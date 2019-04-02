United Parcel Service: Value And Yield Offer Upside

Logistics industry titan United Parcel Service (UPS) is one of the world's leading companies at bringing products to the world and connecting businesses on a global scale. The stock can gyrate over time due to its sensitivity to the state of the global economy. While the stock currently trades near the midpoint of its 52-week range, it currently offers investors an attractive dividend yield. It's also trading at a discount to its historical median valuation level. With billions being invested for the future and high barriers to entry for competition, UPS represents an intriguing dividend growth option for long-term investors.

Sizeable Dividend Yield With Future Upside

The most immediate pro of UPS to investors is a sizable dividend that offers investors long-term upside. Although the definition of "sizable" may differ from investor to investor, the stock's current yield of 3.44% easily exceeds the 2.47% that 10-year US treasuries are offering.

(Source: YCharts)

UPS has raised its dividend for the past 10 years, and the dividend has grown at a rate faster than inflation with a CAGR of 7.3%. This is a solid combination of dividend growth and yield. The dividend payout ratio has steadily remained at approximately 60% of earnings, a better gauge of the payout ratio as opposed to cash flow (we normally use FCF, but UPS is a capital-intensive business, which can skew payouts during investment cycles). Analysts are projecting high-single digit EPS growth over the next five years, so investors should be able to expect dividend growth to safely fall in the 5-8% per year range.

An Industry Leader

UPS engages in an industry with high barriers to entry. What that means is that there is an aspect of a business that makes it difficult for competition to emerge and threaten existing players. These barriers can be regulations, startup costs, etc. In the case of UPS, the large scale at which the company operates and the huge investments of capital that the business requires make it difficult for competitors to emerge.

UPS has a large grasp on the freight/logistics market with FedEX (FDX), and they pair up to represent the main publicly traded players in the industry. They, along with DHL (privately owned) and the US Postal Service, are the largest players in the market. UPS possesses a size, scale, and technology advantage that can muscle out smaller regional players with superior costs and capacity.

(Source: YCharts)

Over the past few years, UPS has really stepped up its investments into future growth. The company is investing in itself to better take advantage of the tailwinds that increased e-commerce will continue to bring as an increasing amount of consumer purchasing is done through digital channels.

An Attractive Valuation

Despite trading in the upper end of its 52-week range at $113 per share, UPS has underperformed the S&P 500 for the past two years.

(Source: YCharts)

A mixture of declining margins, severe weather, exploding e-commerce traffic, and whispers about the potential for slowing economic growth have made the past few years tough to stomach for investors. When you combine this with the massive spending the company has been engaging in, the short-term picture of UPS is a bit murky.

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn approximately $7.55 per share this year, resulting in a current earnings multiple of 15X. This is a large, 33% discount to UPS's 10-year median P/E ratio of 22.39X. The stock's dividend yield is also well above decade norms, up 20% from its average 2.84 yield.

Despite this underperformance, the company is expected to continue growing earnings at a fairly robust rate in the near term. Management has recently indicated expectations for double-digit operating profit growth across the entire business. Furthermore, analysts expect the next several years to hold strong earnings growth.

(Source: GuruFocus)

If we extrapolate the stock out through FY2021, the call for $9.14 EPS would indicate a potential share price of $182 by end of year 2021 - based on P/E expansion to 20X (not even quite back to 10-year norms).

This capital appreciation, combined with the dividend's yield, would bring total returns of 20% annually over the next three years. Even if the stock continues to stagnate and maintain a 15X multiple, total annual returns would still hover in the 9-10% range.

A Risk To Consider

While the overall combination of valuation, dividend, and UPS's strong positioning in the market contribute to an attractive investment thesis, UPS isn't perfect. The company's spending in recent years has impacted the balance sheet.

(Source: YCharts)

UPS's leverage ratio has crossed our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X EBITDA, a benchmark that signals a company is beginning to take on an uncomfortable amount of debt. If this continues, it could put itself in a bad financial position if the global economy were to take a downturn significant enough to really impact UPS's revenues. The company does carry a healthy cash balance of $4.2 billion (a debt-to-cash ratio of about 4:1), which helps liquidity. This isn't a red flag for UPS as of yet, but it's important that the company doesn't harm its financial flexibility by overborrowing.

Wrapping Up

Cyclical businesses such as UPS can cause some stress for investors because the stock can fluctuate as short-term macro-economic winds change direction. The market has punished UPS following its large capital expenditures and the cooling outlook on the global economy. However, the stock's current valuation offers a reasonable margin of safety, and a strong dividend yield offers an incentive for patience as the next few years play out. Also, the need for UPS's services will only grow as global trade continually expands over time. As long as the company's borrowing doesn't get out of hand, UPS could be a success story over these next few years.

