Exela: Too Cheap To Ignore

In our first article on SA, we noted that Exela Technologies(XELA) was massively mispriced by the market. Although the stock did perform quite well for a few weeks, it has now dropped back down below where we first recommended it. This is puzzling, considering the company reported very strong Q4 results and gave great guidance for 2019. Fundamentals have continued to improve, and Exela is now much cheaper than when we first started recommending it.

Q4: An update

We'll start off with revenue. Exela reports revenues in 3 segments: ITPS, HS, and LLPS. Total FY revenues grew 8.9% YOY, which by itself is impressive for a fairly mature company. However, revenues were affected by several factors and could've been much higher.

1.) Exela, in its current state, is transitioning from earning revenues from low-automation labor arbitrage BPO to earning revenues from high-automation BPO. Although this initiative is net positive in the long run, in the short run revenue growth was affected by a decrease in low-automation business.

(Source: Q3 earnings presentation)

2.) HS revenue declined 2.4% YOY, mainly due to the loss of a customer facing financial difficulties.

The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in volume from a single customer who lost a contract from one of its customers.



Source: 2018 10-K

However, this revenue decline does not seem to be recurring, and management is confident that revenue growth should resume.

In addition, we believe that the recent healthcare asset acquisition we announced in December will help drive growth in this segment.



Source: 2018 Q4 earnings call

Do note that not all of Exela's revenue growth is organic, as the company conducted several tuck-in acquisitions during the year. Organic growth, however, is still impressive at 4%.

Revenue growth was not the best part about 2018, however. Profitability and cash flow were quite strong as well.

Adjusted EBITDA increased a stunning 15.7%, and adjusted EBITDA margins increased by 110 bps to 17.9%. Although 2018 still had significant integration expenses, net income improved from -$242 million to -$162 million. Management has stated that there may still be transaction and integration expenses due to tuck-in acquisitions in 2019, but in the long run these expenses should dwindle.

What I will tell you is we are still going to be incurring these as we have continued to take on tuck-in acquisitions. There's still work to be done there. And as we roll out our technology, we are still incurring duplicate cost associated with this roll out.



Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

Exela also managed to achieve substantial savings, substantially exceeding its initial goal by over $18 million. There are still savings left to capture, and management is confident that all these savings can be captured by 2019.

Beyond 2019, we believe the majority of our current remaining savings will be achieved and our optimization and restructuring expenses will gradually decline.



Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

In our last article on Exela, we used a metric called RCFI to calculate recurring cash flow available to stockholders. Now that we have FY 2018 numbers, we can calculate RCFI for 2018.

(Source: WY Capital, Q4 2018 Investor presentation, 10-K)

As shown, RCFI for 2018 is a stunningly high $110.3 million. This means Exela is currently trading at just 4.53x RCFI.

Overall, with all the obstacles the company faced in 2018, it is encouraging that both revenue and profitability improved substantially. The strong RCFI shows that Exela is capable of generating significant amounts of recurring cash flow, more than enough to justify its current valuation.

Exela's strategy

With the 10-K filing, we can now gain greater insight into the company's long-term BPO strategy.

(Source: 2018 10-K)

From this diagram, you can see that Exela plans to transition from a labor-heavy business model to an automated, digital one. It has named this new business model "DigitalNow".

As can be seen from Exela's strong revenue growth, customers seem to be embracing this new DigitalNow model eagerly. In fact, one customer decided to increase their contract size and term from a 3-year $100 million contract to a 5-year $165 million contract.

Remember the global bank customer we talked about that went live on January 1 this year. In our ongoing discussions with this customer, they decided it was in their best interest to increase the contract duration by two years resulting now in a five-year contract term with a total contract value of approximately $165 million.



Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

Management also has another strategy to drive shareholder value: deleveraging. Management aims to deleverage 5-7% this year, which just proves our point that Exela is generating lots of cash:

Through as prudent use of cash and EBITDA growth, we are working to reduce our net leverage ratio of 5% to 7% this year. Over the long-term, we are working to deleverage further and achieve a leverage ratio that is more in line with our peer group.



Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

2019 guidance and future growth drivers

Exela has guided for an impressive 5-7% organic revenue growth for 2019, which is reinforced by the fact that the company has 90% visibility into future revenues.

So when we are quoting our 2019 guidance, we are looking at organic growth, which would be an increase from the 4% reported.



Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

Adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be quite strong as well - management expects adjusted EBITDA to grow between 7% and 18%.

Plugging in the guidance, we can see that management expects RCFI to grow by 16%.

(Source: WY Capital, Q4 2018 Investor presentation, 10-K)

All these numbers are great, so it is quite perplexing why investors have sold off the stock after earnings.

Exela also has many future growth drivers.

Firstly, management plans to expand into Europe with the same strategy that made them so successful in the US:

We recently opened an office in Amsterdam and launched our EMEA strategy team. Amsterdam is a thriving tech hub for cross-border collaboration and our team there is driving Exela's growth, thought leadership and go-to-market execution. This model closely follows the model, a successful model we implemented for Exela's U.S. business strategy team.



Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

Secondly, management has launched a new initiative called SmartOffice:

This year, we are also introducing Exela SmartOffice. SmartOffice is interconnected workplace technologies and services that power of the office of the future today. These are complementary to our existing offerings which help transform the front office, energy and facilities management, logistics and fulfillment for our customers. SmartOffice will provide on-demand services with connected devices to facilitate green initiatives, reduce waste and ultimately enhance the employee and visitor investor experience.



Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

SmartOffice seems quite innovative and seems quite complementary to Exela's existing customer base of MNCs. We have no doubt that there will be many inquiries from existing customers about this futuristic innovative product. As for international expansion, we are optimistic as well, considering international organizations are most likely facing the same optimization challenges that US customers face.

Overall, Exela has a long growth runway ahead, even if it seems like a mature company. Management has a knack for innovation, and it wouldn't be surprising if another innovative new product came out in the next few quarters.

Share repurchases

As another sign of confidence, management has repurchased over 1.5 million shares of Exela in Q4, which is more than that in Q1, Q2, and Q3 combined. Management has purchased these shares at $3.91, far lower than the prices they had purchased in the past. All this shows that management is shareholder-oriented and will not purchase shares at too high a price, which is a mistake we've seen too many CEOs make.

Risks

Although we have said many good things about Exela in this article, there is one odd statement that we have noticed in the 10-K.

(Source: 2018 10-K)

(Source: Q3 2018 10-Q)

Notice how "the top 10 U.S. banks" became "9 of the top 10 U.S. banks" and how "9 of the top 10 U.S. insurance companies" became "7 of the top 10 U.S. insurance companies". We believe this may just be a result of mergers or acquisitions or volatility in revenues, but it's hard to know for sure. To find out, we intend to contact management via email, and we'll update this article if we receive a reply.

Honestly, we don't think this risk is that significant. Exela's fundamentals are sound, and it doesn't really matter if the company loses a few large customers, considering its low revenue concentration.

Takeaway

Exela is still very cheap, trading at below 5x RCFI even as revenue continues to grow in the high single digits. Other than that one risk, the company seems to be doing just fine and will most likely be revalued to a higher multiple in the future as it continues to deleverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.