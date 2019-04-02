JD's Quiet Rebound, iQIYI Well-Timed Offering, Meituan Dianping Enjoyed A Lyft

Stocks could continue to rise if more investors on the sidelines return on a 'FOMO' mode, especially if economic data continued to show a rebound from January-February slump.

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ)(FXI), we will see that the generally positive stock price movements were not limited to the big players but also the less prominent ones.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections. From a quick glance, readers can easily notice the wild movements of a number of counters last week which will be interesting to discuss. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB, and I discussed the topic in a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

Data by YCharts

A Strong Weekly Performance Surprisingly Not Led By BAT

Last week, the KWEB ETF jumped nearly 5 percent, a strong gain not seen in weeks. The respectable performance was, however, not driven by comparable boosts by the Chinese internet titans collectively known as the BAT trio - Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Alibaba Group (BABA), and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). Instead, stocks with smaller market capitalization such as Ctrip.com (CTRP), JD.com (JD), Meituan Dianping (MEIT) and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) took the lead.

As Ycharts does not properly reflect the share price chart of Meituan Dianping, I provide a version from Yahoo as follows. The food delivery and hotel booking giant which has branched into steeply money-losing ride-hailing and bike-sharing services rose 6.4 percent for the week, ranking fourth in terms of gains among the top holdings of KWEB, just behind Tencent Music Entertainment's 6.6 percent.

Source: Yahoo (Meituan Dianping 3690.HK)

Meituan Dianping's Double Lifts

Meituan Dianping's gains can be attributed to a couple of factors beyond the broader market optimism which was triggered by favorable headlines from the trade negotiation front. Firstly, it continued to enjoy the typical recovery from a tumble two week ago following the expiry of the six-month IPO lock-up period.

Secondly, it benefitted from the tailwind effect of the well-received IPO of a fellow gig-economy/ride-hailing unicorn whose valuation made it the largest company to go public since Alibaba Group did so in 2014. After already pricing the IPO above an initial range of $62 to $68 per share, Lyft (LYFT) managed to open up more than 20 percent in its public trading debut on Friday. Despite profit taking, it still was higher by 8.7 percent by the close, boosting investor sentiment towards tech stocks in general.

JD.com's Unassuming But Steady Rebound Post-Bottom

The 7.7 percent weekly jump in the share price of JD.com seems undeserved given the lack of a specific catalyst. However, when viewed on a longer term, the rise was just a continuation of a steady climb since the stock bottomed out in late November. In addition, there are incremental breakthroughs in its businesses recently that has apparently been under the radar of mainstream media which chased after the likes of Lyft in the past weeks.

I have earlier implored serious shareholders of JD.com to check out its corporate blogs and news section to undercover neglected developments but nonetheless could have significant bearings on its future. For instance, just in the month of March alone, the largest retailer in China collated news from around the world of its various applications of Augmented Reality ("AR") and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") on its own or with partners.

Notably, Fung Group and JD.com launched Hong Kong's first AI checkout solution featuring image recognition technology. What caught my attention was the absence of JD.com founder Richard Liu for such a symbolic launch. Instead, Dr. Bowen Zhou, the Head of AI Platform & Research at JD.com, represented the company in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The move, whether intentionally or otherwise, should help to quell investor apprehension of the high level of management control and media presence by Richard Liu. Dr. Zhou is also, fittingly, the Vice President at JD.com.

Source: Inside Retail Asia

Over at the corporate blog of JD.com, the e-retailer detailed how its "AI Accelerator" program has helped incubated AI startups and related early stage companies. JD.com also provided support from its corporate resources. For instance, its legal team assisted a startup developing an AI-powered chatbot for merchants requiring legal advice and services. Such collaboration is a win-win since JD.com will benefit from the services developed and potentially obtain an exclusivity period for a competitive advantage in return for its early backing of the startups.

Another announcement on the expansion of a partnership between Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF)(OTCPK:MGDDY) and JD.com similarly saw Richard Liu missing from the limelight. JD.com sought to highlight its offline automotive initiative "JD Auto Service", emphasizing its authentic product guarantee and "unparalleled" nationwide logistics and warehousing network. This time around, the press conference was led by Lijun Xin, President of JD Life and Services.

Source: JD.com

Sure, there was a "Breaking News" alert by Seeking Alpha regarding "a strategic cooperation and data-sharing agreement" between ratings giant Nielsen (NLSN) and JD.com on Thursday. Nevertheless, the positive impact on both companies appears to be limited, with the muted share reaction in agreement. The collaboration was unable to reverse the steep share price losses Nielsen suffered on Thursday ostensibly due to diminished support for a sale of the company.

iQIYI's Timely Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Shareholders of iQIYI (IQ) should now be comfortable with the occasional tapping of the capital market by the leading video streaming company in China. Much ink has been spilled on the common need for both Netflix (NFLX) and iQIYI to spend heavily on content and distribution. After the market closed on Monday, iQIYI announced a proposed offering of $1.05 billion of convertible senior notes due 2025, with an option for initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $150 million of notes.

