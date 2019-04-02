Will Apple Win In China?

I believe that product categories once considered non-core will carry the company through the next leg up in revenue and earnings growth.

Greater China is not only a large revenue generator, its erratic financial performance may stand behind investors' unwillingness to pay a premium on this stock.

Apple rushed to lower the prices of its smartphones in China, looking to jump-start sales in the region following a brutal fiscal 1Q19.

Apple (AAPL) has been knocked down, but it will not give up without a fight.

Following the disappointing results in fiscal 1Q19 that were attributed to softness in Greater China iPhone sales, the Cupertino-based company has started to take action. Apple has allegedly taken advantage of the Chinese government's "reduction of the tax burden for manufacturing and other sectors that began on April 1" and cut the prices of its current iPhone lineup in the country.

The decrease seems like a sensible move, in my opinion, but one that feels very unfamiliar to a company used to commanding a high premium on its gadgets. I am heavily inclined to trust that Apple, a global marketing powerhouse with a large marketing budget, has done its research and is established with a high level of confidence that the price change might help the company jump-start its Greater China business.

It will be interesting to observe how sensitive the Chinese market might be to the change in prices. For Apple's strategy to pan out, I believe that demand for the iPhone will need to be robust enough to pick up the difference between the cost savings to the company from the VAT decrease (three percentage points to 13%) and the price cuts (ASP roughly 5% lower for the iPhone XR and XS family). At risk is not only revenue growth, but also Apple's product margins, which last quarter dipped by an uncomfortable 180 bps YOY.

The success of Apple's pricing move will likely be discussed during the company's upcoming earnings call, scheduled for April 30th.

How important is it to fix China?

It is an understatement to say that Greater China is a crucial piece of Apple's business. The region delivered one-fifth of the total company's revenues in fiscal 2018, and at one point during the year experienced growth of over 20%.

At the same time, I believe that uncertainty about Apple's ability to deliver robust and consistent financial results in this important Asian market has been detrimental to the stock's performance. The graph below depicts the company's total revenue growth by quarter, with (grey dots) and without (orange square) Greater China.

Notice that Apple's average revenue growth without China in the past ten quarters has approached 10% with one standard deviation of 7% - much better and more predictable than the total company's actual 8% average top-line growth and 11% deviation, including Greater China. For investors, lack of consistency can often translate into higher risk perception, helping to justify the stock's timid current-year earnings multiple of 16.8x and long-term PEG of 1.6x.

Therefore, I think that Apple's urgency in restoring confidence in its Greater China business is crucial for the performance of the stock, at the very least in the short to midterm. Standing in the way are fiscal 2Q19 comps that will be very hard to overcome, following 21% growth in the Far East this time last year.

But hopefully helping Apple to partially offset the headwinds should be a healthy services business which, despite the drop in iPhone sales last quarter, managed to grow at the third-fastest pace of the past 12 periods. The recent iPad and Mac refreshes, along with strong performance in the wearable device segment, could also help to pick up any potential slack in smartphone sales in the Asian market.

Hang tight or run away?

I recognize that Greater China has been a thorn in Apple's side - not only now, but a few other times in the past. I begin to suspect that the company's erratic performance in this geographic segment, perhaps along with fears of a secular decline in global smartphone sales, may be behind the stock's low valuations that I find otherwise too conservative.

Still, I continue to approach this stock with a long-term horizon in mind. I believe that product categories once considered non-core (watch, accessories, even services) will carry the company through the next leg up in revenue and earnings growth - even if challenges in other product categories and geographic segments continue to present short-term challenges.

