million annually at current market rates, according to Borr.

Following the purchase, Borr has nine jack-ups under construction:

Source: Borr Drilling fleet status report

At this point, it looks like the price of the rig was the key factor that triggered Borr’s move. The company has more than enough jack-ups without contracts. However, current contracting pace is good, so perhaps Borr is counting on the continuation of this trend and believes that it will employ all its rigs by 2021, when all its newbuilds will be delivered. Also, it is clear that the company has a very solid access to capital, with banks ready to provide financing at short notice. This is a major differentiator in comparison with the company’s peers.

Here is the news from the fleet status report:

Jack-up Prospector 5 got a new contract from Neptune Energy in Netherlands. The rig will work from April 2019 to October 2019. This contract was indicated as a letter of intent in the previous fleet status report. Jack-up Grid will work for PEMEX in Mexico from June 2019 to December 2020. This contract has been made public earlier and we have discussed it here. Jack-up Gersemi will work for PEMEX in Mexico from June 2019 to December 2020. This job was awarded simultaneously to Grid. Jack-up Mist got a LOA (letter of agreement) from an undisclosed customer. The rig is set to work in South East Asia from May 2019 to November 2019. Jack-up Saga got a LOI (letter of intent) from an undisclosed customer for a multi-year contract starting in Q1 2020. Jack-up Skald got a LOI letter of intent) from an undisclosed customer for a multi-year contract starting in Q1 2020.

Judging by previous success, LOIs will most likely turn into real contracts. Following this news, Borr Drilling has five premium jack-ups without contracts. The company will also take delivery of 2 newbuilds in 2019, the above-mentioned jack-up Hull No. B378 and jack-up Hild. With the current pace of getting new contracts, Borr Drilling has the chances to employ most or even all of these rigs.

This year, Borr’s strategy is playing out. The demand for premium jack-ups is clearly present in the market. The rapid decline of oil prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 has done no visible damage to the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market, while the rebound that we have seen in the first quarter of this year further solidifies the segment’s prospects.

In my view, the recent contract news supports the bullish thesis for Borr Drilling. The premium jack-up market segment is doing well while Borr has been able to scoop up an armada of newbuild rigs and continues to enjoy great access to capital.

It’s clear that some investors will link Borr’s model to pre-bankruptcy Seadrill. Back before the oil price crash in 2014, Seadrill amassed a major debt load that it spent on newbuild rigs. The company paid a rich dividend but when oil price crashed, its capital structure was completely inadequate for the market’s realities, so it had to restructure. In comparison, Borr has had a material equity financing part in its capital structure. Also, Borr was able to raise money just before the bottom in the premium jack-up market was hit. I’d also note that up to a certain point Seadrill was a good trade or investment – it was just not a buy-and-hold investment, but, in my view, none of the offshore drilling companies are suitable for a true buy-and-hold bet due to the high cyclicality of the industry.

At this point, I believe that Borr Drilling remains a highly interesting bet on the jack-up market rebound.