However prepared, investors still did not like another reminder of iQIYI's cash-hungry growth phase. At the lowest point, the shares gave up all its post-4Q 2018 results announcement gains. Recall that the share price of iQIYI skyrocketed 22 percent in the day following the quarterly release and it managed to keep much of the appreciation until Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the market subsequently warmed to the fact that the terms for the notes were actually rather favorable for the Chinese video streamer. The interest rate payable is at a low 2 percent per year until April 1, 2025, unless certain events occur. The conversion premium was set at a hefty 32.5 percent above the Nasdaq closing price on Tuesday, which was $22.87 per ADS. The cap price of the capped call transactions entered in connection with the Notes Offering was set initially at $40.02 per ADS, representing a much higher premium of 75 percent to the same Nasdaq closing price.

Supported by the broader market lift, iQIYI rebounded 5.3 percent on Friday, bringing it just 10 cents shy of its Monday close. The nearly unscathed impact on its share price from the notes offering made its timing look uncanny.

In another iQIYI news, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that Taiwan planned to ban its streaming platform. The local authorities also intended to block any attempts by Tencent to launch its streaming services expected later this year. Officials were concerned that Beijing might utilize the popular streaming platforms as trojan horses that bring in contents as part of its "propaganda campaign". Chiu Chui-Cheng, deputy minister of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, feared that the "cultural infiltration" could be accelerated if the island did not take any action against streaming media service providers iQiyi, Tencent Video, and other Chinese platforms.

Ironically, iQIYI's hugely popular costume drama series Story of Yanxi Palace, a Qing dynasty tale of scheming concubines and palace intrigue, was apparently viewed with disdain by the Chinese government. The Beijing Daily magazine published an article condemning the opulence and negative social behavior featured in imperial dramas. Following that, several similar shows were pulled off the screens of publicly-aired television channels and replaced with other programs.

How the airing of imperial dramas is regarded as a part of Beijing's propaganda is a mystery to me, when Beijing does not even deem the shows appropriate for the mainlanders. Furthermore, such blocking actions contradict the Taiwanese authorities claim of higher moral grounds where the island operates without a firewall on the internet in contrast with the mainland. Nevertheless, the political minefields are yet another risk Chinese internet companies have to navigate carefully to avoid the Huawei-style boycotts in other markets.

Investors Clamored For "Second-tier" Chinese Internet Companies

Considering that the BAT stocks, which are the top holdings of KWEB, were not the main contributors to the ETF's weekly gain, there must be an outsized performance from the smaller holdings. This is, of course, the case, beyond the top performers in the other larger holdings of KWEB.

58.com (WUBA), Pinduoduo (PDD), Autohome (ATHM), and YY (YY), which are ranked among the top 11-15 holdings of KWEB saw gains ranging from 5.5 percent to 16.4 percent. Smaller stakes like Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), Baozun (BZUN), Huya (HUYA), and Bilibili (BILI) with double-digit percentage increases also supported the KWEB ETF performance with their outsized contributions.

Data by YCharts

The broad-based sectorial gains bode well for the industry long plagued with concerns that the BAT trio could be stifling innovation and new players. Perhaps the Chinese internet sector is more resilient and vibrant than we have seen on the surface. For my part, I have noted the strong opportunities for internet companies like Autohome and Bitauto (BITA) in the vehicular transaction market even as the growth in sales of cars turns tepid. Other contributors have also highlighted the "ridiculous discount" that some of the e-commerce names like Baozun and Vipshop were trading at following the slump in the second half of 2018 which accelerated in the final quarter of the year.

Market Outlook

Global equity markets were cheered by regular positive notes coming out from the trade negotiation camps. I would expect more of the same when Chinese Vice Premier Liu He travels to the U.S. to keep the trade talks progressing. Even before the conclusion to an anticipated "great deal", we have already seen the Chinese government announcing various regulatory changes to make China more investor-friendly.

Negative news like the worst profit decline of China's industrial firms since late 2011 in the first two months of this year was deemed as something in the rearview mirror. Market players are now patient to let recent supportive policies like the reduction in the value-added tax and an increase in infrastructure spending to take its time to effect an improvement in the economy.

On the other hand, favorable indicators like the reversal of the official Purchasing Managers’ Index ("PMI") from February’s three-year low of 49.2 in the negative territory to the expansionary 50.5 in March was lapped up by investors as evidence the government stimulus measures were working. The fact that total new orders also increased at a faster rate bode well for the outlook.

The services sector in China, which accounts for over half of the GDP, performed well in March too, indicating a broad-based strength in the economy. The official non-manufacturing PMI improved to 54.8 in March from 54.3 the previous month. The Caixin manufacturing and services indices which supposedly focus more on the small and medium enterprises could shed further light on the economy when they are released this week.

Stocks could continue to rise if more investors on the sidelines return on a 'FOMO' mode.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.