Distribution Agents: The Hidden And Expensive Intermediary In Venture Capital

The Third Party No One Discusses

Source: Renaissance Capital found on TheStreet

A Year of Historic Magnitude

The 2019 IPO market has the potential to make history as one of the largest on record with the expected parade of "deca-unicorns" started by last Friday's IPO of the rideshare company Lyft (LYFT) and denim titan Levi Straus (LEVI) the previous week. This influx of IPO activity will bring with it a surge of shares for distribution at lockup expiration to the elite ranks of investors with a limited partnership interest in the iconic Silicon Valley venture capital firms that have funded these firms in the private markets. The phenomenon we are witnessing beckons a discussion of regarding the silent third party in these transactions with an urgency not felt since the turn of the millennium. These entities will serve as the stewards of the billions of dollars in venture-backed asset value that will flow through the markets throughout the next year and while the effects of their business will be seen during the periods of volatility associated with lock-up expiration, you'll likely never hear of them unless you are one of these elite investors. These are the distribution agents.

What is a Distribution Agent?

Distribution Agents are often referred to as Venture Services Groups, which are an elite niche division that only the largest of bulge bracket banks are able to operate. Do not be fooled by their operating location within the wealth management units of the banks; these businesses do not perform financial advisory services or holistic financial planning. Their job is to win the business of the many Private Equity and Venture Capital firms across the globe and to assist them in the process of handling cash and equity distributions of recently issued securities before and during lock-up expiration. If you are receiving a distribution of stock from a limited partnership, you will have dealings with a Distribution Agent.

Personal Background And Purpose

Upon the completion of my undergraduate degree, I began my career with one of the most prominent Distribution Agents on The Street, which boasted over 50% market share on a transaction basis. I have participated in the execution of stock and cash distributions for the largest venture capital and private equity firms in the US, Europe, and Asia, and I have seen many distributions of lock-up expiration shares of companies ranging in valuation from the centimillion to the decabillion. I am writing this article to inform you about one of the least discussed elements of the venture capital investment cycle and help you decide what to do, should you be one of those privileged with one of these distributions.

How do Distribution Agents Make Their Money

Source: DailyMail UK

The Process

In the weeks and days leading up to lockup expiration (the period when pre-IPO shareholders can begin to liquidate their positions), Limited Partners (investors) in the fund associated with said lockup, will receive a notice to contact the specified representatives of the distribution agent regarding their soon to be distributed shares. Typically, these shares will be transferred to an investment vehicle called a "limited-use" or "sell-only" account. Unlike a standard full-use investment account, these limited-use distribution accounts only have three functions - sell, hold, or transfer. They act as the initial destination for the investor's stock distribution until they decide what action to take, and they are, from my experience, free of charge.

As I previously stated, the financial advisors who manage these Distribution Agents are typically FAs in-name-only and are not the pin-stripe clad, gelled 1990s throwbacks pitching holistic planning and insurance products, that you'll find at a standard wirehouse. They are there for the purpose of advising the fund and subsequently winning your orders to sell the shares of your distribution through them.

The Value Proposition

Source: Independence Advisors Blog From CEG Worldwide

As previously mentioned, limited partners receive their allocation of the distribution at the time of lockup expiration, which is more often than not a period of high volatility. Some statistics have shown that the average lockup expiration is associated with a 3% drop in share prices that can have long-lasting effects. I wrote about this event in great detail in a previous article on Dropbox (DBX) shares, which I will link here for the inquisitive; however for the purpose of this discussion this general overview serves as sufficient background.

Naturally, this decline in asset value leaves investors feeling uncomfortable and in the case where the stock has performed poorly since its initial listing or the drop is abnormally large, many investors feel the urge to sell with urgency. This psychological phenomenon is a staple of emotional investing and is demonstrated in the graph seen above. Even those who are not particularly emotional could simply want to get out of the position to eliminate their concentrated position and remove their single security risk, to reduce their overall market risk or simply because their basis is pennies on the dollar and they want access to those returns right now.

Unfortunately for these investors, just because their distribution is occurring on said day, they still have to wait for the settlement of their shares before they can sell or transfer. Upon settlement, should they choose to transfer their shares, they will then have to endure an additional waiting period for their shares to settle in their specified external account. All the while lockup is occurring, price volatility is high, and emotional tendencies are stronger than ever. This is where the Distribution Agent is able to offer value.

