Vale: Higher Iron Ore Prices Vs. Brumadinho Costs

In my previous article on Vale (VALE), in which I discussed the company’s production report, I promised to follow up once the company reveals its Q4 financials. Now that this report is out, it’s high time to look at the numbers.

Vale faced the Brumadinho catastrophe in good financial shape: the company finished the year 2018 with $5.8 billion of cash and $15.5 billion of debt. The situation with debt has been gradually improving due to Vale’s solid financial performance:

Source: Vale Q4 report

Importantly, the following next years have an easy debt amortization schedule which is good in the light of potential liabilities related to the catastrophe:

Source: Vale Q4 report

In the fourth quarter, Vale generated $3.3 billion of operating cash flow, while the operating cash flow for the whole year was $12.9 billion, up from $12.45 billion in 2017. This cash generating ability has allowed the company to trim its debt as shown above.

The key factor in Vale’s success in cash generation is the low-cost position in iron ore – the company’s fourth quarter costs were $12.8 per ton FOB (free on board). The costs to bring the goods to customers are higher than the costs to produce iron ore: freight costs were $18.8 per ton in the fourth quarter. Total costs (cash costs + freight costs) are $31.6 per ton, which allow comfortable cash flow generation at a variety of iron ore prices.

As per Vale, as much as 75 million tons of iron ore may not come to the market this year due to the consequences of catastrophe and the subsequent investigations. The optimistic scenario is a sales loss of 50 million tons of iron ore. Given the recent problems of Rio Tinto (RIO) which may cost about 14 million tons of annual production, the market is buying Vale shares. However, how much benefit is brought by the increase in iron ore prices compared to the base case scenario which assumes that no catastrophe happened? Let’s look at the numbers:

Source: Vale filings, author's work

The base case scenario is based on the iron ore price range of $65 – 75 per ton, which I believe is a normal assumption given the fact that Vale’s realized prices per ton of iron ore were $64.2 in 2017 and $66.2 in 2018, while the Q4 2018 realized price was $68.4 per ton of iron ore. The optimistic scenario reflects prices that are lower by $5/ton from the pessimistic scenario due to more tons of iron ore on the market. The production loss in the optimistic scenario is 50 million tons, while the production loss in the pessimistic scenario is 75 million tons. Costs are kept constant at $32 per ton in all cases. The scenarios analyze solely the potential cash flow differences from changes in production and iron ore prices because Vale’s stock price fluctuations have reacted to iron ore price changes so their fundamental impact should be isolated from other variables to assess whether the market’s moves are justified.

In my opinion, while the numbers show that higher iron ore prices, all else equal, lead to higher cash flow even at lower production rates, the difference is not that big compared to Vale’s potential liabilities. In “Report from Administration” that was recently shared by Vale, the following asset freezes have been mentioned:

Asset freeze, billion reals Asset freeze, billion $ State court of Minas Gerais 11 2.86 Labor Court 1.6 0.416 2nd Civil Court of Nova Lima 1 0.26 Court of Barao de Cocais 2.95 0.767 IBAMA 0.25 0.065 Total 16.8 4.368

Source: Vale, author's work

Since then, an additional $255 million of assets has been frozen. Meanwhile, prosecutors are seeking $13 billion for environmental restoration, while Vale will have to invest an unspecified amount in its dams, deal with increased oversight, and, of course, with various lawsuits. In my opinion, higher iron ore prices cannot justify Vale shares trading in the $13 – 14 range given the number of problems the company faces.

I continue to believe that the market underestimates the monetary effects of Vale’s problems. In my opinion, one of the reasons for the current share price performance may be the abundance of passive/basket trading, where Vale shares are automatically bought as a bet on higher iron ore prices without taking into account the firm’s current situation. While I have no doubt that Vale will survive and then thrive at some point in time, nearer-term perspectives of the company’s shares remain bleak.

