MannKind Receives $12.5 Million Milestone - Renews $500 Million Shelf

MannKind (MNKD) investors have had an interesting weekend. On Friday, March 29, 2019, the company filed (after-hours) a $500 million shelf registration. This was followed by a pre-market announcement on April 1, 2019 that the company was in receipt of a $12.5 million milestone payment from United Therapeutics (UTHR) relating to dry powder inhaled treprostinil, which I have dubbed Dryvaso.

Let's deal with these matters in order. The Friday evening news relates to the renewal of a $500 million shelf offering by MannKind. Within the filing, the company registered the 26.67 million shares relating to the $1.60 warrants which expire in December of this year. The registration of these shares does not mean that the warrants have been exercised. It simply means that these shares are now fully registered, and in the event they are exercised, they can be traded. The $500 million price tied to the registration does not mean that the company has requested more shares. It simply means that the company has the ability to use future shares to raise up to $500 million in capital.

As I have discussed in past articles, the company has very few shares on the shelf. The renewal of the shelf registration was a necessary step for the company to keep as many avenues open for cash raising as possible. It is my belief that at some point in the near future, the company will seek to increase the number of authorized shares.

Moving on to the positive news of milestone payment from United Therapeutics, we have progress on a new drug candidate. MannKind is now eligible to receive another $37.5 million in milestones on this drug candidate. These milestones come in $12.5 million increments. If approved and marketed, MannKind will receive low double digit royalties on sales of the drug.

Dry powder inhaled treprostinil is also being developed by Liquidia (LQDA). Liquidia has its candidate in phase 3 clinical trials already, and is moving toward seeking FDA approval as early as Q4 of this year. Liquidia has already received some phase 3 safety data on its drug candidate and anticipates some PK data to be available in Q2 of this year. This puts a competing dry powder inhaled treprostinil treatment on pace to be well ahead of the United/MannKind product. A search of the clinical trial website does not show any phase three trials for Dryvaso as being initiated as yet. United Therapeutics has stated it plans to conduct two phase 3 clinical trials on Dryvaso and has targeted these to begin in the first half of 2019.

With the infusion of $12.5 million, I estimate that MannKind now has $57 million in cash. This level of cash could be enough to get the company through Q3 of this year, and does supply an ample amount of cash to deal with covenants placed on MannKind from Deerfield. The balance of $11.5 million plus interest in Deerfield debt is due over the next 4 months. Once this debt and interest is paid, the Deerfield covenants should go away, providing the company with a bit more latitude.

The big question right now is whether or not the company will have enough room to work with in getting to a point where the warrants at $1.60 can be exercised, buying the company an additional 6 months of runway.

As things stand now, and with the understanding that waiting until the last moment to fund things is bad business, it is apparent that at some point during the next 3 to 4 months, the company will need to raise some more cash. As I have outlined in the past, the 3 sources of cash available are the 3D's. Those are debt, dilution, and deals. MannKind is not in an optimal position to take on debt. That leaves us with deals and dilution as the most likely candidates. An increase in Afrezza sales could be a source, but that would require sales to make a remarkable move in a short period of time. At this juncture, the company is losing money on Afrezza.

On the deal front, we have some possible milestones from United. It is possible that the company obtains another $12.5 million milestone from United relating to Dryvaso. This infusion would certainly assist, but does not resolve the cash issue. There are two possible $15 million milestones relating to another molecule, but realistically speaking, these do not seem to be likely to happen in the next 3 to 4 months. It is possible that MannKind inks a new deal, but with the pipeline still in pre-clinical, this does not seem very likely to be a lucrative well to tap until more drilling (R&D) is completed. A possible deal that is likely could be another renegotiation with Deerfield. That deal would also be dilutive, but it would be a deal. In the past, MannKind has revised its Deerfield deal 10 times to utilize shares to take care of its debt obligations to this creditor. When the company gets back the 14 million shares tied to the April 9th warrants (which I believe will not be exercised), it will have the share currency available to handle Deerfield debt while preserving cash.

On the dilution front, we have some existing warrants to consider. The warrants which expire in December allow the holder to buy up to 26.67 million shares at $1.60. Should these get exercised, the company would have an additional $40 million to work with. The issue here is that these expire in December, and the cash crunch happens as early as midway through Q2. It is possible that the holder exercise early, which would resolve a lot of issues, but it is not required. We also have the use of shares to handle Deerfield debt as discussed in the paragraph above.

Boiling this all down, if shares are used to handle the Deerfield debt, and another $12.5 million milestone transpires, the cash well would run dry at the end of the year instead of the end of Q3. This could get the $1.60 warrants into play in the nick of time, but it is cutting things real close, relies on nothing bad happening, and assumes that the cash spent on things like advertising and research and development is kept in check with traditional levels.

The bottom line is simple. There is a level of uncertainty that remains attached to this equity. Cutting things close may allow one to fight another day, but the fight is always happening at some point. Even if many things go right, the company will still have a cash need early in 2020 at the very point in time when the debt overhang of almost $90 million to Mann Group and US Bank come into sharp focus, and the contracted insulin buys more than double from 2019 levels.

In closing, I will discuss the latest talking point transpiring regarding the application for Afrezza in India. It is being reported that Afrezza was "rejected" in India. I do not really consider this news in that it was always known that the approval pathway would most likely require additional clinical trials with the local population. In that vein, it has been my understanding that MannKind's partner Cipla has always planned on such trials. It was prudent to apply and see if existing data would be enough, but in my mind, the company was always betting that the added trials would be needed. This does cause the process to lengthen, but I have never put much weight on the India or Brazil market in terms of being very impactful to the bottom line of MannKind anyway.

The MannKind story remains pretty much the same. Those with a longer term look at the company envision days when MannKind adds a revenue stream via Dryvaso and Afrezza finally gets broader acceptance in the market with things like pediatrics. Dryvaso is part of the 2-3 year plan, while the commercial viability of Afrezza remains in doubt. What is critical is getting to the point where more revenue can happen, and how many shares will be outstanding in order to get there. Stay Tuned!

