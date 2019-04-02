Host Hotel Is A 4% Dividend Swan

While HST has not grown revenues, it has been able to use its scale to expand its profit margins.

Demand for travel and leisure services has continued to outpace overall GDP over the last 10 years and does not seem to show any signs of slowing.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) is the largest lodging REIT in the U.S., and it has struggled to increase revenues despite strong demand for travel and leisure activities. One possible reason is the increase in supply in its key markets while another could be due to competitive dynamics of players like Airbnb (AIRB).

Shares have declined 7% over the last year, making its dividend yield attractive to income investors. On the other hand, shares are trading at a discount of close to 18% to the higher end of the average consensus analyst estimate. Is it possible an investor could benefit from both a nice dividend and price appreciation too?

Company overview and business strategy

Host Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest owners of luxury and upscale hotels in the world, and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the United States. The company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, Le Meridien, and Hyatt, epitomizing the company’s core business strategy of acquiring or partnering with luxury, upscale brands.

The core business strategy of the company is to acquire a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets in attractive and growing markets. The higher quality assets allows the company to charge a premium room rate relative to competitors. The Top 40 hotels in its portfolio – deemed the Iconic 40 – are all located in urban and business-centric locations and they have been big revenue drivers. Since properties are located in busy areas, major customers tend to be business travelers, which in some ways are less sensitive to economic challenges.

Host plans to reduce its exposure to New York, and then to exit from their international assets to focus on other U.S. properties, which provides the company with the greatest potential to grow due to competitive advantages and scale. Along with the initiative to exit from international operations, the company has already sold out most of their international stakes, and currently, the company only has 5 properties outside the U.S. (2 in Canada and 3 in Brazil).

The primary reason behind the decision to exit New York is the increasing supply of hotel rooms. Since the financial crisis, the number of hotel rooms available in New York has grown at a stellar rate of above 4%, which is now becoming troublesome as economic growth stalls. So far, such a high rate of growth in supply has not hurt hotels operating in New York as the demand for hotel rooms remained strong in line with an ever-improving U.S. economy. However, as we now move on to the latter part of the business cycle, Host’s decision to exit New York and focus on other cities looks like a promising strategy, especially given the expected demand growth in many other parts of the U.S.

Exiting the international segment is also part of Host’s plans to allocate capital efficiently. For example, management believes in the growth story of the U.S. over other countries, and this expected economic growth at a faster rate in the U.S. is expected to drive an increase in discretionary spending in the country. This uptick of spending in the U.S. is expected to drive growth and exiting international markets should facilitate the capital deployment shift to more US-based assets.

As the dispositions are completed, the cash proceeds raised should help the company pay down its debt, distribute returns to shareholders, and to invest in more attractive opportunities in the US.

All in all, exiting international markets and New York should provide HST with ample investable funds to focus on identifying and acquiring premium assets in the U.S. with comparatively attractive growth profiles and EBITDA margins.

Industry analysis

Overall economic performance is one of the major drivers of the lodging industry, as higher per capita income results in a higher percentage of population travelling across the globe. As global economies continue to grow, per capita income is expected to rise, not only in developed markets but also in developing regions.

This should translate into revenue increases for the global hotel industry as more people travel but in the event of an economic downturn, the industry, particularly the higher end market, should be well insulated by the continued travel demands of the affluent.

Global economic growth has been strong over the last half a decade, which has supported the lodging industry on a global scale and the US in particular.

Global GDP growth

Despite looming concerns over the sustainability of global economic growth, the consensus estimate is for the global economy to grow at a measured but steady rate over the next 3 years, which should continue to support the lodging industry.

The U.S. economy is forecast to grow 2.5% in 2019, which is a decline from the reported numbers in 2018, but is still a meaningful growth rate considering the size of the U.S. economy. We expect occupancy rates to remain at current levels or slightly decline but in the event that occurs, we believe the lower quality properties will be more severely impacted.

Occupancy rates have grown for 9 consecutive years as of 2018

CBRE expects the demand for lodgings to grow by 2.1% in 2019, and total RevPAR to grow by 2.7%. RevPAR and Total RevPAR are both expected to grow 2.7% in 2019.

Domestic travel spending in the U.S.

One metric that jumps out is the amount of total spending on travel in the US and how it has grown from 2002 to 2018. Even the greatest recession in the last 60 years barely affected the upward trajectory of spending on travel. We attribute this to the ease in which consumers can now travel. Travel spending is expected to continue to increase, reaching $1 trillion by 2020.

It’s a digital world

Digital innovation remains a key disruptor of the travel industry as a whole, and will continue to pose a major challenge to traditional players in the hospitality industry.

Airbnb has reshaped the way we travel, and is continuing to disrupt the way travelers find lodging. Not only does it provide travelers with the ease of booking a stay using their hand-held devices, it also ensures availability of relatively cheap lodging options in the hottest markets around the globe.

