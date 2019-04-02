And Then Slowly Take The Keyboard Away From The Australopithecus

Throughout the uninterrupted history of all financial markets around the entire planet, *Every. Single. Time* when the majority of investors are certain about anything, they are invariably (and often colorfully) proven to be precisely wrong. Will it be different this time around? Today, almost all of us believe that the tendency of most "active" investors to underperform passive index fund investors is evidence that proves only one thing: the stock market is highly efficient. Which is to say, the stock market instantaneously and fully digests whatever information active investors seek to exploit, thereby enabling passive index investors to free-ride off the work and folly of those who, in misguided flights of hubris, seek above-average investment results, and by so doing, thereby condemn themselves to a misery of below-average returns.

Would you say that there exists today a near consensus that it is actually irrational to seek shares of high-quality businesses at reasonable or cheap stock prices?

The efficient market hypothesis, with all its implications for how we ought and ought not to invest, may be correct. It is entirely possible that for the first time in human history, the overwhelming majority of investors has finally, finally, figured it all out. Of course, you could just as easily say that it is possible I am Elvis Presley and live in a golden palace located on one of Saturn's outermost moons. What seems more plausible (to my mind) is that today's nearly universal belief in efficient markets will ultimately be shown to be no different from any other mass delusional hysteria in history: that we've once again extruded a preposterous fantasy from misinterpreted facts.

But that can't be right, can it? Without the efficient markets hypothesis, how can you possibly explain away the fact that most active investors actually do tend to underperform the stock market? The only conjecture I can think up is that perhaps passive index fund investors are doing something that active investors don't do but should, and/or active investors are doing something stupid that passive index fund investors don't do. And what, you may ask, might those things be?

I can think of only five possible alternatives to explain how an active investor could underperform a passive index investor (if you can think of any others, please list them in the comments section):

(1) own bad stocks;

(2) overpay for stocks;

(3) sell stocks too soon, right before the price runs up;

(4) sell stocks too late, after the price has already dropped; and

(5) fail to diversify.

Let's examine these, starting with the idea of buying bad stocks. By definition, a passive investor is entirely willing to purchase shares of even the most poorly managed company in the history of mankind - a company guided by a raving lunatic CEO, administered by inept and slothful managers, that sells inferior products at inefficient prices to underwhelmed and irate consumers. Thanks to the fact that the stock market is so efficient, the price for shares in such an illustrious investment opportunity must invariably produce an expected return commensurate with the risk of owning the shares. Great! Let's buy some of that stock!

... And then there are those of us who believe that lousy businesses all end up going bankrupt in the end, delivering naught but ulcers and a gaping goose egg to the deserving shareholders.

Would you say that active investors are somehow more prone than passive investors to buy bad companies? How can they possibly be? You will never meet even one single active investor who is gleeful over the prospects of owning stock in a really lousy business. Oh, no doubt, that active investor will invest in plenty of stinkers over her investment lifetime, but why assume that she could be any more likely to pick a bad company on purpose than at random? No. The process of investing in stocks is exactly the same as walking around the streets of Bairro Alto, Lisbon, where not everyone always curbs their doggies. Watching carefully where you step may or may not help too much, but your odds certainly cannot improve by venturing forth wearing a blindfold. If anything, limiting their exposure to bad companies seems like one area where active investors must have the upper hand over passive index investors.

What about overpaying for stocks? Passive investors believe that it is actually theoretically impossible to do that, but just ask any active investor who is familiar with what happens when you buy shares of any company (good or bad) at a 3- or 4-year average P/E ratio of 200. Are active investors more prone than passive investors to overpay for stock? How can they be? Have you ever met even one single active investor who would rather pay higher prices for any given stock? Only a passive index investor wouldn't mind about paying high stock prices. Since passive and active investors alike are all at the same table with you buying and selling shares to and from one another, you have to just ask yourself: would you rather buy and sell assets to and from someone who doesn't care about prices, or someone who obsesses on driving for the best deal they can get at your expense? Active investors must have the upper hand when it comes to buying cheap shares because they have the only hand: they're the only ones out there who are even looking for low prices.