Utilizing the extensive capabilities of the bulge bracket bank, the Venture Servies Group is able to offer you a rare type of transaction you've likely never heard of called a "short-exempt sale". You as an investor are able to borrow shares up to the quantity in settlement from your distribution to sell at market value, but unlike a true short sale, you do not have unlimited liability as your order will automatically cover with the shares you are receiving once they settle, effectively allowing you to sell much sooner than you would be able to otherwise, as you do not need to wait for settlement once lockup has occurred. You also benefit by having your order routed to the bank's trade desk or through the dark pools where you get superior order execution than you would from a do-it-yourself brokerage platform, which can mean a lot when you are talking quantities sometimes exceeding 100,000 shares.

The Catch

Source: Desktop Nexus

Using a distribution agent is a premium service and it comes with a premium price tag. Your order is often priced in the range of $0.05 per share, so on an order of 50,000 shares, your transaction cost alone is $2,500. In an age where banks are racing to zero by offering monthly or even unlimited free trades and when you likely have a financial advisor that includes trading costs in your annual fee, this is extremely expensive. You also face immediate exposure to large capital gains and you could be selling at an inopportune time causing you to suffer an opportunity cost exponentially higher from share price appreciation. On the other hand, you could save tens of thousands of dollars by escaping a proverbial crumbling mountain before your losses escalate by the time of settlement. For this reason, it is extremely important you weigh your options.

Making A Decision

Know Your Options

Source: iStock Photo found on TheStreet

Understand that liquidation to cash is not the only option venture capital investors have when receiving bulk distributions of shares. Exchange funds are one fantastic example of an alternative that distribution recipients need to consider. This Forbes article details how one offering by Goldman Sachs (GS) and Eaton Vance (EV) can provide you a solution that both offers diversification and a legal tax shelter for your concentrated position. You will transfer your concentrated stock position to the exchange fund and after a holding period, you will receive a diversified basket of blue-chip stocks returned to you which you may liquidate as you so choose upon receipt. Exchange funds are just one of many viable options for you to consider and expecting recipients would do well to contact their primary investment advisors to discuss their goals, needs, time horizon, and tolerance for risk to determine what options exist and could be right for you.

Turn to Experts but Be Aware of Potential Conflicts of Interest

Data by YCharts

Lockup expiration is associated with volatility, specifically, the kind that skews negative (with some exceptions); that being said many IPOs still have significant upside potential and room to progress on their valuation curve. Look to what the experts are saying before making any rash judgments and consider who the experts are, what experience they have, and what ulterior motives could influence or compromise their objectivity. For example, a research analyst with extensive coverage of the sector likely has a good idea of long-term growth potential, but may not be as familiar with the volatility of lockup as the Distribution Agent handling your allocation. That being said, the Distribution Agent also has a direct monetary incentive to get you to sell through them now or at on a future date, and while they are experts in volatility you need to be aware this conflict of interest exists.

Size Matters

Source: iStock Photo

Unlike investing through a wealth advisor or asset manager, investment value does not matter as much as share count in determining a fair deal. For example, an investor receives two equal sized distributions of stock in two companies equal in market capitalization, both valued at $200,000. Company A, however, is more diluted and the investor will receive 10,000 shares priced at $20 each, while Company B has fewer outstanding shares making for distribution of 2,000 shares at $100 each. If the recipient of the shares uses the Distribution Agent to liquidate both positions, they will incur a cost of $500 for Company A and $100 for Company B, despite both positions being equal in value, making the transaction a better deal in the case of Company B. This might not seem like much, but considering you can do this for a fraction of the price (or for free) elsewhere, it is something to consider.

Final Thoughts

Buy a stock the way you would buy a house. Understand and like it such that you’d be content to own it in the absence of any market. -Warren Buffett

Never make financial or investment decisions that you do not fully understand. When interacting with and communicating with Distribution Agents you should always ask any questions that come to mind and you should feel free to defer to your primary financial advisor and your contacts at the associated investment fund as you require. Make sure you understand all of your options regarding your new stock distribution and never let your emotions to dictate your decisions surrounding your valuable new asset. These investment professionals might not be the face of Wall Street, but their influence on the market reaches far and wide and should not be ignored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.