Naturally, hotels tend to charge high prices during peak days, which has been one of the major sources of revenue for the hotel industry. However, Airbnb provides much cheaper options for travelers, limiting the potential for hotels to charge the highest possible prices even on peak days. With Airbnb as an option, the marginal price increase the consumer is willing to pay for a hotel room is dramatically reduced.

Statistics from January 2018 indicate that Airbnb has been successful in providing comparatively low prices to hotels in almost all major cities in the world. That's not to say that hotels will have to drop their prices to compete with Airbnb, but in New York, for example, a consumer may be willing to pay $306 for a hotel room when Airbnb is at $187. But if the hotel rate rises to $350, the Airbnb option starts looking more attractive even for the Ritz-pampered consumer.

Airbnb’s growth plans to expand into all countries in the world poses a major threat to the sustainability of hotel profits, and this should not be taken lightly by established companies and REITs.

Airbnb is not the only disruptor in this segment either, as there are many other online booking and rating companies on the web, making life even more difficult for hotels and resorts. For example, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) provides travelers with the ease of reading customer reviews on almost all lodging options available, and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) helps travelers not only find lodgings, but also offers great discounts on flights. Tech-driven startups like these are continuing to evolve, and will pose an even bigger threat to hotels and resorts in 2019.

Another major development is the increase in ad spending required by established players. As competition heats up, companies are allocating a higher dollar amount to fund their marketing and promotional campaigns, which plays an important role in attracting travelers, especially millennials who are always on the lookout for discounts and deals. While these promotional activities and marketing campaigns are expected to drive new traffic, operating costs across the industry are expected to trend higher, which might lead to further margin compression in the industry.

Overall, there are no imminent signs of a near-term slowdown, but at the same time, the industry might continue to evolve in 2019 and tech-travel companies might take the spotlight away from hotels and other traditional lodgings. I believe 2019 would be another year of strong performance for the industry, but would certainly be a challenging one. Investing in the right company at the right price could certainly yield investors a high risk-adjusted return.

HST dividend history – last 5 years

Dividends have been relatively steady over the last 5 years, while the price of the stock has jumped around between $13 and $23. At a current dividend yield of 4%, we believe the stock is attractive for income investors with less concern for price appreciation.

Back in November last year, the company provided a brief outlook of its ability to pay the same level of dividends even if EBITDAre declines by 25% and the results were favorable.

Competitive advantage

The Top 40 hotels provide competitive advantages to the firm. These hotels account for 61% of Host’s EBITDA, and has much higher RevPAR and Total RevPAR in comparison to the REIT’s overall performance. While relying on just a few properties to drive a higher percentage of revenues is usually risky, these hotels are less likely to be impacted by economic forces and are more stable because of the affluent consumer they attract.

Host has also compared favorably to peers in terms of RevPAR, Total RevPAR, and EBITDA.

It has also been able to expand its EBITDA margins faster than peers. From 2011 to 2017, Host improved its EBITDA margins by 560 bps compared to just 302 bps of improvement among peers.

We also expect there to be additional benefits from the merger between Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Starwood brands and Host is one of the few REITs with significant exposure to both.

Valuation

Considering the strong balance sheet, safe dividend, competitive advantages relative to its peers and its plans to exit lower-yielding international assets to acquire U.S. based assets with a more attractive growth profile, I believe Host is positioned to reach the higher end of the consensus analyst price target, which represents an upside of 18% from the current market price.

In addition, investors will continue to enjoy a healthy stream of dividends while they await the expected convergence of the market price with the intrinsic value estimate.

Risks and challenges

The primary risk of investing in HST is its vulnerability to a global economic slowdown. A slowdown in economic activities in the U.S. will prompt consumers to curb their discretionary spending, and business travelers will wait for the economy to get back in shape before exploring available business opportunities. The cyclical nature of the industry brings an increased level of risk to investors, especially as we are in the latter part of the business cycle.

The growth of tech-based travel poses a significant risk to the continued profitability of the company, as private lodgings are gaining traction among frequent travelers. Profit margins will remain under pressure as tech-based travel companies disrupt the lodging industry. On the other hand, HST will be forced to implement more promotional activities to attract new customers, once again resulting in a downward pressure on profit margins.

Our take

Host Hotels & Resorts is an attractive REIT, operating in a cyclical industry. Despite expected headwinds, dividend investors with a long-term investment time horizon should find HST attractively priced. Even though headwinds are expected, I believe the current market price does not reflect the underlying financial position and competitive advantages of Host, and shares are trading with an upside of another 12% even with minimal AFFO growth.

We do believe that more conservative investors wait for a pullback to about $18.40. That's a 5% pullback from current levels and would result in a total return of closer to 20% if the stock revisits its 52-week high of $22.47.

