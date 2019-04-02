Paramount Resources Isn't Competitive

The company needs higher oil and gas prices to justify its current valuation.

Instead of limiting the increase in the net debt, management preferred to repurchase shares during 2018.

During Q3, Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) generated a total netback close to 0 before taking the unfavorable hedges into account. Thus, with the depressed Canadian oil prices, the total netback was largely negative during Q4, before and after hedges.

Despite the lack of profitability over the last quarters, management repurchased shares instead of limiting the increase in the net debt.

In any case, the company needs higher oil and gas prices than during Q3 and Q4 to become profitable and justify the current valuation.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

High costs and low prices

Due to the divestiture of the Resthaven/Jayar assets, the Q4 production decreased by 11% year over year to reach 84,495 boe/d.

The gas, NGL, and oil productions represented about 62%, 8%, and 30% of the total production.

The company realized higher gas prices than last year thanks to the marketing diversification to the U.S. hubs.

But, of course, the lower Canadian oil prices impacted the liquids realized prices.

As a result, the total realized prices amounted to C$26.68/boe against C$33.57/boe during the previous quarter.

And the table below shows that, except for the royalty costs linked to the oil prices, all the per-unit costs increased quarter over quarter.

Due to the previous acquisitions and divestitures, assessing the sustaining costs is challenging.

Management indicated a capital program of C$350 million for a mid-point of the 2019 production guidance at 83,000 boe/d. As the 2018 production amounted to 85,941 boe/d, the 2019 capital program corresponds to an optimistic sustaining capex.

But management also indicated the company would spend C$30 million to C$40 million per year on abandonment and reclamation activities. These costs are part of the capital required to run the company. Thus, I include these costs in the sustaining capital.

Management excluded growth capex of C$145 million from the capital program for the expansion of a facility that would become operational in 2020.

Thus, C$350 million + C$35 million = C$385 million corresponds to an optimistic estimation of the sustaining capex.

This amount corresponds to the per-unit sustaining costs of C$385 million / (83,000 boe/d * 365) = C$12.7/boe.

I compared Paramount's costs and netbacks with NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF) and Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) as the three companies have a similar production mix.

The table above also shows that, despite its bigger scale, Paramount Resources operates at higher per-unit costs.

The company doesn't disclose its part of diversification to the U.S. natural gas hubs. But we can guess the lower realized prices compared with NuVista and Kelt Exploration are due to higher exposure to the AECO gas prices.

Thus, with higher costs and lower realized prices, Paramount Resources generated a negative total netback during Q4, before and after hedges. Even during Q3, when liquids prices were higher, the company generated negative netbacks after hedges.

With a lower production volume and lower realized prices, the Q4 adjusted funds flow amounted to C$45.5 million compared with C$110.1 million the year before.

And with a capex at C$126.3 million, the net debt increased compared with the previous quarter to reach C$896 million.

The net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio is high at 3.4. But instead of reducing the net debt, management decided to spend C$66 million to repurchase shares during 2018 at an average share price of C$15.8.

As shown in the graph below, the timing for repurchasing shares was not ideal. But it means management thinks the company is undervalued at C$15.8.

And, in 2019, the company has the possibility to repurchase up to 7.1 million shares, which represents about 5.4% of the total number of shares.

Valuation

At C$22,024 boe/d, Paramount's flowing barrel valuation shows an important discount compared with NuVista Energy and Kelt Exploration.

But the lower - or even negative - total netbacks Paramount Resources generates justify this difference.

And from a reserves perspective, there are insignificant differences between Paramount Resources and NuVista Energy valuations.

For the calculation of the intrinsic valuation, as usual, I apply a 12x multiple to the total netbacks generated while holding the production flat.

With these assumptions, the table below shows the current stock price at C$7.12 corresponds to a total netback of C$2.56/boe.

We have seen the company needs higher oil and gas prices than during Q3 and Q4 to generate positive total netbacks.

And the company needs to realize a total netback of C$5.7/boe to justify the share price of C$15.8 at which management repurchased shares during 2018.

Thus, I would have preferred management not to increase the net debt to repurchase shares at these prices.

But, in any case, Paramount Resources is a bet on higher oil and gas prices as the company didn't generate a positive total netback during Q3 and Q4.

Conclusion

Paramount Resources operates at higher costs compared with similar Canadian oil and gas producers. And with lower adjusted funds flow during Q4 because of the lower Canadian oil and gas prices, the net debt increased to C$896 million.

Yet, management repurchased shares during 2018 at an average stock price of C$15.8. Considering the lack of profitability at Q3 and Q4 oil and gas prices, I would have preferred management to be more conservative with the debt.

In any case, I'm not confident in investing in a Canadian oil and gas producer that needs higher oil and gas prices than during Q3 and Q4 to generate a positive total netback.