What about items (3) and (4) - selling stocks too soon or too late? Without question, these are absolutely the two areas where the passive index fund investors have an unquestioned and massive edge over all active investors. Why? The answer is because index investors for the most part only sell for reasons that are either unrelated to investing, or just so they can rebalance their portfolios. Selling stock isn't a big thing when it comes to passive index investors. Active investors, on the other hand, are more apt to sell stock based on matters of judgment. The problem is that when it comes to selling stock, human judgement is about as cool and deliberate as the sorts of judgments formed by our protohominid ancestors when startled by a pride of hungry sabertooth tigers. The financial results for acting on such rational judgments? Entirely predictable - and bleak. Worse still is the fact that as a group, active investors may tend to click the Sell button more often than passive index fund investors do. Think about this. There are only three possibilities when you sell stocks: you sell too soon, you sell at the perfect time, or you sell too late. Two out of three outcomes are guaranteed to produce poor investment returns, and when you insert the absurdities of human instinct into the equation, there can only be one conclusion. Passive investors have an insuperable advantage over active investors when it comes to selling stocks. Perhaps this explains why passive index investors tend to outperform active investors.

And then, last but certainly not least, there comes item number five. Diversification. Passive index investors are widely diversified as a rule, whereas there are some active investors out there who actually believe that they know so much about the future that they don't even require diversification. Some under-diversified investors may thrive thanks to good luck, clairvoyance or a murky concoction of both, but obviously, the majority of undiversified investors will suffer not only massive losses but catastrophically gruesome losses from the caustic vapor-spewing maws of hell, from which no portfolio can ever recover.

So, what is really going on here? Do passive index fund investors tend to win out because the market is efficient or because of these five factors? When it comes to an answer to that question, I don't know anything you don't, but I will say this - if it's actually the five factors that are really at play here, then it should be the case that any active investor, with very little effort, should be able to consistently outperform any passive index investor by simply pressing her inherent advantages (pick good companies to own and avoid paying high prices), avoiding her inherent disadvantages (even a monkey can't sell too soon or too late if you take away the computer keyboard), and making good use of the one tool to which both active and passive investors share common access: diversification.

I've been testing my little market efficiency hypothesis with my entire personal portfolio for about twenty years now. I have zero access to any information that you can't find for free online. The difference between my IQ and that of a chimpanzee is statistically insignificant. And did I mention that I am lazy? The only things that I have going in my favor are that I am very skeptical of anything that passes for common knowledge, that I am aware of the five factors that can either help or harm active investors, and that I am willing to tailor my investment behavior accordingly (if not consistently). How? By knowing a good product or service when I see it, knowing that lower P/E ratios are cheaper than high P/E ratios, and staying highly diversified. And lest I forget, the most important thing of all: whenever I am struck by a temptation to sell stocks, I endeavor to do what an angry toddler does when he finds himself at a disadvantage: sit down and refuse to anything. In other words, I press my advantages over passive index fund investors and marginalize the potency of my formidable disadvantages. Slowly remove the computer keyboard from the monkey, and then back away.

Do you really want to know the truth? Once you dispel the notion that the stock market is efficient and offers passive investors a free information ride, you'll quickly reach the opposite conclusion about who gets to eat whose Cheerios at the financial breakfast table that we call the stock market. If the greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing the world that he doesn't exist, convincing investors that low-priced, high-quality stocks don't even theoretically exist must surely be the second runner-up. And thanks to the pervasive and unshaken belief in market efficiency and passive investing, the number of patsies at the financial table today is literally at historic proportions... and growing.

I don't believe in fairies, the Easter Bunny, or the efficient market hypothesis, and I've made a twenty-year career out of putting my money (all of it) where my mouth is. I started to publish my entire portfolio on Seeking Alpha a little over a year ago. I do so little with my portfolio in any given month that all I can do to while away the boredom is to write articles - like writing an adventure novel where James Bond does nothing but sit in a room watching paint dry. Here is the list of every share I own, according to portfolio weight:

The cumulative capital gains and dividends since then compare favorably with the cumulative return on two of the broadest index funds I am aware of: the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) which only tracks US stocks:

What's my next move planned for my portfolio? Probably to save up extra dividends and buy more shares of Skyworks (SWKS) or Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY), since those are two companies - expertly managed, I believe - that I don't own a lot of exposure to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HESAY, SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice, and I am not an investment advisor. Nothing I say can be relied upon by any person for any reason besides entertainment. I am long every position listed in the attached spreadsheet.