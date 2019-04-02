How Can Treasuries Help Diversify Your Portfolio?

For diversification from stocks, one of the best options can be treasuries, particularly intermediate-term or even long-term treasuries.

In fact, many types of fixed-income investments are positively correlated with stocks, which means they tend to move together with the stock market.

Kathy Jones: Most investors understand the importance of having an allocation to fixed income in their portfolios for generating income, capital preservation, and diversification, but when it comes to diversification from stocks, not all bonds are created equal.

I'm Kathy Jones, and this is Bond Market Today.

There are many types of bonds, but not all provide diversification from stocks. In fact, many types of fixed income investments are positively correlated with stocks, which means they tend to move together with the stock market. These would include high-yield bonds and emerging market bonds, and preferred securities.

For diversification from stocks, one of the best options can be treasuries, particularly intermediate-term or even long-term treasuries. They tend to appreciate in value when the stock market goes down, and that can be really important in reducing volatility in an overall portfolio. It's also helpful when you go to rebalance your portfolio - if your stocks have gone down in value and your bonds have gone up in value, you can reinvest in stocks at better prices.

Shorter-term treasuries tend to hold their value during times of market turmoil, but because of their very low durations, they don't tend to appreciate as much in value as intermediate- or long-term treasury bonds. We looked back at market performance during time periods when the stock market went down 20% or more going all the way back to 1932, and compared the performance of short-term treasury bills with intermediate-term treasury bonds during those time periods in the subsequent 12 months, and what we found is that, with the exception of the very high-inflation era of the 1970s, the intermediate-term treasury bonds significantly outperformed the treasury bills, and that's really important when you're thinking about reducing the overall volatility in your portfolio.

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.