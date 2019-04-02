U.S. Trade Gap A Sign Of Economic Strength?

Why do economists attempt to claim that this is somehow a good thing?

The deficits continue to increase, while purchases are financed with debt.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome ArcadiaEconomics as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The U.S. trade gap has been expanding, as the deficits continue to increase, while purchases are financed with debt. And of course, only in today’s bizarro Keynesian economic Wall Street mentality do economists attempt to claim that this is somehow a good thing.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s so, and to find out why, click to watch the video now!

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.