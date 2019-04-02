Callon Petroleum: Setting Itself Up For Strong 2020 Results

Callon's share price largely reflects that growth though, as it is pretty reasonably priced based on projected 2020 EBITDAX.

This sets the company up for solid growth in 2020, along with an expectation that it can deliver positive cash flow in that year.

Q4 2018 saw a significant boost in activity, while 2019 development is weighted to the second half.

Callon's production will likely take a near-term hit due to unevenness in the number of wells it puts into production.

Callon Petroleum's (CPE) production growth will likely resume in the second half of 2019, as it plans on having a heavier development schedule then. This will give it a carryover boost to 2020 production levels that should result in the company achieving positive cash flow for the whole year at that point.

Callon stock largely has factored that production growth in though, as its enterprise value-to-2019 EBITDAX ratio is on the higher side for an upstream company these days, but it doesn't look expensive when compared to 2020 EBITDAX.

2019 Outlook

Callon believes that its production will average around 40,500 BOEPD (77.5% oil) during 2019. This results in an estimate that the company will be able to generate $711 million in oil and gas revenue during 2019 at current strip prices ($59 WTI oil and $2.85 Henry Hub natural gas).

Although Permian natural gas prices could potentially average below $1 per Mcf in 2019, Callon may still realise nearly $3 per Mcf for its natural gas due to how it reports production. The company reports production on a two-stream basis, so NGLs are grouped into natural gas and help raise the realised price per Mcf for what is reported as natural gas.

Callon's hedges appear to have around $1 million in positive value hedges, with its Midland basis hedges having a significant amount of negative value now that the Midland basis differential has greatly narrowed, but its WAHA basis hedges having a fair amount of positive value with the large Permian gas differentials.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 11,456,438 $57.00 $653 Natural Gas 19,956,375 $2.90 $58 Hedge Value $1 Total Revenue $712

The company expects around $513 million in capital expenditures in 2019, which leads to an estimate of $787 million in cash expenditures during the year. It expects to capitalize all its interest costs and part of its G&A in 2019, but I've grouped those items differently here.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense (Including Workovers) $89 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $50 Cash G&A $58 Cash Interest $70 Preferred Dividends $7 Capital Expenditures $513 Total Expenses $787

Thus, Callon may end up with around $75 million in cash burn in 2019 at current strip prices. It does anticipate reaching positive cash flow by late 2019 though.

Notes On Production Growth In 2019 And 2020

While Callon is projecting around 23% production growth in 2019 (compared to 2018), its expected 2019 production is actually slightly lower (-1%) than the Q4 2018 production. The company's Q4 2018 production was also affected by an outage at a third-party gas processing facility which reduced its production by around 4%, and that outage will also affect Q1 2019 production a bit. Thus, the gap between Q4 2018 production and forecasted 2019 average production could have been even larger than 1%.

The relative decline in production is due to the spike in activity in Q4 2018, which saw Callon place 17.2 net horizontal wells on production during the quarter. For comparison, the company expects to put around 48 net horizontal wells into production during 2019 (around 12 per quarter). Callon's 2019 development plan is also more heavily weighted to the second half of the year, so 2020's average production will see more benefit.

(Source: Callon Petroleum)

The backloaded 2019 completion schedule and Callon's moderating decline rate results in the company's expectation that it can generate 15+% growth in 2020 with operating capex that is below 2018 levels.

(Source: Callon Petroleum)

2020 Outlook

If Callon grows its production by 17% in 2020, then it would average approximately 47,385 BOEPD. I've assumed a 76% oil percentage, which would result in the company delivering approximately $871 million in revenue after hedges at $60 WTI oil and $2.75 natural gas.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 13,144,599 $59.50 $782 Natural Gas 24,905,556 $3.80 $95 Hedge Value -$6 Total Revenue $871

If its capital expenditures remain at $513 million, then Callon would have $815 million in cash expenditures during 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense (Including Workovers) $104 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $60 Cash G&A $61 Cash Interest $70 Preferred Dividends $7 Capital Expenditures $513 Total Expenses $815

This results in a projection of $56 million in positive cash flow in 2020, along with substantial production growth.

Liquidity And Debt

Callon's liquidity and debt maturity situation appears to be fine. The company noted that it had $648 million in liquidity at the end of 2018 and could increase its liquidity with a higher elected commitment amount for its credit facility.

(Source: Callon Petroleum)

Callon's next note maturity isn't until 2024, so that gives it some time to both grow production and deleverage. The company's net debt-to-2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices is estimated at 2.4x. This isn't bad, but like many producers now, it is trying to reduce that to below 2.0x. Based on the 2020 scenario I outlined above, its net debt would be reduced to around 1.9x at the end of 2020.

Valuation

Based on its current share price and its projected year-end 2019 net debt, Callon has an enterprise value of approximately $3.05 billion. This is approximately 5.9x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices. This includes Callon's small amount ($73 million) of preferred shares. This is a fairly high multiple (at least compared to the average for upstream companies in the current market environment), but also reflects the anticipation of substantial growth in 2020.

If we look at 2020 instead, Callon's enterprise value is around 4.6x its projected 2020 EBITDAX. Commodity prices are reasonably similar for 2019 and 2020 based on strip prices, but the company's EBITDAX is expected to increase in 2020 due to production growth.

Conclusion

After a surge in production in late 2018, Callon's production is expected to dip a bit, before increasing again later in 2019. This is due to the uneven number of wells that it is putting into production. Callon brought a large number of wells into production in Q4 2018 and expects over 60% of its 2019 wells (by total lateral feet) to be put into production in the second half of the year.

This sets the company up for a strong 2020, where it may be able to deliver substantial production growth versus 2019 without increasing its capital expenditures. Callon should also be able to generate positive cash flow in 2020 along with production growth.

The improved outlook for 2020 is already generally priced into the stock though. Callon's enterprise value is approximately 4.6x its projected 2020 EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil. While this is relatively low compared to historical levels, many upstream companies are going for around 4x-5x (or less) projected 2019 EBITDAX now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.