Progress Software Shares Jump, What's Next?

Q1 results and guidance surprised on the upside but the shares are likely to have to digest last week's jump first, though we see some further upside to them longer term.

Growth for shareholders occurs mainly through accretive acquisitions and share buybacks, and this strategy is working.

Despite a lack of organic growth as it operates a mature business, the company has come up with a growth strategy.

In December last year, we considered buying shares of Progress Software (PRGS), but despite the considerable margins and cash flow, we wanted to see some results of the company's growth strategy. You can see what we mean:

Data by YCharts

Revenue has flatlined for a couple of years, and even seems to move a little backwards lately. But despite that (which is at least in part a result of the move to the new 606 accounting standard), there is something of a growth strategy:

OpenEdge improvements

Ramp-up of S&M for Kinvey and DataRPM

Accretive M&A

In addition to these, buybacks boost EPS growth

Q1 results

The results came ahead of analysts' expectations:

Revenue of $89.55 million (-6.1% Y/Y) a beat by $1.91 million

Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 a beat of $0.03

OpenEdge, the company's flagship application development platform, was responsible, producing better-than-expected license sales (both directly and from ISV partners). Even though it was only up 1% to $67.5 million, so it's hardly rocking.

This progress could continue, as the company is rolling out its new version, OpenEdge 12, which is backwards compatible and, among other things (from the Q1CC):

Most importantly, it features a 3X improvement in database performance an unheard-of increase in an area where even a 10% improvement would be considered impressive.

While not yet substantial in generating revenue, last year's acquisitions Kinvey platform (app development) and DataRPM (anomaly detection and prediction machine learning solutions for sensor data) are ramping up in terms of S&M efforts, and management sees steady pipeline growth.

We're a bit disappointed management could not give more precise guidance, as this part has the potential to offer at least some organic growth, which would be very welcome.

License revenue declined by 12%, but this was (from the Q1CC):

primarily due to the timing of revenue recognition under ASC 606 from our DCI segment due to the higher number of multiyear term licenses that renewed in Q1 2018 as compared to this quarter.

Ipswitch acquisition

Progress Software acquired Ipswitch, a provider of software solutions with an annual revenue of $75 million (75% of which is recurring) and a similar growth profile and recurring revenue (that is, it's a mature business). The company has two core products with over 24,000 customers in 170 countries (although 70% of revenue comes from the US):

MOVEit, a data file transfer product responsible for just over half of the company's revenues

WhatsUp Gold, a network management product enabling customers to continuously monitor and manage their IT infrastructure and applications

Here are the main data bits:

It's a $225 million all-cash deal funded by $40 million existing cash and $185 million in incremental debt, increasing leverage to 1.8x EBITDA.

The acquisition is supposed to close late April and be accretive, and the company will contribute over 40% operating margins after cost synergies and add $42 million in revenue, $0.13 to 2019 EPS and $10 million in adjusted free cash flow for the roughly 7 months it will be incorporated.

The company identified $15 million on annual cost synergies, realizable in the next 12 months.

There are no revenue synergies factored into guidance.

Guidance

For Q2:

Revenue between $96 million and $99 million (including $6 million from Ipswich)

EPS between $0.55 and $0.57 (including $0.02 from Ipswich)

For 2019:

Revenue between $422 million and $428 million ($42 million better than previous guidance)

EPS between $2.46 and $2.52 ($0.13 better than previous guidance)

Adjusted free cash flow between $125 million and $130 million ($10 million better than previous guidance)

Negative currency translation of $5.9 million ($0.04 per share)

The increase in guidance comes from the Ipswich acquisition, while the guidance from its core business remains the same. The increased guidance seems to have been the main factor in the favorable market reaction to the Q1 figures.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company is a solid producer of cash flow, which has been used for buybacks, producing a substantial decline in the share count as it exceeds stock-based compensation. Dividends are a more recent phenomenon:

Data by YCharts

The buybacks will be suspended for a year to digest the acquisition, as management argues that the returns on the acquisition are much larger than those on buybacks.

The company had $133 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1, with adjusted free cash flow reaching $24 million (down from $33 million last year). As a result of the Ipswich acquisition, total debt will be $301 million, to be repaid over five years.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP EPS is estimated at $2.51 this year, rising to $2.73 in 2020, which gives the shares an earnings multiple of 18 for this year.

Conclusion

A combination of better results, higher guidance and a sensible, accretive acquisition have powered the shares 16% higher last Friday. We expect more progress for the company with the full cost synergies still over a year away.

On the one hand, the shares aren't terribly expensive, but on the other hand, the company isn't growing gangbusters either, even if it's quite profitable and produces lots of cash flow to finance acquisitions, buy back shares and pay a dividend.

We suspect the shares might have to digest last week's jump, but we think a year from now they are likely to be higher still - but Progress Software's organic growth is basically absent, so acquisitions and buybacks are the main mechanisms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.